Firefox Send file-sharing service is now an Android app

There’s a new way to share large files via your Android device.

Mozilla has just launched a free app called Firefox Send, offering the same service that it launched for web users a couple of weeks ago.

Firefox Send lets you share files of up to 1GB via a web link, or 2.5GB if you make a free account. The link and the associated file expire after a time-frame of your choosing, which can be as short as five minutes or as long as seven days. Alternatively, you can set it to expire after anything between 1 and 100 downloads.

The service offers end-to-end encryption for security, but for extra peace of mind you can also add a password to the file so that only the intended recipient (or recipients) is able to download it.

Once you’ve set the parameters and hit the “upload” button, Firefox Send springs into action and then provides you with a link to the file that you can then share with whoever you like.

Touting the official launch of Firefox Send for the web earlier this month, Mozilla’s Nick Nguyen wrote in a post: “Imagine the last time you moved into a new apartment or purchased a home and had to share financial information like your credit report over the web. In situations like this, you may want to offer the recipient one-time or limited access to those files. With Send, you can feel safe that your personal information does not live somewhere in the cloud indefinitely.”

There’s no word yet on whether Mozilla will be launching Firefox Send for iOS, but if you want to use the service with an iPhone or iPad, you can simply hit its mobile site and take it from there.

Other services that let you share large files include WeTransfer, Google Drive, Dropbox, and One Drive, among others. Digital Trends has more information on each of these services, so you can pick the one that best suits your needs.

Finally, it’s worth noting that when using any of these services, you should absolutely trust the recipient of the file that you’re sending, as well as the file-sharing service itself, especially if it’s important that the data isn’t shared with anyone other than your chosen recipient/s.