Google gets into the holiday spirit with 12 days of deals on Google Play

It’s the season to … watch movies and use the latest apps? At least that’s what Google is helping us do, thanks to its latest round of deals on the Google Play Store — appropriately titled the 12 Days of Play.

As the name suggests, you’ll get 12 days of deals from Google Play, starting on Friday December 22 and running until January 2. The deals actually seem to be pretty nice, and they’ll span across all areas of the Google Play Store. In other words, whether you’re into movies, new apps, games, music, or even books, you’ll be able to save some cash in the next couple weeks.

So what deals can you expect? Well, for starters you’ll get some pretty big discounts on movies. All the movies. You’ll be able to rent any movie for 99 cents, which is a pretty sweet discount from the usual couple of dollars. You can also rent any three episodes of your favorite TV show for the same price — 99 cents. New subscribers to HBO Now can also get 50 percent off of their first three months of subscription through Google Play — so you’ll be able to start Game of Thrones from episode 1 at a fraction of the usual cost.

Perhaps gaming is a little more your thing. If that’s the case, then you’ll be happy to know that Google is offering up to 80 percent off of some of the premium games on Google Play, including Minecraft Story Mode Season 2, Need for Speed: Most Wanted, and more.

Want to listen to Christmas carols but don’t have a music subscription? Google Play Music is offering new subscribers a hefty four months for free. If you prefer to listen to the radio, you’ll also get a discount on TuneIn radio — which is being offered at 40 percent off for a year-ong subscription to TuneIn’s app.

Last but not least is books. Google is offering $5 of Google Play credit toward any book that costs more than $5. You’ll also find a range of discounts on some of the store’s top titles.

Discounts can be found all across the Google Play Store, so if you’re interested in checking out a full list of them, head to Google Play’s holiday hub.