How to jailbreak your iPhone on iOS 11: A beginner’s guide

Share

Jessica Lee Star/Digital Trends

Jailbreaking is an essential part of the iOS experience for many. For others, it’s unknown and dangerous. Thankfully, for those new to jailbreaking, there are a multitude of ways to do it. Using tools such as Yalu102 and zJailbreak, jailbreaking is not only faster than ever but also easier. Whether you’re a hardened veteran of jailbreaking, or this is your first time trying it, this guide will help you jailbreak your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad.

What is jailbreaking?

First and foremost, let’s take a moment to remember this guide is not a guarantee that you will successfully jailbreak your iPhone, iPod, or iPad. When dealing with something like a jailbreak, there is always a small chance something could go wrong with your phone, and we cannot be responsible for this. But, jailbreaking, especially with Pangu, is extremely easy and you should be perfectly fine.

To “jailbreak” your iPhone means you are freeing it from the limitations imposed by Apple. Freeing a device means that it can install applications from outside Apple’s iTunes App Store and you can fiddle with previously restricted aspects of an iOS device. Jailbreaking can also help you unlock your iPhone to make it available on other carriers.

Once you finish jailbreaking your iPhone, you can check out our picks for the best jailbreak apps and games.

Backing up your precious data

When it comes to jailbreaking a device, it’s always best to back up while you can. iTunes should automatically back up your device every time you plug it in. Be sure to run a backup of your device before beginning the jailbreak process so that all your precious music, apps, movies, and everything in between are successfully stored on your computer. That way, once you complete the jailbreak process, you can run a restore and get everything back. Just make sure you’ve plugged into iTunes recently and synced your device. Running a sync will backup your device by default.

Starting the jailbreak process

In order to actually start the jailbreak process, you need to first update your device to the latest version of iOS. In this case, it’ll be either iOS 11.2.5 or 11.2.6. You can use iTunes to manage your update, or use the more convenient over-the-air (OTA) update your device offers you (Settings > General > Software Update).

Once you plug in your device to iTunes, it’ll prompt you to download and run the iOS update for your device. Furthermore, if you haven’t already updated to the latest version of iTunes, then you should do that as well. If your device is not jailbroken, then you will update to iOS 11.2.6 without any problems. If your device is jailbroken, iOS will fail to complete the update and force into recovery mode. Don’t panic! Simply let iTunes run a recovery with the latest version of iOS. Once completed, the device will have been reset to factory settings.

In either case, do not sync your device just yet. Instead, quickly set up your device with Wi-Fi, your Apple ID, and everything else it prompts you with. You can also skip these for now and get back to them later. Make sure you get to the home screen before continuing.

Getting cozy with zJailbreak

For iOS 11 to iOS 11.3

For this next step, you don’t need a computer at all — just the iOS device you want jailbroken. Just to be safe, reboot your device.

Once rebooted, open a browser on your device and go to http://pangu8.com/zjailbreak.com/jailbreak11/. Tap the “Install zJailbreak” button at the bottom of the page, and allow the software to check your device for compatibility. After you’re deemed worthy, the page should automatically redirect you to an installation menu. Once on the install screen, enter your passcode (if you have one) to install the app.

Once the app is installed, you can use it to install other jailbreak app stores, such as Cydia, by following this guide.

Restoring your device from iTunes

Once you’ve completed the actual jailbreak process, it’s important you take the time to restore all your precious data back onto your iOS device. If you haven’t jailbroken your device before, you may not need to do this as your device will have carried over all your data in the jailbreak process. If you have jailbroken your device before, then this will be necessary as you’ll have to do a recovery to get your device to update.

Simply plug your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch back into iTunes, and it will do the rest. By the time your restore is finished, iTunes should have successfully placed all your apps, music, photos, and precious data where it belongs.

Do a victory dance!

Congratulations! You’ve done it! Whether your victory dance involves Tebowing or not is up to you, but you have successfully completed the jailbreak and restore process for your iOS device! Be sure to run Cydia and check out all the amazing new apps and tools you can use!

Jailbreaking your iOS device is easier than ever, and if you’re an advanced user, it can be a lot of fun to unleash the true potential of your iPhone or iPad. Despite what Apple claims to be the risks of jailbreaking, it’s an option you should always consider to get the most out of your iOS device. We hope this guide has helped you find your way to the world of jailbreaking!