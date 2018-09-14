Digital Trends
Mobile

InvisbleShield’s new screen protector helps shield eyes from blue light

Brenda Stolyar
By
invisible shield screen protector for iphone filters out blue light visionguard render 2

As we continue to stare at our phones on a daily basis, we often don’t realize how much damage we’re doing to our eyes. That’s where InvisibleShield comes in — with its Glass+ VisionGuard that filters out portions of blue light specifically on Apple’s new iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.

InvisibleShield is known for creating screen protectors for a variety of devices. It also offers a “lifetime protection” against scratched, shattered, and cracked screen thanks to its military-grade solutions.

With its latest Glass+ Vision Guard, high-energy visible (HEV) blue light exposure has shown that it contributes to eye strain. With eye strain, also comes along the possibility of irritated eyes, sleep loss or disruption, but also premature eye aging or blurred vision.

So what exactly does the screen protector do to help combat those issues? For starters, there’s a protective “EyeSafe” layer along with an “Ion Matrix” technology that is strengthened at the molecular level. This then preserves the glass-like feel of the screen protector, to allow for a more comfortable experience that mimics the way your display would feel without it.

“We use mobile devices in nearly every facet of our lives, whether texting with loved ones, responding to a work email, browsing social media or consuming entertainment. These levels of screen time can take a toll on our eyes,” said Steve Bain, general manager for InvisibleShield, in a press release. “InvisibleShield Glass+ VisionGuard is specifically designed to filter harmful blue light, all while maintaining your screen’s color and image clarity.”

Those who have had an iPhone for a while likely know the iPhone already offers a ‘Night Mode’ feature that filters out blue light. You can either turn it on manually or set a specific time you would like to schedule it for which will allow it to automatically turn on each time it’s set for. When it’s on, you’ll notice your display adjusts to a warmer, more yellowish tone.

But with the Glass+ Vision Guard, you can choose to not use the setting. If you’re bothered by the change in colors, you’ll be glad to know the screen protector doesn’t change the look of your display.

InvisibleShield Glass+ VisionGuard is available on InvisibleShield’s site, as well as with T-Mobile and Verizon. As for the cost, the screen protector retails for $45.

Don't Miss

Apple Watch Series 4: Everything you need to know
quantum computing is a major threat to crypto says the nsa security padlock
Mobile

The big four U.S. carriers are joining forces to get rid of app passwords

The big four carriers in the U.S. announced a new initiative called Project Verify, designed to do away with needing new passwords for each individual app. The new service isn't available to consumers just yet.
Posted By Christian de Looper
apple iphone xr review hands on mem2
Mobile

We know everything about the 2018 iPhones, but what about 2019?

While Apple just announced its iPhone lineup for 2018, rumors for next years phones are already surfacing. What can we expect of Apple's iPhones in 2019? Here's everything we know about the 2019 iPhone.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
best hurricane trackers florence
Emerging Tech

Stay up-to-date on Hurricane Florence’s path with these apps and websites

Looking to track Hurricane Florence's path towards the U.S. coast? This list of the best hurricane apps and websites with help you stay ahead of this or any future storm, and stay safe.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Apple Watch Series 4
Mobile

The Apple Watch Series 4 is officially available for pre-order

The new Apple Watch Series 4 is here. Besides the Apple store, the company's next-generation smartwatch is be available for purchase through all four major carriers. Here's where you can get yours.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Wear OS vs. Apple Watch
Wearables

Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 4 are officially live

Apple officially unveiled the Apple Watch Series 4. From a larger display to a built-in electrical heart sensor, the latest device brings along some notable new features. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
note 9 using camera
Mobile

Samsung’s going to up its (Galaxy) A game on October 11

Samsung has announced an online event for October 11, where it will reveal a new Galaxy device that offers 4x the fun, according to an invitation posted on Twitter. The new phone will fit into the Galaxy A range.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Best iPhone 6s cases - Incipio Performance Series Case
Mobile

Protect your gadget with our rundown of the best iPhone 6S cases and covers

If you’ve been wondering what kind of stylish cover or protective case is still available for the iPhone 6S, take a step inside and look at our top picks for the best iPhone 6s cases. From style to protection, we've got you covered.
Posted By Brie Barbee, Simon Hill
iphone xs max and xr photo galleries apple hands on 9
Mobile

How to buy the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR in the U.K.

The new iPhone range is here, and it consists of three models: The iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR. Pre-orders have begun in the United Kingdom, so here's our guide on where to buy one.
Posted By Andy Boxall
iphone xs max xr news apple
Mobile

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are up for pre-order -- here's where to buy them

After months of rumors and speculation, Apple has finally taken the wraps off of the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Now that the phones are out, you might be wondering how you can get them for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
1315736 autosave v1 how to mirror your smartphone tv television tablet
Home Theater

What is MHL, exactly, and how does it work with your TV?

There are more ways to mirror your smartphone or tablet to your TV than you might think. Check out our rundown of MHL for everything you need to know about the wired protocol and its myriad uses.
Posted By Parker Hall
Bragi The Headphone
Home Theater

Set your ears free with the best completely wireless earbuds

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
best podcasts
Mobile

From true crime to comedy, here's our list of the best podcasts around

When you aren’t in the music mood, podcasts can be your ear candy. Whether you love to stay up-to-date on the latest news or want to know what’s happening in sports, you’ll find something on our must-listen-to podcast roundup.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
skagen launches new smartwatch falster 2 fa18 wholesale feature 2018 fall
Mobile

Skagen’s new Falster 2 smartwatch is now available for purchase

In August, Skagen announced the launch of its new smartwatch to add to its lineup, and it's called the Falster 2. The device features a heart-rate sensor, built-in GPS, and more. It's also now available for purchase.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
iphone xr more powerful than you think feat
Mobile

It’s not really a ‘budget’ phone, but the iPhone XR is still a great value

The iPhone XR is no "budget" phone and shouldn't be labeled as such. At $750, it offers a beautiful design, top-tier specs, and most importantly, isn’t all that different than the more expensive iPhone XS and XS Max.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar