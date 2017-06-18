Pimp your iPhone 7 with an Apple logo that lights up like a MacBook’s

Note: This process will void the warranty on your iPhone, and compromise its water resistance.

We’ve all grown accustomed to the Apple logo on our MacBooks illuminating, but wouldn’t it be nice if our iPhones were capable of the same function? Well, fortunately, there’s now a way to light up the Apple logo on the back of your iPhone 7.

First, you’ll need to purchase the light kit for your exact iPhone model. Once this arrives, use the pentalobe screwdriver to remove the two screws on either side of the charging port, which is located on the bottom of your iPhone.

Next, attach the included suction cup to the bottom of your iPhone’s display. Now, wedge the flat metal pry tool between the screen and your iPhone’s housing. Once you’ve wedged enough space between the two surfaces, switch to the plastic pry tool to minimize the risk of scratching the housing. Work this around the left side of the device (the right side of the iPhone is where the screen is connected). Once you’ve worked the flat tool around your entire device, you should be able to flip open the iPhone like a book.

Next, use a Phillips screwdriver to remove the metal plate over the portion of the phone where the battery is connected and disconnect the battery using the plastic pry tool — or even your fingernail. Once that’s up, remove the taptic engine under the battery toward the bottom of the phone to give yourself some room to work.

Carefully pull up the black adhesive tabs at the bottom of the battery. You can grab these with with your index finger and thumb. Pull each one slowly, downward toward the bottom of the phone until each one is removed. If these strips break, it becomes very difficult to remove the battery, so tread lightly and patiently. Once these glue strips are removed, it should be easy to lift the battery.

Once you’ve removed the battery, you’ll need to pry off the Apple logo that is currently housed under the battery. The easiest way to do this is to take a flathead screwdriver and scratch along the edge of the logo until you can wedge the screwdriver underneath and pry it upward. Once done, place the light kit logo inside. You can use a piece of electrical tape to hold it in place, if need be.

Your phone will not need to be on for the logo to begin to light up.

Next, place the LED over the new logo and make sure the LED connector can reach where the battery connects and set it in place. Put the battery on top of it, and lay the battery connector over the LED connector and snap it in place. You can then put the metal plate back over the connector and screw it down.

Replace the taptic engine and, at this point, the logo should illuminate. Your phone will not need to be on for the logo to begin to light up. Next, close your phone by laying the screen down and working it back inside the housing. As you do, slowly work your way around the edge. Afterward, apply the pentalobe screws at the bottom of the phone to finish the job.

