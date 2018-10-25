Digital Trends
The best Huawei Mate 20 Pro cases to keep your stunning flagship safe

With a new and powerful processor, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and four camera lenses, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro may be the Android phone to buy if you’re looking to score a device boasting the biggest technological advances around. But with a price tag that exceeds $1,000, as well as import taxes, you’re going to be wondering if you ever want to take such a valuable but fragile phone into the dangerous outside world. A protective case that can stop your expensive phone from becoming an expensive paperweight is probably a good investment. Here are the best Huawei Mate 20 Pro cases to keep your phone safe.

Olixar Ultra-Thin Clear Case ($10)

While you may want to keep your phone protected, you probably don’t want to stop anyone from being able to see its beautiful glass design. That’s where this case from Olixar comes in. It’s made from completely clear TPU, so you can always show off your phone’s design. The flexible TPU is protective, and the soft material provides great shock-absorption — and it’s durable too. It’s formed to fit your phone perfectly, and a raised front bezel protects your phone’s display against abrasive surfaces and dirt. It’s basic, and it won’t provide the level of protection a larger case would, but it’s cheap and it gets the job done.

Spigen Rugged Armor ($25)

If you’re looking for something a little more protective, then take a look at Spigen’s Rugged Armor case. It’s made from TPU, which adds plenty of resistance to drops and shocks — and that’s compounded by the addition of air cushions protecting each corner. It has a cool sci-fi style with carbon fiber panels, so it’ll look good pretty much anywhere. It also has raised bezels that mean your phone shouldn’t be resting directly on any surfaces. It’s not the cheapest for a TPU case, but Spigen’s reputation is extremely good, making the Rugged Armor case a great choice for everyday use.

Tech21 Evo Luxe Vegan Leather Case ($50)

Tech21 is one of the best names in the business for drop protection, and with a case like the Evo Luxe, it’s easy to see why. It’s made from premium faux leather, which feels great and looks even better, imparting an executive and sleek style. It contains FlexShock, a material Tech21 claims absorbs the energy from impacts extremely well, and can survive drops of up to 12 feet. It’s fairly slim too, and doesn’t add much weight. However, it’s very much on the expensive side — especially since this isn’t real leather. Still, it’s extremely good protection, and it looks amazing.

Official Smart View Flip Case ($38)

You don’t just need to look at third-parties to get your case — Huawei offers some great options too. This Smart View flip case really caught our eye. Thanks to the synthetic leather material, it’s super-stylish and looks great anywhere, from the boardroom to the gym — and the cover flips across the display for all-around protection. The real magic here, though, is in the clear window on the front, which displays the time, weather, notifications, and more. The window is a nifty little feature, and it allows you get updates at a glance, without needing to uncover your phone. It’s not as protective as a rugged case, but it’s still a great option if you like the utility and style.

UAG Monarch Series ($60)

If you want some serious protection, you need look no further than UAG’s Monarch series. Made from a combination of top-grain leather and metal alloys, the Monarch case boasts five layers of protection and exceeds twice the military standards for drop and shock protection. It has a soft, impact-resistant core as well as a honeycomb traction grip that’ll help you keep hold of your device. There’s even a raised bezel to protect your screen, and oversized button covers. UAG’s so proud of it, the case also comes with a 10-year limited warranty. It’s certainly expensive, but if you’re outdoors a lot and you need some truly fantastic protection, then you should invest in this case.

