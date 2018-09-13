Here are the best iPhone Xr cases to keep your new phone pristine

Share

There’s no way to avoid knowing a new iPhone has been released, and Apple’s new range of iPhones is perhaps its best ever. 2018’s iPhones continue with the iPhone X‘s bold style, bringing the gorgeous bezel-less look to three new sizes of iPhone — the iPhone Xs, the iPhone Xs Max, and the iPhone Xr.

But with the iPhone X’s good looks come with similar vulnerabilities — a massive screen is beautiful, but that means there’s even more screen to crack and that metallic body is easy to dent. So if you’re gunning for Apple’s new mid-sized iPhone, then you might want to consider investing in some protection to stop your expensive new phone sprouting cracks and chips. While the iPhone Xr has only just been revealed, accessories manufacturers are already offering lots of cases to keep your precious phone protected. Here are the best iPhone Xr cases to keep your baby beautiful.

Protection is exceptionally important, but it doesn’t mean much if you can’t fit your phone in your pocket when you need to. Otterbox‘s Commuter Series is crafted to sidestep that problem. Made from a dual-layer system of shock-absorbing TPU and hard polycarbonate (PC), the Commuter is all the protection you’d expect from Otterbox, with a slim profile that’s easy to slip in and out of a pocket. It’s exceptionally protective, thanks to the two durable materials, but Otterbox takes it a step further with port covers that keep out dust, and the addition of non-slip grippy sides that help you to keep hold of your phone. Like most Otterbox cases it’s not cheap — but it’s some of the best protection you can buy.

Looking for a slim case that’s also packed with cool features? Look no further than Moshi‘s Capto case. It comes with good protection for a slim case, using a hard shell to provide military grade MIL-STD-810G protection against drops, as well as a raised bezel to protect the device when laid down. But the real magic comes from the strap on the back. When not in use, it clips to the back of the case, holding flat against your phone. But give it a tug and you can wrap it around your finger, using it to keep a tight hold of your iPhone and avoid dropping it. You can also clip it into place as a kickstand for watching your favorite media on the go. With additional utilities but no added bulk, the Capto is a great way to protect your slim iPhone XR.

Incipio is well known for making solid protective cases, so it means a lot when Incipio says this is its most protective case. But despite that accolade, it’s a fairly subtle case. A clear polycarbonate back allows your phone’s style to shine through, while still keeping it protected. The outside is ringed with a tough but flexible TPU bumper that will help absorb shocks from falls. There are reinforcements at every corner, further bolstering the areas most likely to hit the ground first during a fall, and it’s been drop-tested up to 12 feet. It’s ideal for people who might be a bit accident prone, and who want protection without losing their phone’s style.

Being slim and stylish, you might expect that Mous‘s Limitless 2.0 case isn’t as defensive as larger, bulkier cases can be. But Mous has leveraged some pretty awesome technology to craft the protective and good looking Limitless 2.0. and claims that the case will provide solid drop protection. It’s made from a material called Aeroshock; Mous’s cases are injected with micro crystals that expand into micro pockets of air when subjected to high temperatures. These pockets of air form thousands of tiny airbags within the case, minimizing the shock caused by impacts by dissipating energy within the case. The back panels are made from real materials, including bamboo, carbon fiber, and real shell. It might seem like it’s on the expensive side, but the Limitless 2.0 case is worth the outlay.

The iPhone Xr has an impressive IP67-rating for dust and water-resistance, but you still don’t really want your phone to get wet. So if you know your phone is going to come in regular contact with water, consider investing in a completely waterproof Lifeproof case. The Fre’s resume is certainly impressive — Lifeproof claims it’s proof against drops from up to 2 meters, completely sealed against water, dust, snow and more (even the ports and speakers are fully sealed), and it offers 360-degree protection with a built-in screen protector. It’ll protect your phone against immersion in up to two meters of water for up to an hour. It’s not the cheapest case around — but it’s less expensive than a new phone.

The Olixar ArmaRing is a tough case that isn’t afraid to show it off. It’s made from two distinct layers that add to the case’s toughness. The first layer is a soft and absorbent TPU core that wraps around the phone, adding grip and excellent resistance against drops and bumps. The second is a hard polycarbonate (PC) shell that clips over the top, providing a rigid backbone that helps to resist other damage. But that’s not all — the back of the ArmaRing contains a ring that can be folded out. You can either loop a finger through for extra grip, or use it as a handy kickstand. It’s tough, has its own rugged style, and you can’t argue with that price.

This case isn’t just thin — it’s Totallee thin! Awful jokes aside, this is a very good case to keep your iPhone Xr safe if you want slim protection to see off a variety of everyday threats. Totallee’s thin case is just 0.02 mm thick, weighs 0.1 ounce, and is completely branding free for that minimalist look. It’s not going to be as good at protecting against drops as other specialized cases, but it does offer excellent scratch-protection, as well as additional grip. There’s a raised lip around the camera to keep your lens safe, and it comes in multiple varieties. Leather offers sophistication, the glossy finish gives a minimal sheen, and matte allows Apple’s logo to shine through, loud and proud. Good all-round, fuss-free protection.

Looking for sleek executive chic? Look no further than this wallet case from Snakehive. It’s made from European full grain cowhide nubuck leather, so you can be sure you’re getting the real deal. Your phone is held in place by a plastic shell inside the leather, while the inner lining of the case is made from soft leather that won’t scratch or damage your phone’s screen. It folds all the way around your phone, ensuring full protection when not in use, and the inner lining also comes with space for up to three credit cards or some spare cash, enabling you to leave your wallet at home. Since this is real leather, your case won’t look exactly like the one in the picture — but it’ll develop its own patina as it ages, adding to its unique style.

Who needs minimalist and subtle style when you can have a case that’s literally covered in bits of pearl? If you can’t get enough loud style, then Case-Mate’s Karat series is perfect for you. It’s made from genuine materials encased in clear resin, to ensure that your shine never wears off or gets obscured. And it’s more protective than you’d think, with drop protection tested up to ten feet, and flexible sides that aid grip. It’s nicely finished, with metallic buttons and anti-scratch technology — and it comes with a lifetime warranty. It’s one of the pricier cases on this list, but with bold good looks and excellent protection, it’s still a good choice.

Wallet cases are great, but not every wallet case also has to be a folding folio. Silk’s Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 isn’t a folio case, but it does function as a wallet thanks to the stylish “backpack” on the case’s rear that can carry up to three payment cards or spare cash. It’s still thin, despite that addition, and it’s made from a tough material that should last your iPhone Xr’s lifespan. The Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 comes with extra-grippy sides, and also comes with a slot parallel to the card holder that functions as a kickstand. Just insert any credit card, and it’ll hold your phone in landscape — perfect for viewing on the go. Airbags in each corner help to resist drops, and a free screen protector competes the protection.

