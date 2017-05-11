Best iPhone 7 Plus screen protectors to shield your big, beautiful display

The iPhone 7 is a sizable financial investment, but the larger iPhone 7 Plus is even more expensive. Covering the entire phone to keep the body dent- and scratch-free is one thing, because nobody wants to get their new toy scratched up within a month, but you shouldn’t neglect the front of the smartphone. After all, the headset’s 1080p display is one of the most attractive on the market, as noted in iPhone 7 Plus review.

It’s a good idea to equip your smartphone with a screen protector, but selecting the right one isn’t always easy given the multitude of choices. Some boast features like scratch resistance, while others offer self-healing and anti-yellowing properties. Some are definitely better than others, and those are the ones you want. That’s why we’ve found the best iPhone 7 Plus screen protectors on the market and gathered them here. Picking the right protector for your newfangled device is rarely as easy.

For the best screen protection, you want to go with OtterBox, a manufacturer that’s often brought up when talking quality smartphone cases. The Alpha Glass is a bit pricier than some of the others on this list, but that money gets you quality protection that revels in a crystal-clear design, perfect touchscreen sensitivity, and scratch and shatter resistance. Even if you drop your iPhone and it lands face down, you shouldn’t have to pick up the shattered remnants of your screen protector or, more importantly, your iPhone’s display.

Moshi Airfoil Glass ($40) Moshi’s Airfoil Glass is designed to make the application process easier, eliminating air bubbles. A special adhesive layer makes this possible, and once the protector is applied, it’s fairly difficult to spot, especially if you use a case. The Airfoil Glass also reduces the number of fingerprints and smudges you’ll find blemishing your display, thanks to an oleophobic surface coating. Rounded edges, cutouts for the speakers and camera, and a build that’s 40 percent thinner than other protectors all make for an ergonomically friendly accessory that doesn’t interfere with your iPhone 7 Plus. Thankfully, it will still be there to take the hit if and when your phone takes a tumble. Buy one now from: Amazon Moshi

Skinomi MatteSkin ($10) If you often use your smartphone in the great outdoors, Skinomi’s MatteSkin could be the way to go given it has anti-glare properties that make it easier to see your display in direct sunlight. The MatteSkin completely covers the front of the phone, too, instead of just the touchscreen. The material is capable of slowly fixing smaller scratches over time, and it should cut down on finger smudges. This screen protector also promises protection against scratches, precise punctures, and everyday use, and it’s made with cases in mind, so you shouldn’t have to deal with peeling when using a case and the MatteSkin together. Buy one now from: Amazon Skinomi

TechMatte amFilm Tempered Glass ($9) The amFilm screen protector doesn’t completely cover the front of your iPhone 7 Plus, but this allows space for protective cases and room for adjustment during the application process. For those seeking edge-to-edge protection, amFilm’s design choice may be disappointing, but this protector still safeguards the touchscreen. The 1080p HD display won’t be compromised, nor will touchscreen functionality or accuracy, so you can continue to use 3D Touch normally. It’s incredibly thin, but will prevent scratches and fingerprint marks, and should take the sting out of any drops your phone encounters. Buy one now from: Amazon

Omoton Crystal Clear Tempered Glass ($8) Omoton’s screen protector covers the entire front of the iPhone 7 Plus, except for the curved edges, which may be a huge turn off if you’re hoping to cover every part of your phone. That said, its ultrathin, and when combined with a protective case, you’ll hardly be able to tell you’re using a screen protector. Scratch resistance is its leading feature, but clarity, bubble-free installation, and the ability to fend off oil residue and smudges round out the rest of its features. Buy one now from: Amazon

Tech Armor Ballistic Glass Screen Protector ($6) While Tech Armor’s screen protector is yet another that doesn’t extend to the iPhone 7 Plus’ curved edges, it does protect the 5.5-inch display incredibly well, making it perfect for those that are prone to cracking their screens. The protector’s most unique quality is that it’s made using Japanese Asahi glass, which basically means it won’t shatter as easily as other, cheaper, screen protectors, though we recommend avoiding drops if possible. Nearly perfect HD clarity, uninterrupted 3D Force Touch, and compatibility with most protective cases make Tech Armor’s product a decent choice if you’ve yet to decide on a screen protector. Buy one now from: Amazon Tech Armor

Spigen GLAS.tR SLIM HD ($8+) If you’re familiar with Spigen’s products for other smartphones, you’ll get a similar experience when using the GLAS.tR Slim with the iPhone 7 Plus. Like others on this list, it also doesn’t reach the curved edges of the iPhone, but the protector’s own edges are rounded to provide a better feel during use and to reduce the number of sharp edges in the event that it’s 9H tempered glass is chipped or cracked. The phone’s HD resolution is maintained, and the applied oleophobic coating ensure’s you’ll have fewer fingerprint stains to wipe off. Buy one now from: Amazon Spigen

iCarez True Glass Pro ($7) Nothing about iCarez’s True Glass Pro screen protector really sets it apart from the competition, but that doesn’t mean it’s not as good — it’s still a suitable choice if you feel the need to protect your iPhone 7 Plus’ display. The protector maintains the phone’s touchscreen capabilities, HD quality, and has cutouts for the Home button and speakers; basically everything you’d expect from a standard screen protector. It’s also smudge and scratch-resistant, with the former characteristic becoming immediately useful during installation. Like we said, it’s not mind-blowing, or wildly different from other screen protectors, it’s just another good one we think you should check out. Buy one now from: Amazon

Supershieldz Anti-Glare Screen Protector ($6+) As its name suggests, Supershieldz’s screen protector will protect you phone from the annoying glare caused by nearby light sources, making it possible to use your phone while outside and in direct sunlight. It’s a film protector instead of the tempered glass we’re accustomed to seeing, meaning it’s flexible and won’t shatter into tiny pieces if/when the unfortunate drop occurs. Other qualities of the protector are pretty standard: Scratch-resistance, flawless touch screen accuracy, reduced fingerprint smudges, bubble-free application, and 6 come in the box. Buy one now from: Amazon Supershieldz

BodyGuardz SpyGlass Screen Protector ($40) BodyGuardz SpyGlass is most beneficial to those concerned about people looking over their shoulder to see what’s on their screen. The SpyGlass screen protector, aside from providing the usual protection, makes it impossible for the iPhone’s display to be seen from an angle, meaning you can bring up personal information such as phone numbers, bank accounts, and work documents without worry. The concept is very similar to PC monitors that are unable to be seen unless you’re standing directly in front of it. If you enjoy your privacy, and are often on your phone in public, BodyGuardz’s SpyGlass is perfect for you and is probably the protector you should be using. Buy one now from: Amazon BodyGuardz

