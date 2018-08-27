Digital Trends
Mobile

The best Galaxy Tab S4 cases and covers

The best Galaxy Tab S4 cases to keep your tablet safe and sound

Mark Jansen
By
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 8
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is the powerful new Android tablet for 2018, and it boasts Samsung’s S Pen,the super-productive DeX mode, and an all-new design that looks great. But it’s not an invincible machine. Tablets may not have to weather the same storms as smartphones, but they can still come into harm’s way with drops, bashes, and scrapes.

If you want to keep your tablet looking brand-new, then you’d better get some protection. We’ve put together a list of some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 cases you can buy to make sure your tablet is fully protected at all times.

Skinomi TechSkin Dark Wood Skin ($20)

best galaxy tab s4 cases skinomi samsung

Covering a device with a case just isn’t acceptable for people who want their device to feel as slim as it does straight out of the box. But a completely uncovered device can attract scratches, so grab yourself a protective skin rather than a case. This skin from Skinomi attaches to your device with adhesive, and comes off easily. Made from a thin but tough material, it’ll protect against scratches, but not so much against drops. It comes in a huge variety of styles, so if you’re not taken by the Dark Wood skin, you can pick up a Brushed Aluminum or Carbon Fiber one instead.

Buy it now from:

Skinomi Amazon

Olixar Leather-Style Stand Case ($23)

best galaxy tab s4 cases olixar samsung

Looking for something simple to protect your tablet and help it function as a media center? Look no further than this effective stand case from Olixar. It’s made from leather-style PU leather — not real leather at this price — but still looks great when placed on your Tab S4. It’s also durable and easy to keep clean. The front cover stays over your tablet when not in use, protecting the screen, and it can be folded back behind the tablet into a stand for easy video watching, or for use with a Bluetooth keyboard. The back cover is made from hard polycarbonate, and the whole thing has a sleek and stylish look that won’t be out of place in any setting.

Buy it now from:

Olixar Mobile Fun

Poetic Turtleskin ($17)

best galaxy tab s4 cases poetic samsung

If you’re expecting your tablet to do a lot of legwork, then you might want some more serious protection to keep it safe. Poetic’s line of phone cases has a great record, but don’t overlook its tablet cases. The Turtleskin case is made from kid-friendly silicone, with textures around the sides that help with grip. It’s thick and protective, with special shock-absorbing corners and additional heat vents to help keep your tablet cool. It’s not the slimmest and most subtle of cases, but it’s super-protective, and even comes with a stylus holder to keep it held tightly when not in use.

Buy it now from:

Poetic Amazon

iCarryAlls Crazy Horse Padfolio Organizer ($89)

best galaxy tab s4 cases icarryall samsung

While not really a case, this Padfolio organizer from iCarryAlls is a fantastic choice if your Galaxy Tab S4 is just part of your daily kit as you travel from place to place. Your tablet is kept safe and snug in the back of the organizer, but is still ready at a moment’s notice. In front of that, you’ll find space for an A4 pad of paper, a phone pocket, multiple spaces for pens, cards and and lots of handy extra pockets. There’s room for another pad of paper too, making this the ultimate organizer for note-taking. It then zips up fully, completely covering all your kit. The outside is made from genuine leather, while the inside is lined with soft microfiber, keeping all your valuables safe. Not keen on the above design? There are other options available, with variations on what can be carried.Buy it now from:

iCarryAlls Amazon

Official Samsung Keyboard Cover ($150)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review
Jullian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Samsung‘s official keyboard case is one of the slickest cases you can buy to turn your tablet into a productivity machine. It’s made from tough polycarbonate to resist damage, and while it won’t be as protective as some bulkier cases, it’ll still do a good job keeping your tablet safe and secure. The real magic is the keyboard though — it connects via pogo pins, and once activated, it automatically starts the Tab S4’s DeX mode, giving a Windows-like experience on your Android tablet. There’s even an S Pen holder.

Buy it now from:

Samsung Mobile Fun

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything we know
awesome tech you cant buy yet logicink wearable feature
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: UV-sensitive tattoos and ultrasonic washing machines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
how to unlock the galaxy skin in fortnite
Gaming

Fortnite’s Galaxy skin is exclusive to two Samsung phones. Here’s how to get it

An extremely rare, space-themed skin is now available to Fortnite players for a limited time to owners of the Samsung Note 9 and Tab S4, and we have all the information you need to unlock the exclusive Fortnite Galaxy skin.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Best iPhone X cases - Peel case
Mobile

Keep that flagship phone safe with the best iPhone X cases and covers

Looking for something special to safeguard your new Apple smartphone? We've rounded up the best iPhone X cases and covers right here. You will find solid drop protection, svelte style, handy functionality, and a whole lot more.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mobile

The best iPad cases and covers of 2018 feature a style for every kind of user

The iPad is powerful, but it isn't invincible. Thankfully, we've rounded up some of the best iPad cases and covers for Apple's latest tablet, just in case you want to outfit your device with some added protection.
Posted By Simon Hill
Galaxy Note 9 pink top half
Mobile

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cases

Samsung’s top-of-the-line productivity powerhouse is positively packed with features, but the design is a glass sandwich that’s prone to scrapes and drop damage. It’s time to shop for the best Galaxy Note 9 cases.
Posted By Simon Hill
serial subject adnan sayed new trial podcast stock image
Mobile

The best true crime podcasts offer chilling insights into humanity

Skip the hardboiled detective stories -- the best crime stories are true. We curated a list of the best true crime podcasts, whether you like tales of financial mischief or cold-blooded murder.
Posted By Will Nicol
oneplus 6 tips and tricks pro mode
Mobile

We pitted the OnePlus 6 camera against the Pixel 2 XL, iPhone X, and Galaxy S9+

It's a camera phone showdown and only one phone can be victorious. We put the OnePlus 6, Galaxy S9+, iPhone X, and Pixel 2 XL to the test in the ultimate smartphone camera challenge.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
instagrams tests feature designed especially for college students
Social Media

College students — Instagram is testing a new feature that’s just for you

Instagram is testing a feature that would helps students to connect with others studying at their college. Reminiscent of how parent company Facebook got started, the feature could draw in new 'grammers and build loyalty.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Asus Zenfone 5Z
Mobile

Zen and the art of smartphone maintenance: Asus Zenfone 5Z tips and tricks

If you’ve snagged yourself one of the best bargains of the year, then you might be interested in some Asus Zenfone 5Z tips and tricks to help you get the most out of it. Here are our picks for the best tweaks and hidden features.
Posted By Simon Hill
best smart wallets nomad slim wallet tile
Mobile

Our favorite smart wallets keep your credit cards and cash safe

The wallets of today will not only ensure that you have a convenient place to store your money, but also that you won't lose said money, or have it stolen. These are our picks for the best smart wallets.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best weather apps for Android
Mobile

New Android Messages update adds Dark Mode and Material Design 2

Android Messages is getting an update that adds Material Design 2 style changes, as well as a Dark Mode for texting at night. Here's how to get a hold of the latest version of the app, right now.
Posted By Mark Jansen
google pixel 3 news vs 3xl 1 qyfjho
Mobile

The Pixel 3 may be revealed on October 9 in New York City

It hasn't been too long since Google launched the Pixel 2, but it's already gearing up for the next iteration, the Google Pixel 3. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming phones.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Steven Winkelman
Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact hands on review
Mobile

Latest leaks show off some surprising Xperia XZ3 color options

The Xperia XZ2 Premium may be new, but there are already rumors of Sony's next entry in its flagship XZ range. Here's everything we've been able to dig up about Sony's upcoming phone, the Xperia XZ3.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Steven Winkelman
noonlight and fossil add emergency mode to smartwatches
Mobile

Fossil adds Noonlight’s emergency feature to its latest lineup of smartwatches

Fossil teamed up with safety platform Noonlight to bring an emergency feature to its fourth-generation lineup of Wear OS smartwatches. Whenever there is an emergency, users can alert dispatchers straight from the watch face.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar