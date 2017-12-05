The best running apps for iOS and Android

Running is one of the best ways to keep yourself in shape, and in good health. One of the most difficult things is to stay motivated and engaged so that you can accomplish your fitness goals, whatever they may be, and not quit or lose your motivation. Luckily, technology can be a great tool to engage you more and keep you on track.

Here, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best running apps available for Android and iOS. They offer GPS tracking, the ability to share stats with friends, and even the option to challenge friends to competitions. A lot of these running apps are fully compatible with the Apple Watch and Android Wear, too. So, let’s dust off our running shoes and put on our best looking pair of shorts. It’s time to run our way to better health.

Strava This is a fun running app that makes it feel as if you were playing a game with your friends. It offers GPS tracking, but also allows you to see a feed of your friend’s activities when you can challenge them. You’ll also be able to see how you stack up against your friends, set goals, see leaderboards, and join monthly challenges. You can also share your activities via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. This app is compatible with the Apple Watch. Download now for: Android iOS Runtastic Doctors recommend you should aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise every day. This makes Runtastic the perfect app for those who like listening to audiobooks or podcasts while exercising. “Story Running” allows you to download stories for $1, and each track is about 40 minutes, so it’s perfectly timed for a good workout. The app is also optimized for both Android Wear and the Apple Watch. Download now for: Android iOS Runkeeper Runkeeper is another great running app, one that boasts a user community of more than 50 million runners. Staying motivated is very important, and Runkeeper takes a very social approach to its feature set. It allows you to stay inspired and motivates you with rewards, along with a host of sharing features. It has Apple Watch, iTunes, and Spotify integration, and will work with other health apps such as Fitbit and MyFitnessPal. Download now for: Android iOS Map My Run Map My Run has built a member community of more than 40 million people, mostly because it’s a great running app. There’s a “Routes” feature that allows you to find nearby places near to run, as well as tools for saving and sharing them with your friends. The app can also automatically track your runs, and you can sync your data with devices from Garmin, Fitbit, Jawbone, and Under Amour. Map My Run is available for both Android Wear and the Apple Watch, too. Download now for: Android iOS Nike+ Run Club Nike+ Run Club is a running app that takes an adaptive approach to your training. Based on your goals and fitness level, it will adapt the training to better suit your progress. Not only does the app help you stay motivated by integrating with social apps like Facebook, but it will also allow you to send a “shoutout” to a friend to help them stay motivated. This app is available for Apple Watch as well. Download now for: Android iOS

Endomondo This is a great, GPS-enabled app that allows you to track running, walking, biking, and a slew of other sports. Your data is sent to www.endomondo.com so that you can analyze all your stats and progress. Friendly competition with others in the community is also encouraged. While the baseline app is free, you can go with a Premium option. With a Premium subscription, you’ll be able to enjoy the app without ads and make use of weather information and other added perks. You’ll also have access to more detailed statistics, including calories burned per month, running distance by year, and other useful metrics. This app is compatible with Apple Watch. Download now for: Android iOS RunGo RunGo is the best app to use if you want to run and discover new places. With its voice turn-by-turn navigation, you can select more than 100,000 routes around the world, or build your own. The app tells you with clear instructions where to turn, even if you’ve gone off course. You can use it offline, and it is fully compatible with the Apple Watch. It also takes advantage of ARKit for iOS 11 and integrates Augmented Reality by pressing the AR button. Monthly subscriptions cost $2 while a yearly subscription will cost you $10. Download now for: Android iOS Couch to 5K ($3) This running app dares to make a promise. Couch to 5k asks you to spend 20 or 30 minutes training, three times a week and promises that in nine weeks you’ll be ready to finish your first 5k race (3.1 miles). A one-time purchase of $3 allows you to choose between four virtual coaches. It also has GPS support, an in-app music player, and offers you the ability to share your workouts on Facebook. This app is compatible with Apple Watch. Download now for: Android iOS Wahoo Wahoo Fitness’ main attraction is its robust compatibility, which allows it to integrate with more than 50 third-party apps and 240 individual products. It allows you to upload your workouts to a host of top-tier training websites, too, including MapMyFitness.com, Nike+.com, Strava.com, MyFitnessPal, and several others. You’ll also be able to use this app with heart rate sensors, bike speed sensors, and even some specialized gym equipment. Download now for: Android iOS Zombies, Run! One of the most different kinds of fitness apps available, Zombies, Run!, turns your workouts into a real-life adventure. It’s a running game that casts you as the hero in a zombie adventure story, one where you must race to save your life and the lives of others. The first four missions are free, but, after that, you’ll need to unlock new stories on a weekly basis. You can also unlock more than 240 missions, however, if you upgrade to a Pro membership. If you want to work out while having fun, this is certainly the way to go. This app is compatible with Apple Watch. Download now for: Android iOS

Update: We’ve added some useful links to some great related articles, and also added the RunGo app.