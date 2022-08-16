The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 watch bands

Now that we've finally seen the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in full, fans all around the world are lining up to pre-order it. It boasts improved specs when compared to its predecessors and comes in two editions: the base Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro. While choosing which version of the new wearable tech to snag is a little bit of a tough choice, picking out which accessory bands to buy is all about personal style and preference.
Luckily, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are able to use the same 20mm bands as the Galaxy Watch 4. This means that if you're upgrading from a previous model, you won't need to rush out and get new bands. But if you're looking to freshen up your style, take a look at the watch bands below.
Galaxy Watch Sport Band
- Wide range of colors
- Solid durability
- Great for sports
- Higher price point
The Galaxy Watch Sport Bands are official Samsung bands which means that they're a little bit more on the pricey side when compared to other third-party accessories. While they are more expensive than most, the bands are high quality and designed for those planning on wearing their Galaxy Watch 5 while doing more active things like running or playing sports.
Galaxy Watch Sport Band
Galaxy Watch Extreme Sports Band
- Double-toothed design for maximum security
- Sporty design
- Easily washable after strenuous excercises
- High price point
Also an official Samsung band, the Galaxy Watch Extreme Sports Band features a double-toothed design, making it much more secure than the regular Sports Band. This is a perfect fit for those looking to wear their Galaxy Watch while doing more strenuous activities, like rock climbing or boating, when having additional security can put the mind at ease.
Galaxy Watch Extreme Sports Band
Otopo Metal Mesh Band
- Nice textured design
- Affordable
- Seamless fastener
- Metal mesh can snag on clothes
The Otopo Metal Mesh Band turns the Galaxy Watch 5 into a classy accessory. The metal mesh gives it a nice texture and turns what could be seen as a run-of-the-mill watch into a must-wear for a night out.
Otopo Metal Mesh Band
Aresh Bracelet Band
- Classy bracelet design
- Good for formal events
- Easily adjustable sizing
- Poor durability
Similar to the Otopo Metal Mesh Band, the Aresh Bracelet Band turns your smartwatch into a beautiful accessory to be worn both during casual and formal events. Although the band is much thinner than the watch face itself, it's still a striking look that can go well with any number of styles and outfits.
Aresh Bracelet Band
Olytop Double Buckle Steel band
- Traditional steel design
- Two bands included
- Good for formal and casual outings
- Difficult to adjust
The Olytop Double Buckle Steel Band turns your smartwatch into a much more traditional steel watch for just under $20. This two-pack comes with a silver and black band, giving you options on how you want your Galaxy Watch 5 to look. When paired with one of the analog always-on watch faces offered by Galaxy watches, your smartwatch can become indistinguishable from a classic analog watch.
Olytop Double Buckle Steel band
Galaxy Watch Magnetic D Buckle Sport Band
- Seamless magnetic clasp
- One size fits all
- Easily washable
- High price
- Lack of color options
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Magnetic D Buckle Sport Band is by far the most expensive watch band on this list, but its magnetic seamless buckle makes it a standout. Because it doesn't require any holes to latch onto, instead relying on its internal magnet, the D Buckle Sport Band is able to perfectly match the size of anyone's wrist. This means that those who find themselves in between sizes don't need to fret when putting on their Galaxy Watch 5 as it will always be as tight or as loose as they need.
Galaxy Watch Magnetic D Buckle Sport Band
Galaxy Watch Classic Hybrid Leather Band
- Timeless, understated look
- Great color options
- Sturdy one-toothed buckle
- High price
Leather watches are a timeless look, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic Hybrid Leather Band is a perfect example of that. The hybrid leather band turns any Galaxy Watch 5 into a much more traditional-looking accessory. Because of its more understated design, the band is able to go with just about any outfit without becoming a centerpiece of your look.
Galaxy Watch Classic Hybrid Leather Band
Hatalkin Leather Band
- Traditional leather design
- Solid buckle and sturdy leather
- Nice color options
- Not ideal for smaller wrists
Similar to the Samsung Hybrid Leather Band, the Hatalkin Leather Band also offers a more traditional leather band look. It has a little bit more texture to it, however, as pieces like the buckle, sewn lines, and underside are all different colors. It gives off a real level of class that gives your smartwatch an overall traditional look that's able to be supplemented with a more modern twist depending on which watch face you choose.
Hatalkin Leather Band
Supcase Rugged Case Band
- Extremely durable
- Ideal for outdoorsy people
- Offers high protection for your device
- Bulky design
The Supcase Rugged Case Band is for anyone looking to protect their Galaxy Watch 5 from potential smashes, chips, and other damage. This band is perfect for outdoorsy people who might be bringing their smartwatch into potentially risky situations where damage is much more likely to occur, like camping, climbing, or diving. It's worth noting that this particular band only supports 44mm watches, so you'll need to look more closely at the Supcase store to get the band that corresponds with your specific Galaxy Watch size.
Supcase Rugged Case Band
Simpeak 5 Pack Nylon Bands
- Five-pack
- Colorful designs
- One size fits all
- Nylon can get stretched out
If you're looking to buy a handful of fun-colored Galaxy Watch bands, then look no further than the five-pack of Simpeak Nylon bands. This pack includes five nylon bands that are perfect for both bright-colored fun outfits and more subdued, darker looks. Because they're nylon, the bands have a little bit of stretch to them, making them snug choices that will stick tight to your wrist.
Simpeak 5 Pack Nylon Bands
