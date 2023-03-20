 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Pixel Watch update brings a much-requested Apple Watch feature

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

The Pixel Watch is a solid first outing as Google’s debut smartwatch. However, it’s still lacking a handful of features that early adopters have been requesting that are found on similar devices. Luckily, today marks the start of the rollout of one frequently requested feature: fall detection.

Fall detection is a crucial health and safety feature that all smartwatches are better for having, and now the Pixel Watch is finally joining the ranks of the Apple Watch and the Galaxy Watch with its addition.

Google Pixel Watch with a recycled loop strap.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

After the Pixel Watch launched last year without any fall detection features, fans were rightfully upset. For all of the health features it boasts, the Pixel Watch was missing what could be considered one of the most important. Google heard the feedback from fans and announced that the company would be adding it in a future Pixel Watch update. In the March 2023 Pixel Watch update that went live today, fall detection, among a laundry list of other features, was finally added.

While it might seem a little trivial at first glance, fall detection is actually an incredibly important and potentially lifesaving health feature. Ever since fall detection became a common feature in flagship smartwatches, there have been countless reports of tit saving lives and aiding people who otherwise would have been left without help. Now that the Pixel Watch has it, users can finally breathe easy knowing that if they fall and can’t get back up again while away from their phone, they’ll be able to get the assistance they need.

Hopefully, the Pixel Watch is able to better justify its pricing now that its health and wellness features are starting to get on par with the rest of the devices on the market.

Take note that if you’re eager to get fall detection activated on your Pixel Watch, you may still need to wait for the update as it continues to roll out. Luckily, Google’s updates tend to roll out pretty quickly, so you won’t be waiting for long. To make sure your Pixel Watch updates as soon as the patch goes live, be sure to turn on auto-updates.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
6 years later, the iPhone X still does one thing better than the iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone X.

I’ve been an iPhone user since the very beginning, starting with the original iPhone. You know, the one with the 3.5-inch display that was perfect at the time, making it super easy to use a phone with one hand? As the years go by, the iPhone — and every other smartphone out there — just get bigger and bigger. We now have phones that with almost 7-inch displays, and honestly, I don’t understand how anyone can comfortably use these giant phones — especially if you have smaller hands!

With the iPhone, we’ve gone from 3.5-inch to 4-inches, then 4.7-inches to 5.8-inches, and now the standard 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch of the iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Plus/iPhone 14 Pro Max, respectively. I personally use an iPhone 14 Pro as my primary device, and while I have gotten used to the 6.1-inch size over the past few years, I still think it’s too big. In fact, the last perfect size iPhone was the iPhone XS with the 5.8-inch display ... and I really wish Apple would bring it back.
5.8 inches was a perfect middle ground

Read more
Google Pixel 8: all the latest rumors and what we want to see
Google Pixel 8 leaked render.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are on their way. Google's fallen in a pretty reliable release pattern for Pixel phones, meaning we can safely expect a new lineup of flagship Pixels each year. In 2023, that means the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are two excellent devices -- possibly two of the best smartphones Google has ever made. But while they have some serious strengths, a number of problems and missed opportunities drag both phones down. This wouldn't be a problem if the competition was standing still, but it's not. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro refreshed the iPhone design for the first time in years, and the recently released Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite possibly one of the best smartphones ever created. So what's a humble Pixel to do?

Read more
How 3 Galaxy S23 Ultra camera features completely changed my vacation
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra back.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has the most versatile set of cameras on any phone, and it's the phone I took with me to the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona, Spain, last month.

After my work at MWC 2023 was done, I had some free time to explore the beauty of Spain, and in doing so, the Galaxy S23 Ultra helped me capture some amazing shots that wouldn’t be possible on any other device. Here are the three Galaxy S23 Ultra camera features that I used extensively and which helped me make my trip memorable.
The clarity in 10x zoom is mind-blowing

Read more