The best Galaxy Tab S4 cases to keep your tablet safe and sound

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is the powerful new Android tablet for 2018, and it boasts Samsung’s S Pen,the super-productive DeX mode, and an all-new design that looks great. But it’s not an invincible machine. Tablets may not have to weather the same storms as smartphones, but they can still come into harm’s way with drops, bashes, and scrapes.

If you want to keep your tablet looking brand-new, then you’d better get some protection. We’ve put together a list of some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 cases you can buy to make sure your tablet is fully protected at all times.

Covering a device with a case just isn’t acceptable for people who want their device to feel as slim as it does straight out of the box. But a completely uncovered device can attract scratches, so grab yourself a protective skin rather than a case. This skin from Skinomi attaches to your device with adhesive, and comes off easily. Made from a thin but tough material, it’ll protect against scratches, but not so much against drops. It comes in a huge variety of styles, so if you’re not taken by the Dark Wood skin, you can pick up a Brushed Aluminum or Carbon Fiber one instead.

Looking for something simple to protect your tablet and help it function as a media center? Look no further than this effective stand case from Olixar. It’s made from leather-style PU leather — not real leather at this price — but still looks great when placed on your Tab S4. It’s also durable and easy to keep clean. The front cover stays over your tablet when not in use, protecting the screen, and it can be folded back behind the tablet into a stand for easy video watching, or for use with a Bluetooth keyboard. The back cover is made from hard polycarbonate, and the whole thing has a sleek and stylish look that won’t be out of place in any setting.

If you’re expecting your tablet to do a lot of legwork, then you might want some more serious protection to keep it safe. Poetic’s line of phone cases has a great record, but don’t overlook its tablet cases. The Turtleskin case is made from kid-friendly silicone, with textures around the sides that help with grip. It’s thick and protective, with special shock-absorbing corners and additional heat vents to help keep your tablet cool. It’s not the slimmest and most subtle of cases, but it’s super-protective, and even comes with a stylus holder to keep it held tightly when not in use.

While not really a case, this Padfolio organizer from iCarryAlls is a fantastic choice if your Galaxy Tab S4 is just part of your daily kit as you travel from place to place. Your tablet is kept safe and snug in the back of the organizer, but is still ready at a moment’s notice. In front of that, you’ll find space for an A4 pad of paper, a phone pocket, multiple spaces for pens, cards and and lots of handy extra pockets. There’s room for another pad of paper too, making this the ultimate organizer for note-taking. It then zips up fully, completely covering all your kit. The outside is made from genuine leather, while the inside is lined with soft microfiber, keeping all your valuables safe. Not keen on the above design? There are other options available, with variations on what can be carried.Buy it now from:

Samsung‘s official keyboard case is one of the slickest cases you can buy to turn your tablet into a productivity machine. It’s made from tough polycarbonate to resist damage, and while it won’t be as protective as some bulkier cases, it’ll still do a good job keeping your tablet safe and secure. The real magic is the keyboard though — it connects via pogo pins, and once activated, it automatically starts the Tab S4’s DeX mode, giving a Windows-like experience on your Android tablet. There’s even an S Pen holder.

