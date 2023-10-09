 Skip to main content
Forget the Google Pixel 8, another new Google phone just leaked

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Possible renders showing the Google Pixel 8a.
Smart Prix

Technology always has something new on the horizon. For instance, just a few days after the launch of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, a new leak has emerged about the rumored Google Pixel 8a smartphone that could perhaps be released early next year.

In at least the second leak about the Pixel 8a, Smart Prix has published renderings of the new phone. The renders suggest the Pixel 8a will feature a 6.1-inch flat screen with a hole punch camera cut out. The back shows a visor that contains two camera sensors. Based on the leaked renders, the phone’s dimensions will be 152.1 by 72.6 by 8.99mm, compared to the Pixel 7a’s 152.4 by 72.9 by 9.0mm.

Per Smart Prix, the Google Pixel 8a is expected to sport a redesigned body featuring rounded corners, similar to Google’s latest phones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. This is a significant shift from its previous boxy shape. The leaks also reveal that the new phone will flaunt slimmer bezels and a smaller chin at the bottom.

Possible renders showing the Google Pixel 8a.
Smart Prix

Moreover, the Pixel 8a might feature an ultra-wideband antenna and earpiece alongside a power button and volume rocker on the right edge. The phone could also display a Google logo on the back and a SIM tray on the left edge. Additionally, cellular antenna bands could arrive on the top, left, and right-hand sides of the device.

In September, we covered a post on X (previously known as Twitter) by @yabhishekhd. The post contained hands-on images of the supposed Pixel 8a. This post was significant, as rumors had been circulating since May that the Pixel 7a would be the final device in the Pixel A series. That’s the month Google released the Google Pixel 7a. The May rumor from Yogesh Brar said there would be no Pixel 8a due to the Pixel A series being too similar to its base model counterparts.

However, we’ve now seen two rumors in as many months suggesting the Pixel 8a is indeed in the works and could be announced next spring, which is when Google usually releases its budget smartphones.

Rendering showing a possible Google Pixel 8a.
Smart Prix

It’s been a busy time for mobile news. Last week, Google made an official announcement of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, along with the Google Pixel Watch 2. We have also seen other tech companies like Samsung, with its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Apple, with its iPhone 15 lineup, announce new mobile devices.

The Google Pixel 8a likely won’t be released until next May, but if this is any indication of what’s to come, it’s looking like 2024 is already off to an intriguing start.

