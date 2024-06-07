 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Here’s how iOS 18 will make iMessage better than ever

By
Close-up photo of the Messages app on an iPhone.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

We can’t wait for Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2024) keynote on Monday, June 10. During that event, Apple will undoubtedly introduce iOS 18 for iPhones, including the iPhone 15 Pro. The rumor mill has long suggested that iOS 18 may be a giant iPhone update.

Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has given us a peek at what changes could be coming to iMessage in the upcoming software update.

Recommended Videos

One of the major new features expected in iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and other upcoming software updates from Apple is the introduction of new AI capabilities under the umbrella of “Apple Intelligence.” According to Gurman, a significant part of this set of features will involve providing you with summarization tools. For example, the new AI will allow you to quickly summarize articles and webpages in Safari and condense meeting notes, text messages, and emails.

Related

Things will extend further for the native Messages app. Thanks to AI, you can reply to messages using “fully fleshed-out responses.”

In addition to AI improvements, iMessage is also receiving updates to its built-in effects feature. In iOS 18, you can trigger an effect with specific words, and there are new colorful icons for Tapbacks. You can also use emoji for Tapbacks for the first time. The most exciting update could be the ability to schedule messages to be sent later.

Yes, you heard right. We will soon be able to schedule messages to be sent sometime in the future. Thank you, AI!

You might also recall that this update brings another feature to the Messages app: rich communication services (RCS). As promised by Apple, this SMS successor will make sharing messages with Android users easier.

We’ll hear more about the new iOS 18 goodies soon enough. As a reminder, the WWDC keynote kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Monday , June 10. You can stream the event live or through a time delay across multiple platforms, including the web, Apple TV, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter).

Editors' Recommendations

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Apple offers peek at how it stress tests the iPhone
Apple testing the water resistance of an iPhone.

Apple tests the water resistance of an iPhone. MKBHD

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee visited an Apple lab recently to see up close how the company tests the durability of new iPhone handsets.

Read more
Apple’s AI plans for the iPhone just leaked. Here’s everything we know
The back of a Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple is the only major name in the world of Big Tech that hasn’t made its ambitious AI plans public yet. But that will change in a few weeks, with a focus on reimagining the iPhone experience. Bloomberg, citing internal sources, has detailed how Apple plans to integrate generative AI experiences with iOS 18, the next major build of its iPhone operating system.

The company plans to push new AI-powered capabilities not just in such in-house apps as Safari and Maps, but also in experiences like the notification system and a supercharged Spotlight search. Notably, Apple will push the bulk of AI processing to the iPhone’s silicon, and only a minor portion of it will be pushed to the cloud.

Read more
It took me 8 months to try out this fantastic iOS 17 feature
The iPhone 15 Pro Max with Standby mode on the Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station.

It has taken me quite a while, but I’ve recently had a chance to try out a feature in iOS 17 that, until now, I had forgotten even existed. I’m talking about StandBy mode, and I feel a bit silly for having passed it by for so long, as it’s really good.

Why haven’t I used it until now? It turns out I just needed the right piece of hardware to come along.
What is StandBy mode?

Read more