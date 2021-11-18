Belkin has announced two new additions to its MagSafe charging lineup. The first is the Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe for the iPhone 13 and other Apple devices. And the second is the Boost Charge Pro Portable Fast Charger for the Apple Watch Series 7. Both are part of Belkin’s Made for MagSafe collection.

We’ve received a review unit of the charging pad, and will be testing it to see if it’s worthy of adding to our roundup of the best iPhone MagSafe accessories of 2021 before the year is up. Another of Belkin’s chargers, a different 3-in-1 MagSafe charger, is already on the list, but it is made for slightly older models of Apple devices.

“Out of all the accessory makers in the world, to consistently be the one that engineers premium products designed for the newest Apple devices is a badge we wear with pride,” said Steve Malony, CEO of Belkin International. “We are excited to provide consumers with new, innovative products that leverage Apple’s newest fast-charging feature to get the most out of Apple Watch Series 7.”

Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad

Charging speeds

The Belkin charging pad offers up to 15 watts of charging power with MagSafe for much faster charging for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models, Apple Watch Series 7, and Airpods. With the use of fast charging for the Apple Watch Series 7, it only takes about 45 minutes to charge your Apple Watch from 0% to 80%, which is 33% faster than the charging time on the Series 6. And you don’t have to worry about it prioritizing any one device as it can charge all three slots at once. Included with the charging pad is a 40-watt power adapter.

Compatibility

The 3-in-1 charging pad has increased charging speeds with iPhone 13 models, iPhone 12 models, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods. It even works with any MagSafe-compatible case you might already have on your phone. The charging pad contains a module that can adjust to any Apple Watch case size and hold it flat or vertical so you can have it next to your nightstand.

Pricing and availability

You can order your 3-in-1 charging pad today for $150 in either black or white color, available at Belkin or Apple in the U.S., Japan, Hong Kong, and China. It will become available worldwide in the following months. The pad comes with a two-year warranty.

Boost Charge Pro Portable Fast Charger

Charging speeds

Like the charging pad, this portable fast charger is claimed to take the Apple Watch Series 7 from 0% to 80% in 45 minutes with fast charging. According to Belkin, it can charge the Series 7 about 33% faster than the Series 6. While charging, the adjustable module can display your Apple Watch in a flat or vertical position on your nightstand.

Compatibility

Those with an Apple Watch Series 7 will be able to take advantage of the fast charger, topping the Series 7 faster than the previous generation. An integrated 3.9-foot USB-C cable will be included, but it’s important to note that you will need a USB-C-compliant power adapter to use this charger.

Pricing and availability

The fast charger is out today for $60 in black or white at Belkin or Apple. Currently, it is only available in the U.S., Japan, Hong Kong, and China. However, it will be getting a worldwide release in the coming months.

