The best Motorolo Moto G Power cases and covers

Motorola has created some of the best high-powered budget devices in the mobile world, and the Moto G Power is one of them. Motorola’s new phone comes with a triple-lens camera, a powerful midrange processor, and a massive 6.4-inch display. But the star of the show is undoubtedly the 5,000mAh battery. This chunky cell has the potential to run the G Power’s power-sipping hardware for up to three days, making it the perfect phone for anyone looking for a device with a long lifespan.

But a hefty battery life won’t save your phone if it takes a tumble onto concrete. The Moto G Power may only cost $250, but that doesn’t mean it’s a throwaway phone. Look after your phone, and it’ll look after you. Here are some of the best Motorola Moto G Power cases to guard against drops, scratches, and bumps.

UAG Scout case

A strong case with a sleek look, UAG’s Scout series case is a good choice for everyday protection that doesn’t scream “rugged”. UAG has opted for a minimalist style for the Scout series, and it’s a strong look. The impact-resistant soft core is slim and comes with a non-slip coating to help you keep a firm grip on it. If it does fall, it has been rated to military drop standard MIL-SPEC (810G – 516.6), so your phone should escape without severe damage. A raised screen surround means your display also won’t rest on surfaces when you lay your phone face-down. An excellent case, though the price tag is hard to stomach on a midrange phone.

$30 from UAG

Otterbox Commuter Lite case

Otterbox creates some of the most protective cases on the planet, and while the Commuter Lite is a slimmer version of Otterbox’s cases, it’s still packing a lot of protection. The soft inner core has shock-absorbing properties and helps to mitigate the impact energies from drops and bumps, while the hard outer shell adds a strong backbone and protects against harder scratches and grime. The “Lite” label means it’s slimmer than the standard Commuter case, making it easier to slip into a pocket — and it comes in an attractive mint color for additional style. Otterbox is never cheap, but this case is definitely one of the more affordable Otterbox cases available.

Pulen Reinforced Clear case

Protection doesn’t have to hide your phone away, and while the Moto G Power may not be a sleek flagship, there’s still a lot to be proud of. Pulen’s clear case means you can show it off. It is made from completely clear TPU that doesn’t impair your view, and the flexible nature of the material helps to add protection against shocks and bumps. The extended and reinforced corners add additional protection against drops, and while it gives the case an odd look, it’s a small price to pay for the protection. Speaking of prices to pay, this has a very low price, making it a great choice for anyone looking for effective clear protection.

HualuBro Leather-style Wallet case

We love a good wallet case for a number of reasons. Firstly, they offer complete protection from a number of angles, thanks to the front cover that can be folded over the screen when not in use. That front cover can also fold into a kickstand when required, adding extra utility. Secondly, they look great. Even though this case doesn’t use real leather, the PU leather still looks luxurious and executive. Thirdly, they mean you can leave your wallet at home. HualuBro’s wallet case comes with card slots on the inside of the front cover, and the slide-out holder on the front. These card slots mean you can throw your payment cards, travel tickets, or spare cash into your case, and be on your way.

E-Began Rugged Fantasy case

Want a protective case that also adds style to your phone? E-Began’s Rugged Fantasy case is a strong case that also looks extremely good. The scratch-resistant back panel has been decorated with the multi-colored and striking Fantasy design, helping your phone to really stand out every time you pull it out. But it’s protective as well as pretty — the back panel is made from strong polycarbonate, while the bumper around it is made from flexible and durable TPU. A polycarbonate face panel completes the protection, elevating your display from surfaces. Best of all, it’s a bargain at the price.

