Everything we know about the upcoming Google Pixel Watch

Over the past few years Google has begun to dip its toe into the consumer hardware business. While it started off a little rocky with Google Glass, the tech giant quickly redeemed itself with its line of Pixel smartphones, Pixelbooks, and Google Home products. This year, it looks like Google may be re-entering the wearables market with its first smartwatch, called Pixel Watch. Here’s everything you need to know.

Design

Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me — with high confidence — that Google's fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer! — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 10, 2018

It’s hard to guess exactly what the Pixel Watch will look like. There have been no leaked images or schematics of the device just yet, so anything we list is almost pure conjecture.

That said, we anticipate the Pixel Watch will have a smaller form factor than many other smartwatches currently on the market. Since it will likely use a smaller, yet to be released, processor Google will likely be able to shave off a few millimeters of the overall case width.

Specs

Since we’re still several months away from a Pixel Watch announcement, spec details on the smartwatch are sparse. We do, however, expect the Pixel Watch to ship with flagship-quality hardware.

We’re almost certain that the Pixel Watch will pack in Qualcomm’s newest wearables chipset that’s shipping later in the year. The new processor will reportedly be smaller, more efficient, and perform better than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 2100. We’d also anticipate both a Wi-Fi and LTE version of the Pixel Watch available.

Perhaps the biggest benefit of the rumored Pixel Watch is its operating system. The Pixel Watch will run a stock version of Wear OS. Since the smartwatch will be Google’s own hardware, it should receive frequent software updates and support for at least a few years.

Name

Google has yet to confirm it is even making a smartwatch, so we’ve yet to receive confirmation on the name. However, famed leaker Evan Blass as well as other tipsters have referred to the upcoming device as the Pixel Watch, and that name appears to be on brand.

Release and availability

It may be a bit of a wait until we actually see the Pixel Watch. Since Google will almost certainly wait on Qualcomm to release its newest chipset for wearables before it announces Pixel Watch, it’s likely we won’t see the watch until late in the year.

Right now, we believe the Pixel Watch will be announced alongside this year’s crop of new Pixel smartphones. Last year, Google announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in late October, so we’re anticipating a similar announcement date for this year.

In terms of availability,it’s likely Google will sell the Pixel Watch both on its own website as well as in major retail outlets. If Google does make an LTE version of the Pixel Watch, it may a carrier exclusive throughout the holiday season.