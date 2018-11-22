Your smartphone is one of your most used and prized possessions, so it’s smart to take care of it properly by choosing a good case, considering a screen protector, and snagging some extra cables and chargers to keep it topped up. Sadly, buying great accessories can be costly. Whether you’re looking for rugged iPhone cases or the best wireless phone chargers, you don’t want to spend more than you have to.

Black Friday is here at last and that means bargains galore for everyone, including smartphone owners. We’ve been scouring the web, talking to accessory makers, and working hard to uncover the very best Black Friday smartphone accessory deals. You’ll find great prices on discounted cases for many of the top smartphones, deals on wireless charging pads and portable battery chargers, and a whole lot more.

Still hungry for more of the best deals around? You owe it to yourself to read our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

Follow @dealsDT

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.