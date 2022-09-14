The Apple iPhone 14 range featuring four models — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — is available to pre-order now. While each model boasts several exciting features, they also come with a hefty price tag, starting at $799 and going up to $1,099.

Shelling out around $1,000 for a smartphone might mean you think it comes with all the accessories, especially a charger. But do you always get what you wish for? Here, we’ll cover what comes with the iPhone 14 range, and specifically, whether you’ll need to shell out more money for a charger or use an older one.

Does the iPhone 14 come with a charger?

When you order the iPhone 14, you get a USB-C-to-Lightning cable in the box but no charger. If you want a charger (which you do need, if you don’t already have one), you’ll have to purchase it separately. This will add $18 to $60 to your iPhone’s cost depending on which charger you buy. Here are some good options.

20W USB-C Power Adapter

This is Apple’s official pick, and it’s compatible with most USB-C-enabled devices (including the iPhone 14 range). You can also use it to charge the iPad Pro and iPad Air, so it can make for versatile use. Be aware — it won’t charge the Pro models at their top speed of 27W, but it’s still pretty snappy.

35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter

If you want a bit more power or need to charge two devices at once, this is another official Apple pick for you. The 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter is compact, portable, and quite versatile. Letting you charge two devices at once makes it an instant favorite among users working on multiple devices simultaneously. It’s a bit pricier but worth it to charge your devices faster.

You can also pick from a number of third-party chargers. Check out our guide to the best iPhone chargers for more recommendations.

Why Apple does not include a charger with the iPhone 14 range

It can be frustrating to spend such a significant amount on buying a new iPhone only to realize it does not come with a charger. But this isn’t new. The iPhone 11 and older models came with chargers, but since the iPhone 12’s release, you only get your iPhone and a USB-C-to-Lightning cable in the box.

Apple says this change is intentional and aimed at being environment-friendly. The pre-order page says, “As part of our efforts to reach carbon neutrality by 2030, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus do not include a power adapter or EarPods.” The company says getting a new charger with each new iPhone means the older one is wasted and ends up in landfills. However, this logic does not apply to new iPhone users, who are forced to pay additional money for a new charger. Plus, even veteran iPhone users have to replace their chargers at some point.

Apple does claim to have seen benefits from this strategy, though. “Power adapters represented our largest use of zinc and plastic and eliminating them from the box helped cut over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions — equivalent to removing 500,000 cars from the road per year,” the company’s previous statement read.

Beyond the eco angle, some theories suggest Apple stopped including a charger in the box to encourage users to turn to Magsafe, while others say the lack of chargers is just a new way to make extra money off of each iPhone sale. Either way, currently, users don’t get a charger in the new iPhone box but can choose to buy it separately, directly from Apple or other third-party vendors offering USB-C-compatible options.

