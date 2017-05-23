Your crucial travel partner this summer is none other than Google Maps

Why it matters to you Figuring out how to get somewhere is only half the battle -- you have to figure out where you want to go first. Google Maps is here to help on both counts.

It’s never too early to start planning your summer vacation (Memorial Day is just around the corner, after all), and here to lend a helping hand is Google Maps. Not only will the app tell you how to get places, it’ll tell you what places you should plan on getting to. By examining historical Google Maps data, the team over in California’s Silicon Valley is bringing you the top trending places of the season across the country. So whether you want to go to the buzziest scenes or stray far from the madding crowd, Google Maps has you covered with its series of lists.

For example, if you know that you’ll want a boozy beginning to your summer, you can check out Google Maps’ summer bars list, which is rife with watering holes in New York City. There are bars are outside, on patios, on roofs, and even on the water, so come prepared to party.

On the other hand, if you’re more interested in an educational summer, you can venture into Google’s edutainment list, which highlights the museums, aquariums, and zoos you ought to see throughout the United States.

But whether you’re learning or letting loose, you’re sure to work up an appetite, which you can satiate with the restaurants list, which features dining locales from fast casual to seafood buffets to pizzerias. And best of all, most of these restaurants come with pretty idyllic views, as do the beaches on the trending summer beaches list from Google Maps.

No matter where you choose to go, you can go with friends (or have them meet you there) using Google Maps’ Location Sharing feature. And now that you can use the service even if you’re offline, you can totally go off the grid without losing your sense of direction. And Google Maps also comes with automatically translated reviews of various hot spots, so you’ll be in the know no matter what language you speak.

So regardless of what your plans are for the summer, make sure you have Google Maps in your back pocket, and you’ll be fully prepared.