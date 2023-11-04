 Skip to main content
Best smartwatch deals: Samsung, Google, Apple, and Garmin

Andrew Morrisey
By

Whether for fitness or fashion, a smartwatch makes a great tech accessory. And right now a new smartwatch makes a great way to save, with a lot of smartwatch deals going on across several retailers. You’ll find several of the best smartwatches and best fitness trackers with their prices discounted right now, and among the current smartwatch deals are brands like Garmin, Apple, Samsung, and Google. With so many ways to save on a smartwatch out there, we’ve tracked down the best smartwatch deals and compiled them all in one place. So whether you’re in the market for an Apple Watch or a Pixel Watch, a Galaxy Watch or a Garmin, read up on the best smartwatch deals below.

Apple Watch SE — $109, was $309

The Apple Watch SE against a white background.
Apple

Even with the release of the second generation Apple Watch SE, the first generation Apple Watch SE is a smartwatch worthy of purchasing. It still holds its own in terms of features, with all of the tracking capabilities the Apple Watch lineup has become known for, including the ability to track tai chi and pilates workouts, in addition to things like running, yoga, swimming and dance. It allows you to hike smarter with a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings, and its swimproof design holds up in the pool and on rainy jogs. The Apple Watch SE looks great out on the town as well, and has excellent battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 — $170, was $200

A woman wearing a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and smiling.
Samsung

Not only is it a great alternative to something like the Apple Watch SE, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 stands alone as a well-priced yet premium fitness tracker. It’s a couple of generations old now, but it has all of the fitness tracking capabilities you’ll find in most smartwatches. It even expands on features such as sleep tracking and workout tracking. It’s able to do each of these automatically and with advanced detail. It’s capable of providing body composition analysis, which will help you crush your wellness goals with body readings right on your wrist. This should be an especially attractive option if you have other Samsung devices, as the Galaxy Watch 4 can slip right into your Samsung device ecosystem.

Fitbit Sense 2 — $200, was $250

Wearing a Fitbit Sense 2 while working at a desk.
Fitbit

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the smartwatch designed to help you stress less, sleep better, and liver healthier. It has all-day stress detection functionality that can recognize stressful events and help you manage them and move on stress-free. Sleep profiles and sleep reports teach you about the quality of your previous night’s sleep. Heart rate tracking and fitness tracking are part of the package, and the Fitbit Sense 2 even has built-in GPS. You’re able to sync the Fitbit Sense 2 with your phone and receive notifications for calls, texts, calendar events and apps right on your wrist.

Google Pixel Watch — $200, was $280

Someone using a Google Pixel Watch for measure activities.
Google

The Google Pixel Watch is a capable smartwatch that makes an affordable alternative to some of the best smartwatches. It allows you to stay on top of activity, calories burned, and even more with Fitbit activity tracking, and it even comes with six free months of Fitbit Premium. It’s capable of tracking your heart rate and giving you insights on your sleep, and it includes plenty of day to day features such as Google Wallet for contactless payments, turn-by-turn directions using Maps, and event notifications from Calendar. The Google Pixel Watch allows you to stay productive wherever you go with access to things like messages, phone calls, and even your email inbox.

Apple Watch SE 2 — $219, was $249

A white Apple Watch SE second generation against a white background.
Apple

The Apple Watch SE 2 is Apple’s latest release of the smartwatch meant to deliver Apple’s notorious style and convenient ecosystem right to your wrist, and at a reasonable price as tech goes. It rivals the Apple Watch Series 7 in terms of capability, and includes all of the tracking and fitness features the Apple software ecosystem is famous for. This includes features like crash detection, fall detection, and emergency SOS, as well as fitness monitoring and health tracking software. It works seamlessly with your Apple devices and services, and can unlock your Mac automatically, help you find your devices with a tap, pay and send money with Apple Pay, and give you access to thousands of apps on the App Store.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 — $270, was $300

A woman does plank exercises while wearing a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.
Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is currently the most recently released Galaxy Watch, so you know you’re getting up-to-date specs and features with it. It has all of the fitness tracking features that most people are looking for in a smartwatch, but it makes a good option if you have other Samsung devices and prefer the Samsung ecosystem. It has a bigger screen than previous Galaxy Watch generations, which makes it easier to navigate apps and interact with the smartwatch. You can easily personalize your Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 wit one-click bands to match any mood or style.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — $400, was $450

A man runs on a trail with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium.
Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium comes in at the higher end of the Galaxy Watch lineup. It has all of the great features you’ll find in the Aluminum model, as well as things like the ability to become an extension of your Galaxy smartphone, and to sync with other Galaxy mobile devices. Advanced sleep coaching, improved sensor accuracy, auto workout tracking, and enhanced GPS are par for the course with the new Galaxy Watch 5, and interchangeable bands and faces make it as versatile during a night out on the town as it is using a hike through the mountains. This Pro Titanium model also includes LTE, and is a little larger than the Aluminum model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic — $420, was $450

Wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on the street.
Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic offers a little more than the entry level Galaxy Watch 6. It has a classic watch design that works with almost any style. It also rotates, giving you easy access to all of your apps. Fitness tracking has everything you would expect from a premium smartwatch, including Personal HR zones tailored just for you and advanced sleep coaching that gives you insights to help you develop better sleep habits. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic works well with other Samsung devices, syncing seamlessly so you can play your favorite music, control your smartphone camera, make calls, and text right from the watch itself.

Apple Watch Series 8 — $429, was $529

Close-up of a person taking a call on their Apple Watch Series 8.
Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 is no longer the newest Apple Watch on the market with the release of the Apple Watch Series 9, but there isn’t much dropoff from the Series 9 to the Series 8. The Series 8 has a sleek, comfortable design that looks as good for a night out on the town as it does for a run on the trail. Advanced sensors provide insights to better help you understand your health. Innovative safety features are included, such as crash detection and fall detection, and the Apple Watch Series 8 integrates seamlessly with all of your Apple Devices. If you’re in search of one of the best smartwatches and want something that fits right in with your already-existing Apple devices, software, and synchronization, there’s not many better options the Apple Watch Series 8 makes a more affordable option than newer releases out there.

Apple Watch Ultra — $659, was $799

Close up of an orange Apple Watch Ultra on a man's arm.
Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is a more recent addition to the Apple Watch lineup, and while there’s a newer Apple Watch Ultra 2 available, we think the original Apple Watch Ultra is still a big, exciting, overwhelming success. It’s incredibly durable and made from luxury materials, and even manages a unique design while still maintaining recognizability as an Apple Watch. It does everything the Series 8 can do, and it comes with LTE cellular capability standard. This will allow you to interact with your web-based world without the need for a wifi connection, making it a great option for travelers and people who like the wander the unbeaten trail. Made to meet the demands of endurance athletes, water sports enthusiasts, outdoor adventurers, and anyone with style, the Apple Watch Ultra will look good on just about any wrist.

