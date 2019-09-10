Live updates from today’s “By Innovation Only” Apple Event

It’s now less than an hour until we’re expecting to see Apple launch a bevy of new iPhones at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, as part of the Apple Event for September. Just like last year, three new iPhones are expected, with the usual improvements to processing power, camera, and design. Other reveals are also expected, with an Apple-branded Tile competitor and the official launch of iOS 13 and MacOS Catalina being amongst the most likely to make an appearance.

So there’s no shortage of awesome new Apple toys to play with in the near future. But you don’t want to just pick up the news after it’s happened, you want to see all the reveals in real time. Well, we’ve already covered how to watch the Apple Event as it unfolds, but if you can’t watch the video livestream, we’ve got you covered. Just tune in here once the event starts at 10 a.m. PST ( 1 p.m. ET) and you can follow this post for live updates on exactly what’s been revealed at the event. In addition, make sure you follow our Mobile Editor Julian Chokkattu on Twitter as well as our main Digital Trends account, and the DT Mobile account for the latest news, reveals, and hands-on impressions from the event.

What’s expected?

As we said, we’ve covered this in minute detail in our what to expect article, but we’ll quickly cover our expectations in brief. Every company event begins with a quick recap of some achievements they’ve made as a company over the last year, and we expect Apple to be no different in that regard. However, we expect the presentation to move on to the new iPhones fairly quickly, and we’ll be rather surprised if it doesn’t. Expect the new iPhone range to form the majority of the experience tonight, with other reveals interspersed between.

We’re expecting a new set of iPhones, a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device, and major OS releases — but there are also some reveals we’d be very surprised to see. New MacBooks seem to be in the works, but we feel we’re more likely to see those as part of a separate event in October instead. The same goes for a refresh of the $300 iPad and the iPad Pro. Apple could easily base whole events around those reveals, so it’s unlikely we’ll see them tonight.

However, it’s best not to discount anything where Apple is concerned, and “just one more thing” will always stir excitement even in the most cynical of bellies. We can’t wait to see what Apple has in store for us tonight, and we hope you’ll join us when it all kicks off. See you there!

