Nova to you: Huawei's Nova 2S coming on December 7

Huawei will introduce the new Huawei Nova 2S smartphone in December. A follow up to the Huawei Nova 2 series from earlier in 2017, which in turn was a sequel to the original Huawei Nova from 2016; the Nova 2S is so far only expected to launch in China. However, the Nova series was released internationally, so there is a chance Huawei will put the Nova 2S on sale elsewhere in the future.

Here’s everything we think we know about the Huawei Nova 2S so far.

Release and price

Huawei has sent out invitations to local media for an event on December 7, and the teaser image includes confirmation the Nova 2S will be the focus of the gathering. No other details about the device have been provided by the company at the time of writing. Like previous Nova phones, the Nova 2S will probably be a mid-range phone available at an affordable price.

Design

Huawei is keeping up with industry trends for the Nova 2S, at least according to leaked images of the device. We can expect thin bezels above and below the screen, and minimal intrusion down either side, giving the phone a very modern look. Rumors suggest the screen will measure 6-inches and have a 2,160 x 1,080 pixel resolution, and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The smaller bezels haven’t forced the fingerprint sensor on to the rear of the phone, and in leaked pictures it’s housed in a home button below the screen. This is a change from the Nova 2 series style. Four colors may be offered: Black, silver, gold, and blue.

A dual camera setup can be seen on the back of the phone, where it takes on a similar style to the Nova 2 Plus and the Honor 7X, with each individual lens mounted separately. The body appears to be made of glass, based on the amount of reflection in the leaked pictures; but it may be a coating over metal or plastic.

It’s unclear if Huawei will release a single Nova 2S model, or if there will be a larger Plus version, just like the Nova Plus and Nova 2 Plus.

Specification

Although Huawei’s Nova phones have never challenged the P-Series and Mate-Series in terms of performance, the Nova 2S may still be powerful. Rumors point to a Kirin 960 processor and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM for the phone, which brings it level with flagship Huawei phone performance from last year.

A pair of 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel lenses should make it another cameraphone winner from Huawei, and talk of a 20-megapixel front camera will interest selfie fans. The latest version of Android, 8.0 Oreo, with Huawei’s EMUI 8.0 — a pairing seen on the Mate 10 Pro — are rumored to be installed.

Other specifications, taken from a regulatory filing by Chinese authority TENAA include a MicroSD card slot, a 3,340mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and 64GB of internal memory.

December 7 will be busy for phone fans in China, as it’s the same day Xiaomi is holding its Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Note launch event. We’ll keep you updated with Nova 2S news here.