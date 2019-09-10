Apple Arcade is looking to redefine how mobile games are played by offering players a subscription plan for unlimited access to more than 100 titles. Many of the games are exclusive to the service, and you’ll be able to play them all later this month. The best part? They’ll be available to your whole family for less than the cost of lunch.

Beginning September 19, Apple Arcade will be available in more than 150 countries for $5 per month, with the subscription covering everyone in your family at no added cost. During Apple’s September 10 special event, it demonstrated three exclusive games onstage, including Frogger in Toy Town, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and Shinsekai: Into the Depths.

When you go to the App Store after September 19, you’ll see a new Apple Arcade tab at the bottom of the screen. There, you will find new games added every month, as well as trailers, personalized game recommendations, and guides and other editorial content.

Apple Arcade will be compatible with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. The games you play can all be experienced across these devices, so you can keep your games with you both on the go and at home. It’s the first gaming subscription service built specifically for mobile games, but it will not use streaming like Google Stadia. This means you’ll be able to keep playing your games if you lose internet access. There will also be no in-app purchases in any of the games, so you don’t have to worry about pay-to-win mechanics for multiplayer.

Editors' Recommendations