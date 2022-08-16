The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 watch bands

Now that we've finally seen the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in full, fans all around the world are lining up to pre-order it. It boasts improved specs when compared to its predecessors and comes in two editions: the base Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro. While choosing which version of the new wearable tech to snag is a little bit of a tough choice, picking out which accessory bands to buy is all about personal style and preference.

Luckily, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are able to use the same 20mm bands as the Galaxy Watch 4. This means that if you're upgrading from a previous model, you won't need to rush out and get new bands. But if you're looking to freshen up your style, take a look at the watch bands below.

Galaxy Watch Sport Band

Pros Wide range of colors

Solid durability

Great for sports Cons Higher price point

The Galaxy Watch Sport Bands are official Samsung bands which means that they're a little bit more on the pricey side when compared to other third-party accessories. While they are more expensive than most, the bands are high quality and designed for those planning on wearing their Galaxy Watch 5 while doing more active things like running or playing sports.

Galaxy Watch Extreme Sports Band

Pros Double-toothed design for maximum security

Sporty design

Easily washable after strenuous excercises Cons High price point

Also an official Samsung band, the Galaxy Watch Extreme Sports Band features a double-toothed design, making it much more secure than the regular Sports Band. This is a perfect fit for those looking to wear their Galaxy Watch while doing more strenuous activities, like rock climbing or boating, when having additional security can put the mind at ease.

Otopo Metal Mesh Band

Pros Nice textured design

Affordable

Seamless fastener Cons Metal mesh can snag on clothes

The Otopo Metal Mesh Band turns the Galaxy Watch 5 into a classy accessory. The metal mesh gives it a nice texture and turns what could be seen as a run-of-the-mill watch into a must-wear for a night out.

Aresh Bracelet Band

Pros Classy bracelet design

Good for formal events

Easily adjustable sizing Cons Poor durability

Similar to the Otopo Metal Mesh Band, the Aresh Bracelet Band turns your smartwatch into a beautiful accessory to be worn both during casual and formal events. Although the band is much thinner than the watch face itself, it's still a striking look that can go well with any number of styles and outfits.

Olytop Double Buckle Steel band

Pros Traditional steel design

Two bands included

Good for formal and casual outings Cons Difficult to adjust

The Olytop Double Buckle Steel Band turns your smartwatch into a much more traditional steel watch for just under $20. This two-pack comes with a silver and black band, giving you options on how you want your Galaxy Watch 5 to look. When paired with one of the analog always-on watch faces offered by Galaxy watches, your smartwatch can become indistinguishable from a classic analog watch.

Galaxy Watch Magnetic D Buckle Sport Band

Pros Seamless magnetic clasp

One size fits all

Easily washable Cons High price

Lack of color options

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Magnetic D Buckle Sport Band is by far the most expensive watch band on this list, but its magnetic seamless buckle makes it a standout. Because it doesn't require any holes to latch onto, instead relying on its internal magnet, the D Buckle Sport Band is able to perfectly match the size of anyone's wrist. This means that those who find themselves in between sizes don't need to fret when putting on their Galaxy Watch 5 as it will always be as tight or as loose as they need.

Galaxy Watch Classic Hybrid Leather Band

Pros Timeless, understated look

Great color options

Sturdy one-toothed buckle Cons High price

Leather watches are a timeless look, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic Hybrid Leather Band is a perfect example of that. The hybrid leather band turns any Galaxy Watch 5 into a much more traditional-looking accessory. Because of its more understated design, the band is able to go with just about any outfit without becoming a centerpiece of your look.

Hatalkin Leather Band

Pros Traditional leather design

Solid buckle and sturdy leather

Nice color options Cons Not ideal for smaller wrists

Similar to the Samsung Hybrid Leather Band, the Hatalkin Leather Band also offers a more traditional leather band look. It has a little bit more texture to it, however, as pieces like the buckle, sewn lines, and underside are all different colors. It gives off a real level of class that gives your smartwatch an overall traditional look that's able to be supplemented with a more modern twist depending on which watch face you choose.

Supcase Rugged Case Band

Pros Extremely durable

Ideal for outdoorsy people

Offers high protection for your device Cons Bulky design

The Supcase Rugged Case Band is for anyone looking to protect their Galaxy Watch 5 from potential smashes, chips, and other damage. This band is perfect for outdoorsy people who might be bringing their smartwatch into potentially risky situations where damage is much more likely to occur, like camping, climbing, or diving. It's worth noting that this particular band only supports 44mm watches, so you'll need to look more closely at the Supcase store to get the band that corresponds with your specific Galaxy Watch size.

Supcase Rugged Case Band

Simpeak 5 Pack Nylon Bands

Pros Five-pack

Colorful designs

One size fits all Cons Nylon can get stretched out

If you're looking to buy a handful of fun-colored Galaxy Watch bands, then look no further than the five-pack of Simpeak Nylon bands. This pack includes five nylon bands that are perfect for both bright-colored fun outfits and more subdued, darker looks. Because they're nylon, the bands have a little bit of stretch to them, making them snug choices that will stick tight to your wrist.

Simpeak 5 Pack Nylon Bands

