Midrange, but worthy of protection: Here are the best Pixel 3a cases

If you’re looking for a great phone for $400, your options have just gotten an awful lot better with the release of the Google Pixel 3a at Google I/O 2019. Your money gets you excellent midrange power, super-smooth Android 9.0 Pie, fast updates, good battery life, and an excellent camera.

But while the polycarbonate body is tough, protection is a good idea, and a good case can add some extra utility too. Here are some of the best Pixel 3a cases to keep your new phone safe.

Spigen Liquid Crystal Case

A great, clear case can add a decent amount of protection to your phone without adding significant bulk or distracting from your phone’s great design. Spigen’s Liquid Crystal case is one of the best options out there if you’ve decided that a clear case is the best choice for you. It’s made from shock absorbent TPU, and comes with Spigen’s Air Cushion technology on each corner to protect against drops, as well as scratches and bumps. TPU has its limits though, so this case won’t be as protective as a chunkier case would be. But if you want a good, clear case at a price that won’t break the bank, this is it.

Spigen

Moment Photo Case

The Pixel 3a is equipped with the same camera hardware and software as the outstanding Pixel 3, which means it boasts a camera to be proud of. If you take loads of snaps, maybe you should super-charge your Pixel 3a with a Moment photo case. The case itself sports a good level of protection, with textured panels that promote grip. There’s even an attachment point for a wrist strap. But the real magic comes with Moment’s series of lenses that attach directly to the case and provide everything from a telephoto zoom to a movie-style anamorphic effect. Make no mistake, they’re expensive, but if you want to up your photography game, then Moment’s case is a good investment.

Incipio DualPro Case

Incipio has long-offered great drop protection in a stylish and minimalist shell, and the new Incipio DualPro is no exception. It’s a double-layer case, and the outer shell of hard polycarbonate keeps your phone safe from scratches, while the inner TPU core keeps it safe from drops and other shocks. Incipio claims it offers military-grade drop protection, and also says it’s protected against drops of up to ten feet high. It’s a heady boast, but Incipio has the pedigree to back it up. It’s a tad expensive at $30 though, and you can definitely find more stylish cases if you’re looking for a subtler look. But if you’re fine with the style and really love the drop protection, go ahead and grab it.

Case-Mate Twinkle Case

If you want a case that’s sure to add a touch of glamor to your Pixel 3a, then you can do a lot worse than Case-Mate’s Twinkle case. The Twinkle case lives up to its name thanks to the iridescent glitter foil on the back that changes as you move it, twinkling in an eye-catching way. But it’s not all beauty and no brawn. Case-Mate claims the Twinkle case is tough enough to be proof against drops of up to 10 feet, ensuring great protection. Metallic buttons and flexible sides help to complete the case’s look, resulting in a case that catches your eye, but also protects your phone from drops and damage. On the negative side, it is expensive — but can you put a price on style?

Case-Mate

Olixar Novashield Bumper Case

It’s not often we come across a clear case that’s rugged, protective, sleek, and stylish, but Olixar’s NovaShield seems to check all of those boxes. It’s made from a dual-layered design that combines the scratch-resistance of polycarbonate with the soft, shock-absorbing properties of TPU, and comes with air pockets in the corners to help bolster the case against drops and bumps. The clear polycarbonate back allows your Pixel 3a’s design to shine through, while the TPU bumper offers it a safe and secure frame. The NovaShield is a good all-around case that offers good looks and good protection at a good price.

Mobile Fun

Otterbox Defender Series Case

If you want sheer protection, then there’s only one place to go — straight to Otterbox. The Otterbox Defender is one of the most well known protective cases around, and with a proven record on drop, scratch, and dust protection, it’s easy to see why. It uses a multilayer construction to keep your phone safe, but also includes an optional holster with a belt clip that doubles as a hands-free kickstand. It comes with port covers to keep your phone free of dirt and debris, and the outer shell is soft and grippy, keeping it in your hand. We’ve chosen the Purple Nebula color to match the Pixel 3a’s new Purple-ish color, but you can also get it in Black and the classy Dark Lake options. It is expensive, but if you need supreme protection, it’s a great choice.