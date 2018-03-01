Running is easier with music in your ears: 7 of the best iPhone armbands

Exercising is great for the body and it’s made even better (and sometimes more tolerable) when the right music is playing. Sure, you can put your phone in your pocket and have your headphones dangling across your chest, but a much better option is to use an armband to keep your phone close to you for quick access, and your headphones out of the way.

It’s not as difficult to sort through iPhone armbands as it is to choose protective cases, but there are still a few things you may want to look out for when shopping for one. Is it adjustable? Can it hold your headphones? Can you wash it after a sweat-inducing run? We’ve done the hard work for you and sifted through the available armbands for the iPhone, and here are the best ones out there that we recommend.

TuneBand Go ($20) The TuneBand Go isn’t made specifically for the iPhone — it works with Android phones as well — but it is compatible with every iPhone from the iPhone 4 to the iPhone X, as well as the iPod Touch fifth and sixth Generation. The TuneBand Go uses two elastic straps to fit around your arm and four elastic clips to secure the phone in place. The screen is easily accessible, as are the ports and buttons. One downside is that the armband may not work as well with phones using bulkier cases. The OtterBox Defender case, for example, will not fit, but a slimmer case will. If you want to be certain your phone and case will fit, measure it beforehand. Buy one now from: Amazon

Incase Active Armband ($40) Incase has made several Active Armbands in order to support a range of iPhone models, from the iPhone 5 to the iPhone 6 and 6S Plus. While they don’t sell any specifically for the iPhone 7/8 and 7 Plus/8Plus, the aforementioned 6 and 6 Plus products should work just fine — and if you’re looking for an iPhone X, Incase has an armband just for that too. The Active Armbands are lightweight, they have small holes to let air in, and they’re sweat-resistant. They also feature reflective materials, making it easier to see the band in low light. You can get these iPhone armbands in a range of colors, including Heather Grey, Mint, Lava, Black, and Stratus Blue. Buy one now from: Amazon

LifeProof LifeActiv Armband with QuickMount ($29) If you’re a fan of LifeProof’s waterproof cases, you should look into their LifeActiv armband, which is made to be compatible with all of their cases (and many other cases), so you can use this particular armband while swimming, surfing, or running in the rain. It forgoes the typical phone sleeves that armbands employ in favor of a special phone mount that clicks into place to let you know it’s secure and ready to go and it can be removed with a simple twist. It supports all iPhone models and is adjustable to fit 8.5-inch to 19-inch biceps. Buy one now from: Amazon

Belkin Sport-Fit Armband ($13 plus) Belkin’s Sport-Fit armband is available for several different iPhone models, starting with the iPhone 5. Like others on this list, it’s lightweight, sweat-resistant, and adjustable to fit just about any arm size, but it also comes with a built-in screen protector that will protect your display from debris without interfering with your phone’s touchscreen capabilities. Best of all, it’s hand washable, so after a particularly long or demanding run, you can quickly and easily wash it, getting it ready for your next outing. Buy one now from: Amazon Belkin

VUP Rotating Armband ($16) Sometimes the elastic-style of a phone armband can make your phone difficult to check when out running, so if you need easy and constant access to your iPhone, then check out this armband from VUP. Rather than putting your phone behind a plastic screen, it uses a pair of tough elastic bands to grip your phone and hold it in place, making it easier to access while out and about. The whole arrangement can be rotated if needed, giving you the flexibility to mount it wherever you like. Be warned though — since it’s not protecting your phone behind plastic, your device is fully exposed to the elements, so be sure your iPhone can take the rain, or just avoid bad weather. Buy one now from: Amazon

Gearwear Reflective Armband ($14) At the other end of the needs spectrum, we have an armband from Gearwear that hides your phone away completely. Made from a soft water-resistant fabric, this armband uses an elastic pouch to hide your phone from sight, keeping it safe and secure from the outside world. There is also a second pouch so you can fit a second phone, some cash, or your keys in with your iPhone, and the armband is large enough to accommodate pretty much any size of arm. The outside of the armband also has a reflective arrow printed on it, perfect if you find yourself running in low-light conditions. Buy one now from: Amazon