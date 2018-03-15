Spring break: 5 apps to help you plan the perfect getaway

Share

After months of short, dreary days, spring is finally near. If you have a case of the winter doldrums, spring is the perfect time to get out and about. From enjoying the cherry blossoms in Washington D.C. to one of the many spring festivals across the country, there is no better time to explore! If you’re ready to hit the road, here are a few of our favorite apps to help you plan the perfect spring getaway.

Zipcar

Zipcar is one of the largest car-sharing apps in the U.S., with locations in most major cities. If you’re looking to get away for a day, or a weekend, Zipcar is a great option that allows you to travel without the worry of putting miles on your car. Each trip is insured and gas is covered. Be warned, however, if you’re going a long distance, you may want to choose another option as Zipcar has daily mileage limits.

Download now for:

iOS Android

Walc

Once you have made it to your destination, or any road stops along the way, Walc can help you navigate your new terrain. Walc provides detailed instructions using local landmarks, so it is simple to know exactly what is along your way. It’s also a nice way to find some under-the-radar gems in your new locale. Since Walc is made for foot travel, you’ll see need another map app for any driving.

Download now for:

iOS Android

Hotel Tonight

Hotel Tonight is a great app for last-minute travel. The app allows you to search for discounted rooms in most major cities within seven days of your trip. It’s a great option for those last-minute getaways or if you’re willing to score a pretty big discount by waiting until the last minute to book your accommodations. If you’re traveling to a location for a big event, or are just uneasy about booking so close to your travel dates, you may want to check out one of these alternatives to make sure you have your room locked in.

Download now for:

iOS Android

Resy

Looking to snag a reservation at one of the hottest restaurants in town, but failed to book months ago? Well, Resy may have you covered. With Resy you can quickly book tables for some of the most talked-about restaurants in more than 80 major cities. While there is no shortage of amazing restaurants on Resy, you may have to pay a reservation fee to book some of the most coveted restaurants in your new locale.

Download now for:

iOS Android

Cool Cousin

For those of us who hate typical tourist experiences, Cool Cousin is the perfect sidekick. With Cool Cousin, you can scroll through different locals to find one whose interests match yours and then find their favorite spots. You can also send messages directly to members to ask for updates and advice. For best results, we recommend looking for patterns among several users in your chosen city.

Download now for:

iOS