Physical keyboards live on! Here are seven QWERTY phones you can buy right now

There is clearly something about using a smartphone with a physical keyboard. Often regarded as defunct tech, QWERTY phones still live, and there are numerous examples still on sale today. Surprisingly, they aren’t all made by BlackBerry, either. If you like the soft click of a key under your finger instead of the cold, unforgiving surface of a touchscreen, then this roundup is especially for you.

Regardless which major network you prefer, there is a QWERTY-equipped smartphone out there with your name on it — even if you want to spend no money at all. Just don’t expect any of them to rival an iPhone X or a Samsung Galaxy S8 when it comes to design and specs. It’s still a smartphone with a built-in keyboard, after all.

The KeyOne will set you back $450 if you buy it from Amazon or BestBuy and $500-$530 if you buy it from Sprint or AT&T. You can opt to pay for it monthly, however, if you buy it through a carrier. You can read our in-depth review of the Blackberry KeyOne to find out why we love it so much.

If you’re like us, you have a soft spot in your heart for Blackberry phones. With great battery life, unmatched keyboard shortcuts and customization, and excellent build quality you won’t find a lot of QWERTY phones as good as a Blackberry. The Blackberry KeyOne takes the top of our list. This TCL-built smartphone has the superb build quality that you expect from a traditional Blackberry phone. It has a vibrant 4.5-inch, 1080p display, which makes it very sharp at 433 pixels per inch. It is perfectly usable outdoors, although it isn’t the brightest display we’ve ever tried. Out of the box, it comes bundled with Android 7.1.1, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and 32GB of built-in storage, but there’s a MicroSD card slot in case you need more. Blackberry is all about security, so it comes with added security features, and of course, as you would expect from a Blackberry, the best QWERTY keyboard you’ll find.

BlackBerry Priv

Before the KeyOne, the Priv was the most sought-after phone with a QWERTY keyboard, and for good reason. It was BlackBerry’s flagship and looks much like a standard touchscreen phone, but with a slide-out keyboard that lives under the display when not in use. In making the Priv, BlackBerry did away with BlackBerry OS in favor of Android, opening up the device to the millions of apps on the Google Play Store, as well as an operating system that you’re probably more familiar with. It also offers a display with 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a MicroSD card to expand on that storage. The rear camera is 18MP, and it’s further by a 2MP front-facing camera. It’s a cool $250-plus to buy unlocked. Read our full review here. Buy one now from: AmazonBest Buy Walmart

BlackBerry Passport The Passport looks like a blend of classic BlackBerry devices and modern design, and while it’s a nice-looking phone, it will only work through GSM carriers such as AT&T and T-Mobile. The price is $195, and for that, you are getting decent specs, including a quad-core Snapdragon processor, a 4.5-inch HD screen, and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The keyboard has been updated for modern times and is designed for total typing accuracy, plus it has a cool set of touch-based gesture controls. Read our full review here. Buy one now from: Amazon

BlackBerry Classic Another BlackBerry device, the Classic is a classic-looking phone indeed. It’s priced at $250, runs BlackBerry 10, and has a 3.5-inch screen above the traditional physical keyboard. It’ll connect to 4G networks, and has an 8-megapixel camera on the back. The Classic is really aimed at the BlackBerry fanatic – someone who misses the days of BlackBerry being the king of the phone world. If you’re not already familiar with BlackBerry OS, you’ll have to get familiar to use the Classic. The price of the Classic depends entirely on which carrier you’re with. Read our full review here. Buy one now from: Amazon

LG Extravert 2 The optimistically named Extravert 2 is another device with a side-sliding QWERTY keyboard, which is covered over by a 3.2-inch touchscreen. It’s a chunky little thing at 15mm thick (twice that of a new iPhone), and only has a 2-megapixel camera on the back, but the battery should last 17 days on standby, which the new iPhone definitely can’t match. At $89 without a contract, it’s just the right price for a feature phone. Buy one now from: Amazon

LG Xpression The LG Xpression is very similar to the Extravert 2, but made for AT&T instead of Verizon. It features a slide-out keyboard, along with a 2MP camera and Bluetooth 2.1. Yes, it’s outdated, but this wouldn’t be the phone to buy if you needed something up to date. It’s about the same price as the Extravert 2, coming in at $80, and it’s probably just about right for what it has to offer. Buy one now from: Amazon