Best Huawei P30 Pro cases

Protect your Huawei P30 Pro with one of these great cases or covers

With an incredibly powerful and versatile camera, a huge 6.47-inch OLED screen, and a gorgeous curved glass design, the Huawei P30 Pro is a beautiful piece of tech. It’s also slippery and difficult to manage one-handed, so you should be thinking about how to protect those good looks. We have just the thing for you — a list of the best Huawei P30 Pro cases and covers we’ve found so far.

To further customize the look and feel of your new phone, you may want to check out our guide to Huawei’s EMUI software.

Huawei Smart View Flip Cover

Huawei Smart View Flip Cover for P30 Pro

This folio-style case has an executive look thanks to its black, synthetic leather finish. What we love about it is the windowed portion on the front that gives you time, date, notifications, and more without you having to open the cover. Official accessories are often a good way to go when they’re available, because the fit is precise and they offer designs you won’t find from other manufacturers, but they do tend to be expensive. The shell that holds your P30 Pro is minimal. It really just hugs the top and bottom of the phone with cutouts for the ports, so we don’t think this will provide solid drop protection, but it will certainly prevent scratches and minor dings.

Speck Presidio Stay Clear Case

Speck Presidio Stay Clear for Huawei P30 Pro

Creator of some of the best cases around, Speck has produced a completely clear protective case for the Huawei P30 Pro. The special coating will resist smudges and discoloration, and there are generous openings for ports and the camera, as well as tactile button covers. This case will aid your grip, but it also promises protection from falls of up to 8 feet in case it should slip from your grasp. This durable option won’t interfere with wireless charging and it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Ringke Fusion X Case

Ringke Fusion X Case for Huawei P30 Pro

With a tried-and-true combination of flexible TPU bumper and hard, transparent polycarbonate on the back, this case from Ringke promises military-grade drop protection. That means your Huawei P30 Pro should be safe from typical waist-height tumbles. The frame extends in each direction to prevent any damage to the screen or camera lenses, the button covers are pronounced, with a texture on the power button for easy identification, and the cutouts are accurate. There’s also a dot design in the backplate that helps to prevent marks.

Krusell Sunne Cover

Krusell Sunne Cover for Huawei P30 Pro

Swedish case manufacturer Krusell produces genuine leather cases and promises a commitment to sustainable manufacturing. The Sunne Cover is a minimalist leather cover that hugs your P30 Pro, making it more comfortable to hold and easier to grip. It’s a stylish cover that comes in a couple of different colors and has a soft interior lining. It’s slim and there are very large cutouts for the camera, buttons, and ports, so we don’t think this is going to offer any real drop protection, but it does look and feel good.

Olixar Rugged Armour Case

Olixar Rugged Case for Huawei P30 Pro

With an industrial design, this tough case from Olixar combines a malleable TPU shell with a hard polycarbonate panel. The corners have extra reinforcement and there are chunky button covers and a port plug to keep dust out. This should offer reasonably good drop protection, though we’d be wary of the fact that Olixar makes no promises in that department. The shell is black and it’s paired with back panels in slate blue, black, or gunmetal.

Spigen Neo Hybrid Case

Spigen Neo Hybrid Case for Huawei P30 Pro

With a real knack for creating cases that nail the holy trinity of affordable, protective, and stylish, it’s not surprising that Spigen is one of the most popular case makers around. This case reverses the usual layout by having a TPU shell and a hard polycarbonate bumper section over the top. There’s a texture on the back of the black shell tht adds some visual flare and grip, with a curved gunmetal frame over the top. The button covers are well-defined, with a textured power button, and all the openings you need are present and correct.

