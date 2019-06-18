Digital Trends
Mobile

How to protect your smartphone from hackers and intruders

Your smartphone knows all your secrets. Put it on lockdown with these tips

Jackie Dove
By

Having your smartphone hacked kind of feels like someone robbed your house — or maybe even worse. It’s a massive invasion of privacy, a violation of your personal space, and it may take a while to figure out what is missing. Your smartphone doesn’t just hold your valuables; it signals to intruders which of your valuables are the most important to you. If something is on the phone you always have with you, then by definition, it rates.

Smartphones are small devices that can easily get lost or stolen, and they are constantly online sending and receiving signals, so they are always a target for criminals. To keep your phone and its contents away from prying eyes and sticky fingers, you need to develop a strategy for protecting your valuable information. Here are some tips on how to protect your smartphone from hackers and intruders.

Update your OS and apps

Software companies are constantly updating software, and not only for cosmetic reasons. Many software updates and bug fixes contain security improvements that help guard your smartphone against data breaches and intrusions, and close off vulnerabilities, making it harder for hackers to break through. When an update is announced for your smartphone’s operating system or for any of the apps you use, install it without delay.

Avoid public Wi-Fi

By now, everyone should know about the dangers of using open Wi-Fi for anything, because free public Wi-Fi in shopping centers, cafes, airports, or any other public venue, is open season for all kinds of online mischief. Try to use only your private cell connection whenever possible and switch off Wi-Fi on your mobile phone altogether whenever you are in a public place. If that is not possible, consider using a VPN app, a utility that tunnels network communications through an encrypted connection. But choose carefully — not all VPNs are equal in quality. Also consider disabling Bluetooth while you’re out and about, unless you are wearing a smartwatch that requires it.

Lock your smartphone

Always engage a four or six-digit passcode to enter your device. Passcodes may not be super convenient, but peace of mind dictates that if your smartphone falls out of your pocket while you’re trying out new sofas at Ikea, the first person who picks it up should not be able to get your life story from your email, contacts, photos, and banking information. Consider setting an even longer passcode with both numbers and letters. Not a big passcode fan? No worries. Fingerprint scanning and Face ID are easy, fast alternatives to punching in numbers. While you’re at it, make sure apps with personal information are also locked behind passwords.

Use two-factor authentication

Here’s another obnoxious security measure that most people can’t stand. Two-factor authentication (2FA) is hated because it requires an extra step, and it’s really a pain if you forget to have your phone or watch nearby. But like passwords, it serves a purpose by providing an extra layer of protection in case someone gets a hold of your password.

Use strong passwords

password generator

Everyone hates passwords. But when it comes to assigning them, don’t take half measures. Use only strong passwords that are not easily cracked by hackers. They should contain 16-20 characters with a mix of letters and numbers, upper and lowercase letters, and symbols. Brute force password crackers will still dismantle many strong passwords, but making it easy for hackers by using your birthday, your pet’s name, or the same password for everything is a truly terrible idea.

There are plenty of secure password generators online, so you don’t have to think them up for yourself. Change your passwords every six months to a year, or as soon as you hear about a data breach of any program you use. Oh, and a word about security questions: Lie. Do not answer security questions honestly, and change your answers for different setups. This makes it harder for hackers to figure out how to break into your phone based on public information about you online.

Beware of spam and phishing emails

One of the easiest ways for hackers to invade your phone and access your information is through your email inbox. Phishing scams are designed to trick you into handing over access to your accounts. Avoid clicking on links in promotional emails, opening suspicious attachments, or running app updates prompted through email. Do not try to access financial accounts through random emails, but instead, go directly to the financial institution website and sign in with a proper username and password.

Use built-in device protections

They’re not called “smartphones” for nothing. If your phone gets lost or stolen, you can contain the damage using device tracking services, such as Find My iPhone and Android’s Find My Device, that can locate your missing phone on a map and, in some cases, automatically erase it. These services can also make your phone ring to help you locate a device you have temporarily misplaced. You can also arrange for the phone to delete all information after a set number of false passcode tries.

Use an antivirus app

Hackers favor malware to steal passwords and account information. But you can combat that with a smartphone antivirus app — some of which are offshoots of popular desktop apps like Avast, McAfee, and Panda. The smartphone app variations provide enhanced security by ensuring apps, PDFs, images, and other files you download aren’t infected with malware before you open them.

Manage app permissions

Check the apps on your phone to determine whether they have more privileges than they need. You can grant or deny permissions like access to the camera, microphone, your contacts, or your location. Keep track of which permissions you gave to your apps, and revoke permissions that are not needed. For iPhones, go to Settings > Privacy, where you’ll see a list of all apps and the permissions you’ve granted to them. The exact path to app permissions on an Android device depends on the device, but on a Google Pixel you’ll find them in Settings > Apps & notifications > Advanced > Permission manager or on a Samsung Galaxy look in Settings > Apps > App permissions (via the three vertical dots at the top right).

Back up

One thing you need to be vigilant about is being prepared for the worst by making sure your phone is backed up to protect critical documents and images in case your phone is lost or stolen. We have a guide on how to back up your Android smartphone and also how to back up your iPhone. At least that way, if your phone is lost or wiped, you can still access those precious photos or files.

Know where your apps come from

Don’t just download any old app to your phone. While your choice of iPhone apps is limited to Apple’s App Store, which vets all apps sold on the platform, it is easy to sideload apps on Android, which simply means downloading and installing them from a source other than the Google Play Store. However, you do have to dig into the settings and allow it. The best way to avoid malware on Android is to stick with the selection available from the Google Play Store, which are vetted by Google. Never download apps via text message, as that is an infamous method hackers use to inject malware directly into your phone.

Steer clear of public chargers

Only charge your phone on trusted USB ports like your computer and in your car. Criminals can hack public USB charging ports, like the ones you’d encounter in a coffee shop or airport, to steal personal information. Bring your outlet adapter along in addition to your USB cable if you’re traveling. Hackers can’t access your phone data through your USB adapter.

Don’t jailbreak

While jailbreaking lets iPhone owners access apps and software not available in Apple’s App Store (a real no-no in Apple Land), it also exposes your phone to viruses and malware. A jailbroken phone that malfunction will get you no sympathy from Apple — it will, however, void your warranty, and Apple personnel will probably not assist you if something bad happens.

Bottom line

If you take positive steps to protect your smartphone from hackers and intruders, you should feel confident you’ve done everything possible to shield your critical information. This makes it much less likely that thieves will be able to steal your identity, delve into your personal life, siphon off your money, control your phone, and generally make your life miserable.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Google Pixel 2 XL cases and covers
google android phone physical security key account
Mobile

You can now use an Android phone to log in to Google on an iOS device

Google announced that its Android security feature is expanding. You will now be able to use your Android phone to log int o your Google account on an iOS device. That's great news for those that have an Android phone and an iPad.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iphone xs max and xr photo galleries apple hands on 12
Mobile

Need a do-over? Here's how to factory reset an iPhone, from XS on down

Resetting an iPhone can alleviate all sorts of software woes, and wipe away personal data should you sell your device or give it to someone else. Here's how to factory reset an iPhone from within iOS or iTunes.
Posted By Simon Hill
Google-Street-View-feature-image
Mobile

Learn how to create a 360-degree panorama with your phone and Google Street View

Google Street View encourages you to explore the great outdoors, including landmarks, natural wonders, and even your own neighborhood. Learn how to create 360-degree imagery using your smartphone camera to add locations to Google Maps.
Posted By Jackie Dove
samsung paul scott galaxy note interview 9 future feat 2
Mobile

Master your Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with our favorite tips and tricks

Manage to get your hands on the gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Note 9? You've probably noticed there are a lot of nice new changes. Here are a few of our favorite tips and tricks to get you started with your new Samsung Galaxy Note 9.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
huawei mate 20 pro tips tricks green
Mobile

Huawei Mate 30 Pro render shows 2019 really is all about weird camera arrays

The Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro may join the Mate X folding phone as the company's star products for late 2019. This is what we know about the Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro so far.
Posted By Andy Boxall
google-pixel-3a-xl-now-playing
Mobile

How to turn on Now Playing and see music history on your Google Pixel

The new Now Playing feature is perfect for if you often hear songs you like but don't know the name of. The feature essentially shows songs playing around you on the Pixel lock screen. Here's how to turn on Now Playing on your Pixel.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Standalone Palm
Mobile

The stand-alone Palm is now available, but you don’t really need it

Palm, the reinvented company carrying the name of the brand we all know, has released a stand-alone version of its tiny phone. That means you don't need another phone to use it with, and you don't need to pay for another data plan.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
mastercard
Mobile

Mastercard’s new card lets LGBTQIA+ customers use their true name

According to Mastercard, a major source of anxiety for those in the LGBTQIA+ community could be that their credit or debit card doesn't show their true name. The company aims to solve that issue with the new True Name card.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iphone x camera bump
Mobile

Apple will bring 5G to the iPhone in 2020, according to analyst

We're still many months away from the launch of a 2019 iPhone, so do we know anything at all about the 2020 iPhone? Surprisingly, the answer is yes, and the rumors are picking up the pace.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Andy Boxall
apple ios 13 news ios13 stage wwdc19
Mobile

Apple's iOS 13 Beta 2 is available to developers -- here are the changes

Apple announced iOS 13 during the keynote presentation at its 2019 Worldwide Developer Conference. This is the next version of its mobile operating system, which will come to an iPhone, iPad, or iPod near you soon.
Posted By Andy Boxall
geofilters
Social Media

Maybe you missed something, so here's how to take another look at that Snap

The people you follow on Snapchat are important to you. If you get frustrated when you're trying to look at a friend's Snap or Story and it disappears, here's how to replay a Snapchat message or post.
Posted By Alina Bradford
Nokia 4.2 Review
Mobile

HMD Global is moving all Nokia user data to Finland to better protect it

HMD Global announced that in an effort to protect user data, it will be moving installation data and performance data to a Google Cloud data center in Hamina, Finland. According to Nokia, the move will allow it to better leverage data…
Posted By Christian de Looper
cell phone companies stop robocalls after fcc vote robo calls header
Mobile

Scam robocalls to hospitals could lead to a major health hazard

Robocalls can be an annoying waste of your time, but that can be a matter of life or death to a hospital. Scam robocalls are bombarding U.S. hospitals, with some centers losing hours of productivity as a result.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Pixel 3 Best Phone 2018
Mobile

Leaked Pixel 4 display sizes could mean smaller bezels on Google's new phone

Rumors abound about the Google Pixel 4, Google's next Pixel phone following the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. Getting around the leaks, Google straight-up teased an image of the back of the phone. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Andy Boxall