Digital Trends
Mobile

The best Samsung Galaxy S10 screen protectors

Safeguard your display with one of the best Galaxy S10 screen protectors

Simon Hill
By

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a stunning 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a hole-punch camera at the top right and the slimmest of bezels. It’s an elegant design, but this slippery glass and metal sandwich is also fragile. If you’re worried about drop damage or scratches, then you should invest in one the best Galaxy S10 cases, but for complete coverage, you need something for the screen. We’ve rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S10 screen protectors for you right here.

You do get a plastic screen protector provided with your S10, partly because of concerns about how third-party protectors will work with the in-display fingerprint scanner and that hole-punch camera. However, plastic doesn’t provide much impact protection for drops and bumps — you really want a glass screen protector for that. Plastic protectors also tend to pick up scratches and need to be replaced fairly frequently.

Whitestone Dome Screen Protector

Whitestone Dome Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S10

Combining tough, tempered glass with a liquid adhesive makes Whitestone’s Dome one of the best screen protection solutions around, but we’re not going to lie, the application process requires patience and care. Watch the video and use the application kit correctly, and you’ll end up with perfect coverage that’s virtually invisible. There is a cutout for the camera and the cured adhesive forms such a close bond that the fingerprint scanner should work just fine. This is strong protection that will safeguard your screen from drops, bumps, and scratches. It will even fill in existing scuffs, should you have any, and it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Zagg InvisibleShield Ultra Clear

Zagg InvisibleShield Ultra Clear for Samsung Galaxy S10

Though it’s not actually glass, this screen protector from Zagg feels and looks close. It employs a proprietary material that should be stronger than your average plastic screen protector, offering decent shatter protection in the event of a fall. It’s also capable of automatically healing very minor scratches, and Zagg promises that it will work with the in-display fingerprint sensor. There’s no cutout for the camera, but it should be clear enough that it doesn’t cause a problem. It’s also pretty easy to fit, provided you check the video and follow the instructions.

LK Screen Protector

LK Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S10

This screen protector is a basic, TPU film that will guard against minor bumps and scratches, but it’s probably not going to help with potential cracks if you drop your Galaxy S10. You get a pack of three for not very much and they promise not to interfere with the in-display fingerprint sensor. Applied properly, bubbles shouldn’t be a problem, but watch the installation video before you begin. There’s also UV protection to prevent yellowing over time. If you want basic protection backup, they fit the bill.

ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector

ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S10

The first thing to note with this screen protector is that the in-display fingerprint scanner will not work with this on your S10. It’s a tough, tempered glass screen protector with a traditional adhesive. It will curve around the screen, it will feel like glass, and it can resist up to 11 pounds of force, so it will save your S10 screen if you drop your phone. Installation should be easy and there’s an oleophobic coating to repel liquids and finger smudges. You get two in the pack, and it’s worth a look if you don’t plan to use the fingerprint scanner.

IQ Shield Screen Protector

IQ Shield Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S10

This is another plastic film screen protector with a wet installation method that means it should work just fine with the in-display fingerprint scanner. It’s perfectly clear, won’t yellow, and should prevent scratches. It may even be able to heal small scuffs itself, but it won’t help much with impact damage. There’s a cutout for the camera, and the fit is such that you should be able to get a case on there, too. You get two in the pack and it could be handy if you want back up for the screen protector that shipped with your Galaxy S10.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung beefs up just about everything in its Galaxy S10 smartphone range
Up Next

Samsung beefs up just about everything in its Galaxy S10 smartphone range
iphone xr cases under 20 walmart featured
Deals

Walmart discounts Apple iPhone cases for the XR, XS, and other models

Phone cases protect your phone and if you own an iPhone you'll definitely want one for your smartphone. Even with have Apple Care, fixing a broken screen is costly. Walmart is offering great discounts on phone cases from the newest iPhone…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for March 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for March 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung Galaxy s10 plus hands-on
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs. Google Pixel 3 XL: Which big Android phone is best?

If you're set on a big Android phone, but unsure which to pick, then the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Google Pixel 3 XL should be on your radar. We explain all the differences between these two phones and help you choose the right one for…
Posted By Simon Hill
Sony PlayStation Vita Slim review logo macro
Gaming

The PlayStation Vita is dead, but iOS just got its best feature

Sony finally ended production of its unsuccessful PlayStation Vita console just days ago, but the handheld's best feature, Remote Play, has already arrived to iOS devices as a free app.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Samsung Galaxy s10 plus hands-on
Mobile

The best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus cases to protect your $1,000 phone

Can't get enough of big phones? The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is absolutely up your alley. But it's still fragile, and damage is easily gathered through normal life. Protect it with the best Galaxy S10 Plus cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
yongnuo mirrorless camera teased yongnuomirrorless
Photography

Yongnuo’s 4G smart mirrorless camera could cost under $500

Yongnuo offered a teaser for an upcoming mirrorless camera and now we know more details, including a good chunk for the specifications. The Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera will use an Android 7.1 operating system and Canon EF lenses.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Mobile

The best Nokia 9 PureView cases to keep your phone snap-happy

With an amazing penta-lens camera and a sleek design, the Nokia 9 PureView is begging to be taken on camera expeditions. But it needs protection, here are some of the best Nokia 9 PureView cases to keep it safe.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy S10 family
Mobile

Thinking about buying a Galaxy S10? Here are all the details on Samsung's phones

Samsung 2019 flagship smartphone lineup is here, and there aren't just two phones as usual -- there are four. There's the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, as well as a new entry called the S10e, as well as the Galaxy S10 5G.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Tile bundle sale
Deals

Tile sale drops prices on tech gadgets that can track your iPhone, keys, and more

Keeping track of personal items is an age-old problem. which is why Tile item trackers have become such hot items lately. These handy gadgets make it easy to locate your stuff, and the entire lineup is now on sale. Read on to find out how…
Posted By Lucas Coll
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

See how the cool pop-up camera will look on the OnePlus 7

The OnePlus 6T may still be new, but we're already looking ahead to the upcoming OnePlus 7. It will use the Snapdragon 855, and may have a new pop-up front camera too. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus 7.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Samsung Galaxy s10e hands-on
Mobile

Where to buy the new Samsung Galaxy S10 range in the U.K.

The Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e have all been officially announced and can be pre-ordered right now, with deliveries expected on March 8. If you're in the U.K., this is where you need to go to buy one.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Galaxy S10 Plus
Mobile

Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, or S10e: Key settings you need to change

Samsung's Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e smartphones are now available. If you've set your phone up, we've rounded up a handful of key settings we think you should tweak or turn on to get the most out of your new device.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Samsung Galaxy s10 plus hands-on
Mobile

Here’s where you can buy the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is one of the most-anticipated phones of the year, offering a new chipset, beautiful display, and more. Now that the phone has been announced you might be wondering where you can get it for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper