The best Mint alternatives: 10 great budgeting apps for 2024

Digital products, despite their popularity, can also be discontinued. One such example is Mint, a personal finance application that has been helping users manage their money, budget, and pay bills since 2007. Unfortunately, Mint is shutting down.

However, there are many other similar apps available in the market that are worth considering. Moreover, like Mint, many of these alternatives are also free. These apps are available on Android and iOS and work on devices like the Google Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Most are among the best personal finance apps of 2023.

When is Mint shutting down?

Intuit, which has owned Mint since 2009, announced in November 2023 that it was discontinuing the Mint website and mobile apps. On January 1, 2024, Mint will shut down and go offline for good.

Why is Mint going away?

According to Mint’s parent company, Intuit, the Mint app is going away so its features can be consolidated into the Credit Karma app (which Intuit also owns). In a statement sent to The Verge, a Credit Karma spokesperson said, “We’re excited to welcome all Intuit Mint users to join Intuit Credit Karma where they will have access to Credit Karma’s suite of products, features, tools and services.”

Credit Karma

Intuit’s acquisition of Credit Karma in 2020 brought together two powerful platforms for financial management. Credit Karma’s free platform provides users with a comprehensive view of their finances by integrating the most popular features of Mint. One of the most significant benefits of using Credit Karma is that it allows you to track your expenses and account balances in one place, providing a clearer picture of your financial situation. Many of these features were a direct carryover from Mint.

The platform’s net worth tracker is an excellent tool for monitoring financial progress, and the categorized monthly cash flow can help users understand where their money is going each month, leading to smarter financial decisions. The best part of Credit Karma is that it’s free, so anyone can use it to get a better handle on their finances without any cost. The biggest downside, however, is that Credit Karma doesn’t have the same budget tracking experience that many people used Mint for.

Overall, Credit Karma is an excellent platform that can help users take control of their financial lives — so long as you don’t specifically need a budget tracker.

Credit Karma is accessible through the official website and Android and iOS apps.

Monarch Money

Monarch Money is not your typical budgeting app or expense tracker. It is a comprehensive platform consolidating all aspects of your financial life into one location. With Monarch Money, you can manage your money, track your spending, and make well-informed financial decisions.

You can link your financial accounts, such as checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and investment portfolios, to Monarch Money. This feature allows you to see your overall financial picture in one place without logging in to multiple websites or applications to check your balances or transactions.

Keeping track of your expenses is critical to maintaining a healthy financial life. Monarch Money automatically categorizes your transactions, making it easy for you to analyze your spending habits. You will receive alerts when you approach your budget limits for specific categories, helping you stay on track.

You can sign up for Monarch Money online and use the product via your mobile device. It’s free to try, but there is a yearly fee to continue using it long-term.

Simplify by Quicken

Simplify (owned by Quicken) is an all-in-one financial management tool that aims to simplify your financial tasks and help you take control of your money.

Simplify lets you bring all your financial accounts together in one place and synchronize them online to ensure accurate account information. You can also categorize transactions to have a better understanding of your expenses.

Budgeting is an essential feature of Simplify. It provides powerful budgeting and expense-tracking tools that help you understand your spending habits. By monitoring your expenses, setting spending limits, and receiving alerts when you approach your limits, you can identify areas where you can cut back and save more. For long-time Mint users, you should feel right at home here.

You should use Simplify via the official website, as it’s the format that provides the most information. Limited information is accessible through the Simplify apps, however. Though it’s free to try for 30 days, Simplify requires a yearly subscription fee to continue, which is as low as $4 per month.

YNAB

Managing personal finances can be daunting, especially when you have multiple sources of income and expenses to keep track of. This is where YNAB (You Need a Budget) comes in as a comprehensive solution that helps you manage your finances like a pro. YNAB is an all-in-one budgeting tool that allows you to track your income, expenses, and goals in one place.

One of the critical features of YNAB is its envelope system of budgeting. This involves categorizing everything in and out of your accounts into different envelopes representing your budget categories. Doing this lets you see how much money you have for each category and avoid overspending. This system also helps you prioritize your spending and allocate your money where it matters most.

By using YNAB effectively, you can gain better control of your finances, get insights into how to pay off your debts faster, and save money. The app offers handy features such as auto-import, which allows you to automatically import your transactions from your bank accounts and credit cards, saving you time and effort. It also provides detailed reports and graphs that give you a comprehensive view of your financial situation.

The YNAB service is available on Android, iOS, and desktop, so you can access it anytime. While the app is free to download, you must subscribe monthly or yearly to access all its features. With YNAB, you can understand your financial situation, make informed decisions, and achieve your goals. Overall, YNAB is an excellent tool for anyone wanting to control their finances and achieve financial freedom.

Copilot

Copilot is an all-in-one financial management app that helps you take control of your financial journey. It offers many features to simplify your financial life and achieve your goals. By linking your various financial accounts, Copilot provides a centralized view of your financial situation, saving you time and giving you a comprehensive understanding of your finances. With a clear picture of your income, expenses, and debts, you can plan and make informed financial decisions.

Copilot’s intelligent budgeting feature makes it easy to track your spending and locate areas where you can save and cut back. The app learns from your spending patterns and categorizes your transactions automatically. You can set budget targets to stay on track and achieve your financial goals. The app also offers personalized insights and recommendations tailored to your financial situation. It suggests ways to save on recurring expenses, identifies potential areas for improvement, and gives recommendations based on your spending habits, helping you make smarter financial choices.

You can access Copilot through its website or iOS app. The service offers a 30-day trial, with monthly subscriptions starting at just $7.92 after discounts.

EveryDollar

EveryDollar is a budgeting application that follows the principles of Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University. It is designed to help you create a practical budget that suits your needs. The user-friendly interface of EveryDollar mainly focuses on your bank accounts and is free to use with ads. However, you can access additional features such as ad removal, category customization, bank syncing, and more by subscribing to EveryDollar Plus.

With EveryDollar, you can easily track your budget, monitor your financial goals, and generate reports. This app also lets you create multiple budgets, which is excellent for people with different income sources or those who want to track their spending in various categories.

The app, available for Android and iOS, offers a range of features to help you save money, pay off debt, and better understand your spending habits.

Empower Personal Dashboard

Managing personal finances can often be challenging and overwhelming. However, Empower Personal Dashboard offers a convenient and effortless solution to this problem. This free financial management tool provides a comprehensive overview of your financial situation.

This tool lets you view all your connected bank accounts, credit cards, investment, and retirement accounts in a single place. Empower Personal Dashboard includes net worth tracking, budgeting, investment tracking, and financial planning, making it the perfect tool for managing your finances.

You can access the app on Android and iOS devices or via the web.

Rocket Money

Rocket Money offers a unique approach to finance by automating various aspects of money management. With its intelligent algorithms and seamless integration with financial institutions, users can effortlessly track their income and expenses. This automation not only saves time but also ensures accuracy in financial records.

Gone are the days of manual budgeting using complex spreadsheets. Rocket Money’s innovative budgeting feature simplifies the process by allowing users to set customized budgets for different categories like groceries, transportation, entertainment, and more. The tool provides real-time updates and notifications to help individuals stay within their allocated budgets, making overspending a thing of the past.

One of the most significant benefits of Rocket Money is its intuitive expense-tracking capabilities. Users can effortlessly link their bank accounts, credit cards, and payment platforms to the tool. Individuals can gain valuable insights into their spending patterns with every transaction being automatically categorized. This feature enables users to identify areas where they can cut back, ultimately leading to better financial health.

You can find Rocket Money online and through mobile apps.

Goodbudget

Goodbudget is a personal finance app that can revolutionize how you budget and track your expenses. It uses a unique yet effective envelope budgeting system to help you stay on top of your finances and achieve your goals. With Goodbudget, you can create virtual envelopes for different categories, such as entertainment, groceries, health, and transportation, and allocate funds to each envelope based on your budget. This way, you can easily track your spending and avoid overspending in any category.

One of the best things about Goodbudget is its user-friendly interface. It’s easy to set up and navigate, even for beginners. You don’t need any financial expertise to use this app, and it comes with a clear, concise tutorial that guides you through setting up your budget. Additionally, you can sync your budget across multiple devices and access it wherever you go.

While Goodbudget may not be as comprehensive as other personal finance apps, it still offers many valuable features. For example, the app can generate reports that show your spending habits and help you identify areas where you can cut back. You can also set up automatic payments, such as bills, and receive alerts when your balances are low. Furthermore, the app offers a debt tracker that helps you keep track of your debts and stay on top of your payments.

Goodbudget is free but can unlock more advanced features by subscribing to a monthly plan. The paid version offers features like unlimited envelopes, account syncing, and customer support. With a paid subscription, you can access the app’s integrated banking feature, linking your bank accounts and credit cards to your budget.

PocketGuard

Another option is PocketGuard. One of the best things about PocketGuard is its real-time cash flow tracking. This feature lets you see exactly how much money you have at any given time and how much you can afford to spend. It’s a great way to stay within your budget and avoid overspending.

Another helpful feature of PocketGuard is its bill reminder system. With this feature, you can set reminders for all your bills and never miss a payment again. This can help you avoid late fees and keep your credit score in good standing.

One of the most valuable features of PocketGuard is its fraud detection system. This feature monitors your accounts for suspicious activity and alerts you if it detects anything unusual. This can help you catch fraudulent charges quicker and prevent damage to your credit score.

If you upgrade to PocketGuard Plus, which starts at less than $3 per month, you’ll get access to even more features. These include debt payoff planning, unlimited budgeting, modified reports, and more. Overall, PocketGuard is an excellent app for anyone looking to manage their finances better and avoid overspending.

