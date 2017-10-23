Best Halloween apps for the ultimate spooky October 31

You’ve laid out your costume, bought the candy, and decorated the house, but have you remembered the most important part of your Halloween preparations? If you haven’t downloaded all the spooky, scary, downright necessary apps for your phone, the answer, unfortunately, is a resounding no. Luckily, we’re here to help with our favorite Halloween apps that are sure to make this weekend the best in recent memory … until next Halloween, that is.

Five Nights at Freddy’s ($4)

This app is the official mobile port of the mega-hit game Five Nights at Freddy’s. Is there anything else more addictive and spookier than this? You’re inside Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, and your job is to watch the security cameras. You only have a limited amount of electricity you can use each night, so when you run out of power, you’ll have no lights and no more security doors to protect you from the animatronics out there. Available from: App Store Google Play

Make a Zombie

Create millions of unique zombie combinations with this app. There are many backgrounds, bodies, clothes, heads, and more to choose so you can create a personalized zombie. The app is compatible with AirPrint so that you can print your little zombies and stick them on the bathroom mirror to give your family a good scare late at night. Just don’t tell them we gave you that idea. Available from: App Store Google Play

Halloween City This game lets you create and manage your own Halloween City. You can decorate the city with lots of witches, vampires, werewolves, mummies, and of course zombies. You can also crossbreed to get new monsters and try them in the game. Collect coins to unlock more items, and you can take pictures of the city you have created to share them with your friends. Collect monsters and defeat your enemies in this fun game that can keep you entertained until Halloween approaches. Available from: App Store Google Play

Hidden City Fulfill quests, explore scary dungeons, research amulets, and fight monsters in a quest to rescue your friend. You’ll have access to 35 spooky locations, and over 2,600 quests to complete. This game has Game Center support, and it also supports the iPad Pro. Give Hidden City a try if you like to solve challenging puzzles. The game is free to download but it has in-app purchases. Available from: App Store Google Play

The Walking Dead: Dead Yourself Fans of The Walking Dead will love this app, which turns your perfect selfie into a zombified nightmare. Snap a selfie or import one from your camera roll, and then edit it, adding zombie eyes, mouths, and props from the show. When you’re done turning into a zombie, you can share your gruesome face on Facebook, Twitter, and the Walker photo gallery. You can even vote for your favorite zombie faces as you scan through the Walker gallery. Available from: App Store Google Play

Ghost Lens – Clone & Ghost Photo Video Editor If you want to create a ghostly effect by merging two similar photos of yourself together, you can do it with Ghost Lens or the Android app Ghost Photo Maker. Your photos will turn suddenly into evidence of paranormal activity, so you can scare the living daylights out of yourself and everyone you choose to share the ghostly pics with. Available from: App Store Google Play

Vampify ($1) If you’ve ever wondered what you’d look like as a vampire, look no further than Vampify. The iOS version creates 3D animated vampire faces that snarl and bite — some even drip blood. You can share your new undead selfie on social networks and check out others on Vampify’s Instagram account. The Android version is more simple: It turns you into a vampire with editing tools. The end results are pretty terrifying, so don’t expect to turn out like Damon or Elena from The Vampire Diaries. Available from: App Store Google Play

Skullduggery! ($3) Halloween wouldn’t be complete without a fun game, and that’s where Skullduggery! comes in. Basically, you slingshot around as a skull using the elastic parts of your brain. What’s weirder is you’re actually a collection agent for the IRS, so your mission is to run around going after deadbeats and collecting money. The game is chock full of ridiculous puns and bad jokes, but it has plenty of fun mechanics to keep you entertained. Available from: App Store Google Play

Track & Treat by Glympse (Android) or Glympse (iOS) No app lineup would be complete without a tool for the concerned parents on Halloween trying to keep an eye on their little trick-or-treaters. Luckily, Glympse has released an app for just such an occasion: Track & Treat. The app helps you keep an eye on your little princess and princesses, tracking their movements in real time. You can see where your children are, how fast they’re moving, and if they’re starting to veer off the beaten path, all from your own mobile device or desktop. Available from: App Store Google Play