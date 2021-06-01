As Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 12 Pro boasts some of the best features and specs you can find on any smartphone right now. Its camera is one of the best in the business, while the powerful A14 Bionic processor will make it capable of handling even the most intensive of tasks. It also features a beautifully luscious 6.1-inch screen, which uses True Tone and Super Retina OLED technology to provide an exceptionally rich visual experience.

However, this display won’t continue to look especially good if you damage it. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best iPhone 12 Pro screen protectors on the market right now. These will keep your device’s display out of harm’s way, while also preserving its brightness, clarity, and responsiveness.

Note: because the iPhone 12 Pro’s screen is the same size (6.1 inches) as the iPhone 12‘s, many of the protectors below have been made for both smartphones.

Speck ShieldView Glass

Speck’s ShieldView Glass is an extremely effective all-rounder. With a 9H hardness rating, its tempered glass will sustain all kinds of damage and abuse, without leaving any scratches or marks on your iPhone 12 Pro’s display. The Microban coating reduces bacteria growth by around 99%, while it has also been treated to offer resistance to fingerprints, grime, and dirt. Despite being a highly rugged protector, its 0.33mm thinness also makes it laudably responsive and clear. For anyone who dreads installing protectors, it also comes replete with a GoofProof installation kit.

InvisibleShield Glass+ Screen Protector

This protector from InvisibleShield is made of some seriously tough stuff. Made of tempered glass that’s been subjected to a proprietary ionization process, it boasts three times the shatter protection of your iPhone 12 Pro’s display. It has also been engineered to provide a very competitive level of scratch resistance, while InvisibleShield has also seen fit to give it an oil-resistant coating, saving you from blemishing your iPhone with fingerprints and smudges. If that weren’t enough, the protector also provides 100% clarity and a nearly unparalleled level of touch sensitivity.

Belkin Anti-Glare Screen Protector

Here’s a great iPhone 12 Pro screen protector for anyone who wants to prevent the sun or lightbulbs from glaring brightly on the phone’s display. It’s made of clear film, with its 0.3mm thickness make it highly responsive and transparent. While it won’t be quite as tough as most glass-based protectors, its 3H hardness rating makes it suitable for resisting most everyday damage, as does its anti-scratch coating. Comes with an alignment frame for easy application.

OtterBox iPhone 12 Pro Alpha Glass Screen Protector

If you want to take your screen protection to the next level, OtterBox’s Alpha Glass Screen Protector for the iPhone 12 Pro is probably the way to go. Its tempered glass comes with the all-important 9H hardness rating, but it has also been fortified with an additional layer to make it shatter-proof, as well as scratch- and splinter-proof. It’s a tough nut to crack, but it’s also extremely thin and lightweight, giving it basically perfect clarity and a high level of responsiveness. The contoured design of the protector also allows it to fit the iPhone 12 Pro very snugly, while it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro

Spigen is one of the most dependable case and protector manufacturers around, and its iPhone 12 Pro screen protector doesn’t disappoint. Sold in a pack of two, it’s another tempered glass protector with a 9H hardness rating, indicating that it will keep your phone safe if you happen to shove it in your pocket with your keys. It has also been given an oleophobic coating, so that you can rest assured you won’t smudge your iPhone 12 Pro’s screen if you happen to be handling it while eating, for example. Possibly its biggest draw, however, is that it comes with one of the best installation frames you can find, making it very difficult to mess up applying it.

Whitestone iPhone 12 Pro Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Here’s another example of a highly durable iPhone 12 Pro screen protector for anyone who wants to make sure they have the strongest possible protection. It provides a 9H hardness rating, yet it also comes with an underlying liquid adhesive layer that can fill hairline cracks on your phone’s screen. This is something you can’t find anywhere else, and while the protector does sit on the pricier end of the spectrum, it could be worth buying if your iPhone 12 Pro already has minor cracks on its display. The protector is also pretty thin, retaining the clarity and functionality of the phone’s touchscreen.

Tech21 Impact Shield for iPhone 12 Pro

Tech21’s iPhone 12 Pro screen protector does the job when it comes to keeping the phone’s screen in one piece, but it also comes with a few extra features that make it stand out from the crowd. It’s made with an antimicrobial layer that reduces bacteria by up to 99.99%, helping to keep your phone and your fingers clean. It has also been given an anti-scratch coating, providing extra resistance against splinters. Lastly, it’s fully compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories, while it has been precisely cut to fit the iPhone 12 Pro as cleanly as possible. Comes with an alignment frame.

Homemo Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro

Homemo may not be as well-known as the likes of OtterBox, Spigen, or tech21, but its screen protectors for the iPhone 11 range were a big hit with users, and its iPhone 12 Pro protector is just as good. It has a 9H hardness rating, in addition to having a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating, which makes it resistant to water and oil. Homemo also boasts that it’s 99.99% touchscreen-accurate and 99.99% transparent, and with a thickness of only 0.33m, this is very much likely to be the case. It comes with 2.5D rounded edges for easy installation, something which is also made easier by its online tutorial video. Comes in a pack of three.

UniqueMe Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro

Coming in a pack of three, UniqueMe’s iPhone 12 Pro screen protector is made of tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating. This is the highest rating possible, indicating that the protector is resistant against scratches from household metal objects, such as keys and knives. Aside from being very hard, it’s also highly transparent, retaining the high-definition clarity of the iPhone 12 Pro’s screen while also preserving the sensitivity. The protector comes with an installation frame for easy application, and UniqueMe has also posted a video online explaining how to install it. It comes with a lifetime guarantee.

ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro

ESR makes excellent protectors for most iPhone models, and its screen protector for the iPhone 12 Pro is no exception. As with its protectors for the standard iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini, this one has a 9H hardness rating, with its tempered glass capable of withstanding up to 5 kg (around 11 pounds) of pressure. This makes it capable of protecting your phone’s screen against pretty much any kind of daily punishment you’re likely to throw at it. It’s also precisely cut and shaped, ensuring that it doesn’t interfere with Face ID or the use of cases. ESR has thrown in a cleaning kit and installation guide so that you can apply it without creating any undesired bubbles. It’s sold as a pack of three.

MoKo iPhone 12 Pro Screen Protector

Coming in at a very svelte 0.3mm, MoKo’s iPhone 12 Pro screen protector is very thin yet very durable. Its thinness increases its touchscreen sensitivity and transparency, ensuring that you can use your iPhone 12 Pro just as you would without any kind of cover. It’s made with tempered glass, which, with a 9H hardness rating, is more than capable of guarding against keys, knives, and other sharp objects. One nice touch that you don’t find everywhere is that the protector includes anti-blue light material, which helps to reduce some of the tiredness and strain you may get from using a smartphone for prolonged periods. It comes with a cleaning kit and is sold in a pack of two.

Ailun Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro

Ailun may not be well known compared to other manufacturers, but its iPhone 12 Pro screen protector is one of the best around. It has a 0.33m thickness, which makes it one of the thinnest available and retains 99.99% transparency and sensitivity. Again, it’s another tempered-glass protector with a 9H rating, so it will have no trouble protecting your 12 Pro from everyday mishaps and pitfalls. It has an oleophobic and hydrophobic coating, which protects it from water damage and eliminates fingerprint smudges from spoiling your touchscreen. It’s also worth pointing out that it has “2.5D” edges for easier installation, which is made easier still by Ailun’s quick online tutorial video.

QHOHQ Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro

Every screen protector we’ve included on this list is thin because that’s what you want in a screen protector. The QHOHQ’s iPhone 12 Pro screen protector, however, stands out from the crowd. It measures at a wafer-thin 0.2mm, giving it maximally high light transmittance and transparency while also making it as sensitive as a screen protector can get. The protector is made of tempered glass, which has the maximum 9H rating. You can therefore rest safe in the knowledge that it will provide a high level of protection, as well as a high level of functionality. Besides protecting your touchscreen, QHOHQ hasn’t forgotten your camera lens; two lens covers made from a secure film are included with the screen protector. The screen protector comes in a pack of three and is also oleophobic, making it fingerprint-resistant. Highly recommended.

