Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have wireless charging?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series packs a slew of features. The phones pack a bright AMOLED display, cameras capable of a minimum of 30x zoom across the lineup, big batteries, and more. While the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best from Samsung, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus also pack top-notch features. But does the Galaxy S23 series have wireless charging?

It may seem like a no-brainer question, but it’s an important one to ask. Some phones fully support wireless charging, while other phones — like the OnePlus 10T — don’t have it at all.

The Galaxy S23 supports wireless charging

Thankfully, it’s good news for Samsung fans. All versions of the Galaxy S23 have wireless charging. No matter if you get the S23, S23 Plus, or S23 Ultra, you can rely on wireless charging to refuel your phone.

More specifically, the smartphones come with support for “Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.” This means the trio can be wirelessly charged at 15 watts with a compatible charger. It’s a bit ironic that Samsung is still calling 15W “fast,” especially because several Chinese brands’ devices feature up to 50W wireless fast charging, including the OnePlus 10 Pro.

That puts it on par with its archrival, the iPhone 14, which also charges at 15W wirelessly. And the S23 lineup is going against Apple’s latest iPhone, so it shouldn’t be a problem in the U.S. market.

Other Galaxy S23 battery features

The Galaxy S23 packs a small 3,900mAh battery, the Galaxy S23 Plus comes equipped with a 4,700mAh battery, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 5,000mAh cell. You get Super Fast Charging 2.0 on the Plus and Ultra variants for wired charging, while the Galaxy S23 comes with support for Super Fast Charging.

The interesting part is, despite the small 3,900mAh battery capacity, the Galaxy S23 features reverse wireless charging, which Samsung calls “Wireless PowerShare.” Like its younger siblings, both the other Galaxy S23 Plus and Ultra also come with support for reverse wireless charging, so you can charge your smartwatch or earbuds on the go.

