The best Garmin Watch Black Friday deals you can shop today

If you’ve been scanning for Black Friday smartwatch deals, you’re probably swapping between Apple Watches and Samsung Galaxy Watches. Don’t forget about the best Garmin Watches. Garmin designs its watches for rugged outdoor use, so they will likely last you much longer than something from Apple or Samsung. We’ve collected the best Black Friday deals on Garmin, which include offers on the best smartwatches. Black Friday is here, so don’t let these deals slip away.

Best Garmin Watch Black Friday deal

Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch — $250, was $350

The Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch is primarily a running watch and perfect for helping you train for your next big race. Not only does it tell you how far and how hard to run but its training plans also encourage you to rest, planning out periods of time for recovery. An impressive 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or up to 30 hours in GPS mode mean no need to charge so often compared to regular smartwatches.

Each morning, you’ll get a morning report which summarizes your sleep along with providing you with a daily workout suggestion so you can figure out what you should be doing for the day. When running or preparing for your next race, you can check out completion time predictions so you can anticipate what to expect from your performance. At all times, your heart rate variability is tracked too giving you insight into your overall wellness, recovery and training performance.

Besides running plans and feeling like you have a personal trainer on your wrist, the Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch also has support for many other workouts like cycling and open-water swimming. A multi-band satellite gives you superior accuracy as you travel and it’s always simple to share your location if you ever feel unsafe or you want your loved ones to track you in potentially remote locations. For the runner in your life, this is an essential addition to their arsenal.

More Garmin Watch Black Friday deals we love

How we chose these Garmin watch Black Friday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Garmin watch Black Friday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Garmin watch Black Friday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best Garmin watch Black Friday deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

