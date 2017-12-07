The heartwarming Love Gnome tops 2017’s list of most popular GIFs

It’s nearly the end of the year, and you know what that means. It’s time to look back at 2017, because did a year really conclude if it doesn’t get some kind of roundup? Here to help close out 2017 with some nostalgia is GIPHY, which announced the “world’s most animated Year End list.” So if you want to see what moving, dancing, shaking GIFs brought down the house over the course of the last 12 months, read on.

While the GIF file format was actually invented three decades ago in 1987, it’s only in recent years that these live images have taken on a life of their own. In 2017, 300 million folks shared over 2 billion GIFs on a daily basis, and GIPHY has now brought together a list of the most commonly used GIFs. The digital database noted that a “wide array of popular content” rose to the top, from original artwork to TV clips to meme remixes.

The most popular GIF this year was the Love Gnome by Anna Hrachovec, which raked in 340 million views. Hrachovec, an artist, uploaded her original GIF at the end of 2016 as a reaction to the election results. But it was in 2017 that it really took off, and was often used for both displays of everyday affections, as well as larger messages of love in the face of tragedy throughout the year.

via GIPHY

The No. 2 spot this year was taken by the aptly named, “White Guy Blinking,” which brought in 226 million views. This was also one of the year’s top memes, and while the GIF actually made its debut in 2015, it apparently began a renaissance of sorts in February. “It’s the perfect reaction GIF for when you’ve just been insulted and you weren’t expecting it,” GIPHY said.

via GIPHY

Of course, we’re all partial to precious animals, and that’s particularly true in GIF form. No. 3 was DNCE’s Waving Pug, with 215 million views. Taken from DNCE’s “Kissing Strangers” music video, this waving pug is a pretty spectacular way to say hello to a friend…or maybe, a potential date.

via GIPHY

In No. 4 was the Fall Out Boy Llama, whose dance moves managed to drive 197 million views.

via GIPHY

And in fifth place was the Excited NFL Celebration, which comes from Junior Galette of the Washington Redskins. After sacking a quarterback, he gave fans quite the victory show, and now, his GIF is often used to ring in the weekend.

via GIPHY