Here’s how to buy the new LG V40 ThinQ

LG has a new phone — the V40 ThinQ — and it has five cameras, flagship specs including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, and a nice big 6.4-inch display. Check out our review for our impressions of the phone, but read on if you’re ready to buy it and want the best deals and prices.

The LG V40 is available in two colors, Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue, but there’s only one 64GB storage option. Thankfully there’s a MicroSD card slot if you want more space. Official retail sales for the phone won’t begin until October 18, though availability varies from carrier to carrier. Pre-orders kick off on October 12.

LG has also announced a few “nationwide” deals that may be available through your carrier. For example, if you pre-order the LG V40 ThinQ, you’ll get a DJI Osmo Mobile 2 gimbal, and a SanDisk 256GB MicroSD card with an adapter. Combined, that equates to more than $250 of added value. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the LG V40 ThinQ for yourself.

Unlocked

At this time, unlocked availability of the LG V40 ThinQ has not been announced.

Carriers

Not interested in getting the phone unlocked from LG? Perhaps ordering through a carrier is a better option for you.

AT&T

AT&T said it will be carrying the LG V40 ThinQ. The device will be up for pre-order starting on October 12, and users will be able to get it for $31.67 per month for 30 months on the AT&T Next plan. Full availability for the phone starts on October 19.

Sprint

While we don’t know all the details about Sprint’s pricing and availability for the LG V40 ThinQ, we do know that the phone will cost $960 on the network.

T-Mobile

Details haven’t been announced yet about the LG V40 ThinQ at T-Mobile, but we know the phone will cost $920 on the network.

Verizon

The V40 ThinQ will cost a whopping $980 on Verizon.

U.S. Cellular

If you order the phone from U.S. Cellular, you’ll be able to get the phone for $900 — which is the cheapest price from a carrier available.

We’ll update this article as we hear more about LG V40 ThinQ pricing and availability.