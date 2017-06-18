These 10 apps make searching for a home a cinch

House hunting done the old-fashioned way — that is to say, checking the local classifieds, noting the “For Sale” signs you spot on your way to work, and chatting with your network of realtor friends — can be one of life’s most stressful undertakings. But it doesn’t have to be. Thanks to venerable platforms such as Zillow, Realtor.com, and Dwellr, finding homes that fit your criteria — and fall within your budget — is a lot easier than it used to be. Better yet? Most of the aforementioned platforms are free.

However, there are more services than you might think. To help make your digital house-hunting experience a little easier, we’ve rounded up the best we can find in an easy-to-browse list. Read on for a closer look at the best real estate apps available.

Redfin If you’re looking for a place to call home, you can’t go wrong with Redfin. Thanks to features like a foreclosure notifier, short sales alters, and for-sale-by-owner listing updates, it’s one of the most holistic real estate apps on the market. You can search nearby homes, schools, condos, open houses, and townhouses, and see photos, top-down maps, and more about prospective properties. A host of built-in sharing tools also let you send your favorites via text message, email, or social media, and if one strikes your fancy, you can book an open house or home tour with Redfin’s Real Estate Agent feature. Download now for: Android iOS

Homes.com Homes.com puts millions of homes, apartments, condos, and townhome listings at your fingertips. Better yet, you can sort the results by neighborhood market conditions, neighborhoods, foreclosure status — which includes listings from REO, HUD, and others — and project your likely mortgage or rent payments with the Homes.com calculator. Each listing is packed with property photos and stats, too, and when you find one that piques your interest, you can share it via a text message, email, and a number of other avenues. Download now for: Android iOS

Xome Xome, an integrated real estate platform, aims to streamline the home-hunting process with innovative search tools. Xome Zoom lets you “zoom in” on any of the 100 million homes in Zoom’s property list (refreshed every 15 minutes), and filter search results by property type, price range, the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, nearby schools, square footage, open houses, and a slew of other popular metrics. Xome’s Walk Score and school information also show which communities might be a good fit for you and your family, while Xome’s aptly-titled Value feature shows the market value for a given property. One of the app’s other hallmarks, Xome Concierge, puts you in touch with an agent, who can schedule a showing and answer questions about the property at hand. Download now for: Android iOS

Dwellr Dwellr, a house-hunting app created by the U.S. Census Bureau, lets you search across property listings in the top 25 cities and towns that “best fit your lifestyle.” You can sort potential houses using a variety of categories, including home value, education, and more than 40 other topics ranging from education to commuting. You can even see nearby listings using your phone’s GPS, and given the app is a little more privacy-conscious than other real estate apps, you can rest easy knowing that all your data is stored locally on your phone. Download now for: Android iOS

Real Estate by Smarter Agent Real Estate by Smarter Agent collates house-hunting data in a single place. You can narrow down listings to recently-sold homes, homes within a given geographic area, and homes listed by third parties like Apartments.com. Smart Agent’s GPS technology also pinpoints your location, city, and zip code, and lets you refine your search based on address, city, and zip code. Other searchable criteria includes price, the number of beds and baths, taxes, interior and exterior features, property type, and distance. Every listing is also accompanied by pictures, an interactive map, and a sharing feature that allows you to text and email listings to your friends and family. You can even save homes to the app’s search function for access later. Download now for: Android iOS

Century 21 Local Listing Search Century 21’s app makes it easy to sort nearby home listings. You can personalize searches by an assortment of metrics — including the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, price, square footage, and neighborhood — and get listing alerts when new properties come on the market. After you’ve identified a few top contenders, you can scout out the surrounding areas for restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping centers, or draw your own search area using the app’s traffic feature. When you’re ready to buy, one tap connects you to a Century 21 agent who’ll walk you through the process. Download now for: Android iOS

Zillow Zillow is one of the most comprehensive — and customizable — real estate services on the market. Its Zestimate tool lets you look up the rent or worth of any property in the United States, and robust search tools let you search by foreclosure stats, property type (single-family homes, apartments, townhomes, condos, and more), geographic location, address, region, price, and features such as the number of beds and baths. Social tools include a Renter profile, which helps you reach potential landlords and realtors, and a sharing tool that lets you circulate finds among friends and family. When you’re finally ready to commit, Zillow makes it easy to track down a local lender who’ll pre-approve you for a mortgage. Download now for: Android iOS

HomeSnap HomeSnap isn’t your average home-hunting app. Snap a picture of any home, and the app shows details like home value estimates, interior photos, beds, baths, taxes, lot boundaries, related schools, school ratings, and more. HomeSnap says it has 20-percent more agent listings than national portals, and that its buying tools are “best in class.” It certainly does seem that way, especially given you can also chat with realtors and landlords directly after taking a photo. Download now for: Android iOS

Trulia Trulia’s bursting at the seams with time-saving features designed to make house searching a cinch. After you’ve filtered home listings, you’ll gain access to an immersive collection of photos and video tours, along with interactive maps with crime reports, school ratings, restaurants, shops, and more. You can search for homes and apartments for rent by location, feature, size, price, and keyword, and share your favorites with friends or contact the listing agent directly. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Trulia features an affordability breakdown that calculates the full cost of a property, as well as an open house scheduler, a mortgage calculator, voice controls, a chat platform, and support for Android Wear smartwatches. Download now for: Android iOS