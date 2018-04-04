Keep May 15 free, because Honor has a new phone to show us

Share

Smartphone brand Honor will reveal a new smartphone on May 15. In an email announcement, the company sent out the image above, indicating a launch event will take place in London on the day, and that we should expect a phone that’s attractive, and feature artificial intelligence. It hasn’t provided any other official details outside of this yet; but that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate.

Honor is a subrand of Huawei — think of it like Mini to Huawei’s BMW — which means that while it releases distinctive models of its own, it also means quite a lot of technology, design, and features are shared between the two. Huawei has just launched the P20 and P20 Pro smartphones. Could this be our alert that we’re due for a similarly themed Honor phone? Possibly, but if so, don’t expect Leica camera technology or three camera lenses, which characterize the P20 Pro.

Instead, we may be introduced to the official successor to the Honor 9, which was released in June 2017. Since then Honor has launched winning mid-range phones — the Honor 7X and the Honor 9 Lite — along with the excellent Honor View 10, which shares plenty with the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Will the phone shown on May 15 be called the Honor 10?

That name has recently shown up on a series of documents leaked on Chinese social network Weibo, where it was listed as a 5.7-inch phone with the Kirin 970 processor, and set for release before the middle of 2018. While the document isn’t official, it did correctly predict the P20 and P20 Pro’s specification and release. The Honor 10 is joined by the Honor 10 Lite on the list, but isn’t expected to arrive until towards the end of the year.

Honor may take some of the technology and features seen in the Huawei P10, now replaced by the P20, for its new flagship phone. The Honor 9 represented great value for money, and had a stunning design, making us keen to see what’s next. Additionally, Honor often sells its devices in the U.S. — unlike Huawei.

We’ll keep you updated on the Honor 10, or whatever the phone Honor announces on May 15 will be called, here and across Digital Trends.