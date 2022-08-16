 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 watch bands

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

Now that we've finally seen the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in full, fans all around the world are lining up to pre-order it. It boasts improved specs when compared to its predecessors and comes in two editions: the base Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro. While choosing which version of the new wearable tech to snag is a little bit of a tough choice, picking out which accessory bands to buy is all about personal style and preference.

Luckily, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are able to use the same 20mm bands as the Galaxy Watch 4. This means that if you're upgrading from a previous model, you won't need to rush out and get new bands. But if you're looking to freshen up your style, take a look at the watch bands below.

Galaxy Watch Sport Band

Galaxy Watch Sport Band

Jump to details
Galaxy Watch Extreme Sports Band

Galaxy Watch Extreme Sports Band

Jump to details
Galaxy Watch 5 Band 44mm 40mm/Watch 5 Pro Bands 45mm, Galaxy Watch 4/4 Classic Bands, OTOPO 20mm Metal Mesh Stainless Steel Replacement Strap Bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Men Women(Silver)

Otopo Metal Mesh Band

Jump to details
Aresh Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Band 40mm 42mm for Women Replacement for Galaxy Watch 4 46mm 44mm Bands, Women 19.5mm Band Bracelet Bling Alloy Crystal Rhinestone Diamond（Rose Gold）

Aresh Bracelet Band

Jump to details
Galaxy Watch 5/4 Bands 44mm 40mm/5 Pro Bands Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Bands 42mm 46mm, Olytop 20mm Metal Stainless Steel Replacement Strap Men Women - 2 Pack

Olytop Double Buckle Steel band

Jump to details
Galaxy Watch Magnetic D Buckle Sport Band

Galaxy Watch Magnetic D Buckle Sport Band

Jump to details
Galaxy Watch Classic Hybrid Leather Band

Galaxy Watch Classic Hybrid Leather Band

Jump to details
Leather Bands Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 pro Band 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Band 40mm 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 Band 2021 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Band 42mm 46mm Men Women

Hatalkin Leather Band

Jump to details
SUPCASE [Unicorn Beetle Pro] Series Case for Galaxy Watch 4 [44mm] 2021 Release, Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands (Black)

Supcase Rugged Case Band

Jump to details
Simpeak 5Pack Stretchy Nylon 20mm Watch Bands Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm 40mm/Active 2 44mm 40mm/Active 40mm/Galaxy Watch 3 41mm/Galaxy Watch 42mm , Men Women Sport Loop Wristband

Simpeak 5 Pack Nylon Bands

Jump to details
best samsung galaxy watch 5 bands sport band

Galaxy Watch Sport Band

Pros
  • Wide range of colors
  • Solid durability
  • Great for sports
Cons
  • Higher price point

The Galaxy Watch Sport Bands are official Samsung bands which means that they're a little bit more on the pricey side when compared to other third-party accessories. While they are more expensive than most, the bands are high quality and designed for those planning on wearing their Galaxy Watch 5 while doing more active things like running or playing sports.

Galaxy Watch Sport Band

Galaxy Watch Sport Band

best samsung galaxy watch 5 bands extreme sports band

Galaxy Watch Extreme Sports Band

Pros
  • Double-toothed design for maximum security
  • Sporty design
  • Easily washable after strenuous excercises
Cons
  • High price point

Also an official Samsung band, the Galaxy Watch Extreme Sports Band features a double-toothed design, making it much more secure than the regular Sports Band. This is a perfect fit for those looking to wear their Galaxy Watch while doing more strenuous activities, like rock climbing or boating, when having additional security can put the mind at ease.

Galaxy Watch Extreme Sports Band

Galaxy Watch Extreme Sports Band

best samsung galaxy watch 5 bands metal mesh

Otopo Metal Mesh Band

Pros
  • Nice textured design
  • Affordable
  • Seamless fastener
Cons
  • Metal mesh can snag on clothes

The Otopo Metal Mesh Band turns the Galaxy Watch 5 into a classy accessory. The metal mesh gives it a nice texture and turns what could be seen as a run-of-the-mill watch into a must-wear for a night out.

Galaxy Watch 5 Band 44mm 40mm/Watch 5 Pro Bands 45mm, Galaxy Watch 4/4 Classic Bands, OTOPO 20mm Metal Mesh Stainless Steel Replacement Strap Bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Men Women(Silver)

Otopo Metal Mesh Band

Aresh Bracelet Band

Pros
  • Classy bracelet design
  • Good for formal events
  • Easily adjustable sizing
Cons
  • Poor durability

Similar to the Otopo Metal Mesh Band, the Aresh Bracelet Band turns your smartwatch into a beautiful accessory to be worn both during casual and formal events. Although the band is much thinner than the watch face itself, it's still a striking look that can go well with any number of styles and outfits.

Aresh Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Band 40mm 42mm for Women Replacement for Galaxy Watch 4 46mm 44mm Bands, Women 19.5mm Band Bracelet Bling Alloy Crystal Rhinestone Diamond（Rose Gold）

Aresh Bracelet Band

best samsung galaxy watch 5 bands olytop metal band

Olytop Double Buckle Steel band

Pros
  • Traditional steel design
  • Two bands included
  • Good for formal and casual outings
Cons
  • Difficult to adjust

The Olytop Double Buckle Steel Band turns your smartwatch into a much more traditional steel watch for just under $20. This two-pack comes with a silver and black band, giving you options on how you want your Galaxy Watch 5 to look. When paired with one of the analog always-on watch faces offered by Galaxy watches, your smartwatch can become indistinguishable from a classic analog watch.

Galaxy Watch 5/4 Bands 44mm 40mm/5 Pro Bands Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Bands 42mm 46mm, Olytop 20mm Metal Stainless Steel Replacement Strap Men Women - 2 Pack

Olytop Double Buckle Steel band

best samsung galaxy watch 5 bands d buckle band

Galaxy Watch Magnetic D Buckle Sport Band

Pros
  • Seamless magnetic clasp
  • One size fits all
  • Easily washable
Cons
  • High price
  • Lack of color options

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Magnetic D Buckle Sport Band is by far the most expensive watch band on this list, but its magnetic seamless buckle makes it a standout. Because it doesn't require any holes to latch onto, instead relying on its internal magnet, the D Buckle Sport Band is able to perfectly match the size of anyone's wrist. This means that those who find themselves in between sizes don't need to fret when putting on their Galaxy Watch 5 as it will always be as tight or as loose as they need.

Galaxy Watch Magnetic D Buckle Sport Band

Galaxy Watch Magnetic D Buckle Sport Band

best samsung galaxy watch 5 bands hybrid leather band

Galaxy Watch Classic Hybrid Leather Band

Pros
  • Timeless, understated look
  • Great color options
  • Sturdy one-toothed buckle
Cons
  • High price

Leather watches are a timeless look, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic Hybrid Leather Band is a perfect example of that. The hybrid leather band turns any Galaxy Watch 5 into a much more traditional-looking accessory. Because of its more understated design, the band is able to go with just about any outfit without becoming a centerpiece of your look.

Galaxy Watch Classic Hybrid Leather Band

Galaxy Watch Classic Hybrid Leather Band

best samsung galaxy watch 5 bands leather band

Hatalkin Leather Band

Pros
  • Traditional leather design
  • Solid buckle and sturdy leather
  • Nice color options
Cons
  • Not ideal for smaller wrists

Similar to the Samsung Hybrid Leather Band, the Hatalkin Leather Band also offers a more traditional leather band look. It has a little bit more texture to it, however, as pieces like the buckle, sewn lines, and underside are all different colors. It gives off a real level of class that gives your smartwatch an overall traditional look that's able to be supplemented with a more modern twist depending on which watch face you choose.

Leather Bands Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 pro Band 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Band 40mm 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 Band 2021 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Band 42mm 46mm Men Women

Hatalkin Leather Band

best samsung galaxy watch 5 bands supcase rugged smartwatch band

Supcase Rugged Case Band

Pros
  • Extremely durable
  • Ideal for outdoorsy people
  • Offers high protection for your device
Cons
  • Bulky design

The Supcase Rugged Case Band is for anyone looking to protect their Galaxy Watch 5 from potential smashes, chips, and other damage. This band is perfect for outdoorsy people who might be bringing their smartwatch into potentially risky situations where damage is much more likely to occur, like camping, climbing, or diving. It's worth noting that this particular band only supports 44mm watches, so you'll need to look more closely at the Supcase store to get the band that corresponds with your specific Galaxy Watch size.

SUPCASE [Unicorn Beetle Pro] Series Case for Galaxy Watch 4 [44mm] 2021 Release, Rugged Protective Case with Strap Bands (Black)

Supcase Rugged Case Band

best samsung galaxy watch 5 bands nylong band

Simpeak 5 Pack Nylon Bands

Pros
  • Five-pack
  • Colorful designs
  • One size fits all
Cons
  • Nylon can get stretched out

If you're looking to buy a handful of fun-colored Galaxy Watch bands, then look no further than the five-pack of Simpeak Nylon bands. This pack includes five nylon bands that are perfect for both bright-colored fun outfits and more subdued, darker looks. Because they're nylon, the bands have a little bit of stretch to them, making them snug choices that will stick tight to your wrist.

Simpeak 5Pack Stretchy Nylon 20mm Watch Bands Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm 40mm/Active 2 44mm 40mm/Active 40mm/Galaxy Watch 3 41mm/Galaxy Watch 42mm , Men Women Sport Loop Wristband

Simpeak 5 Pack Nylon Bands

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Best Amazon Fire tablet deals for August 2022

Amazon Fire 10 HD Plus tablet with user playing Minecraft.

Best Garmin watch deals for August 2022

An orange Garmin Instinct smartwatch being shown on a wrist.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 screen protectors

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Best smartwatch deals for August 2022

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

Android 13 is here, and you can download it on your Pixel phone right now

Official artwork of Android 13

Best Mac Mini deals for August 2022

Apple Mac Mini 2018

This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $850 today

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i on a white background facing forwards.

This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop deal cuts the price down to $500

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 against a white backdrop.

Best wireless keyboard deals for August 2022

keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard

This dual-basket air fryer deal knocks $120 off the price tag

The Insignia 8 Qt. Digital Dual-Basket Air Fryer, with both baskets cooking at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for August 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal