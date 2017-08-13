Changing the wallpaper on your phone’s home screen can give it a whole new feel. You get bored of the same background after a while, but if you don’t have a great photo that you want to use, how do you find fresh wallpapers? We have the answer right here — you get a new wallpaper app. These are our picks for the best wallpaper apps for Android or iOS. If you’re specifically after an animated image to use on your Android device, then you should also check out the best free live Android wallpapers. You can always download one of our Digital Trends wallpapers if you want to show us some love.

Backgrounds HD There’s an enormous variety of different images in this free Android wallpaper app. You can search by category, see what’s new, or even check out what’s popular with other people. There’s also a handy search function. Download now for: Android

Wallpapers & Backgrounds There are more than 10,000 different wallpapers to choose from in this free iPhone app. They’re divided into a range of different categories and there are fresh additions every day. You’ll find backgrounds optimized for a variety of different iPhone models, iPads, and the Apple Watch. Download now for: iOS

Muzei Earth View Wallpapers Love the Google Pixel live wallpapers but don’t want to bother sideloading the fancy images onto a non-supported device? The Muzei Earth View Wallpapers app makes it easy to beam some gorgeous Google Earth photos onto your device on the daily (and even on the hour). That said, the app automatically blurs out each image to ensure your icons are the stars on your home screen (though you can tweak the blur intensity). You should also check out the Muzei Live Wallpaper app for a new wallpaper every day, each based on a famous work of art. Download now for: Android

WLPPR Featuring a gorgeous array of satellite imagery, this wallpaper app for the iPhone will remind you just how beautiful our planet can be. You’ll find a spectacular selection of HD backgrounds with information about what they depict and links to the scientific sources. They come in parallax sizes or as static images if you prefer. Download now for: iOS

TapDeck There is a story behind every picture, but most wallpaper apps don’t go beyond just delivering pretty photos to devices. The wallpapers from TapDeck actually help you discover new content, right on your mobile home screen. You get to curate your wallpaper feed from over 500 brands like the National Geographic and ESPN, as well as choose the topics and frequency your wallpaper is refreshed. When a photo catches your fancy, you simply “swipe up” to read the accompanying article. Download now for: Android

Vellum If you’re seeking a carefully curated selection of classy, artistic imagery to use as your iPhone backdrop, then you’ve found it. There’s a new, limited daily wallpaper that expires at the end of each day, but most of the wallpapers are organized into themed packs. You can preview how each images will appear on your home and lock screens, and there’s also a blur tool. Download now for: iOS

Tapet If you’re wary of using up too much mobile data with a constantly updating live wallpaper, then you should try a wallpaper generator like Tapet. It uses math to create new Material Design-friendly patterns and color schemes on your device, so your home screen will continue to evolve even when you’re offline. All you have to do is choose the starter pattern, colors and interval between each new image, and the app will take it from there. For $4, you can even use these wallpapers as your lock screen if you’re running Android Nougat. Download now for: Android

Everpix HD Wallpapers This free wallpaper app for iOS offers a really broad variety of wallpapers organized into all sorts of categories, from cars and sport, to flowers and fashion. You’ll find plenty of optimized backgrounds that will work with your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. Download now for: iOS

Pixel Road Wallpaper Who can resist a never-ending cartoon featuring your favorite pixel art hero(ine)? The Pixel Road Wallpaper turns real-time data like your current time and weather conditions into an action-packed adventure for your mobile desktop. You just have to pick your 8-bit character from Nyan Cat to Vehicle Cat, make some decisions on its environment, then sit back and enjoy the wild ride! Download now for: Android