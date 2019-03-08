Safeguard your display with one of the best Galaxy S10 screen protectors

Share

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a stunning 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a hole-punch camera at the top right and the slimmest of bezels. It’s an elegant design, but this slippery glass and metal sandwich is also fragile. If you’re worried about drop damage or scratches, then you should invest in one the best Galaxy S10 cases, but for complete coverage, you need something for the screen. We’ve rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S10 screen protectors for you right here.

You do get a plastic screen protector provided with your S10, partly because of concerns about how third-party protectors will work with the in-display fingerprint scanner and that hole-punch camera. However, plastic doesn’t provide much impact protection for drops and bumps — you really want a glass screen protector for that. Plastic protectors also tend to pick up scratches and need to be replaced fairly frequently.

Whitestone Dome Screen Protector

Combining tough, tempered glass with a liquid adhesive makes Whitestone’s Dome one of the best screen protection solutions around, but we’re not going to lie, the application process requires patience and care. Watch the video and use the application kit correctly, and you’ll end up with perfect coverage that’s virtually invisible. There is a cutout for the camera and the cured adhesive forms such a close bond that the fingerprint scanner should work just fine. This is strong protection that will safeguard your screen from drops, bumps, and scratches. It will even fill in existing scuffs, should you have any, and it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Zagg InvisibleShield Ultra Clear

Though it’s not actually glass, this screen protector from Zagg feels and looks close. It employs a proprietary material that should be stronger than your average plastic screen protector, offering decent shatter protection in the event of a fall. It’s also capable of automatically healing very minor scratches, and Zagg promises that it will work with the in-display fingerprint sensor. There’s no cutout for the camera, but it should be clear enough that it doesn’t cause a problem. It’s also pretty easy to fit, provided you check the video and follow the instructions.

LK Screen Protector

This screen protector is a basic, TPU film that will guard against minor bumps and scratches, but it’s probably not going to help with potential cracks if you drop your Galaxy S10. You get a pack of three for not very much and they promise not to interfere with the in-display fingerprint sensor. Applied properly, bubbles shouldn’t be a problem, but watch the installation video before you begin. There’s also UV protection to prevent yellowing over time. If you want basic protection backup, they fit the bill.

ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The first thing to note with this screen protector is that the in-display fingerprint scanner will not work with this on your S10. It’s a tough, tempered glass screen protector with a traditional adhesive. It will curve around the screen, it will feel like glass, and it can resist up to 11 pounds of force, so it will save your S10 screen if you drop your phone. Installation should be easy and there’s an oleophobic coating to repel liquids and finger smudges. You get two in the pack, and it’s worth a look if you don’t plan to use the fingerprint scanner.

IQ Shield Screen Protector

This is another plastic film screen protector with a wet installation method that means it should work just fine with the in-display fingerprint scanner. It’s perfectly clear, won’t yellow, and should prevent scratches. It may even be able to heal small scuffs itself, but it won’t help much with impact damage. There’s a cutout for the camera, and the fit is such that you should be able to get a case on there, too. You get two in the pack and it could be handy if you want back up for the screen protector that shipped with your Galaxy S10.