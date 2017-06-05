How to get Apple’s iOS 11 beta on your iPhone

If you’re unable to contain your excitement at the host of new features and improvements in the latest version of Apple’s mobile platform, whether it’s the redesigned App Store, indoor maps, or the ability to send payments via Apple Pay in iMessage that has caught your eye, then you’ll want to try out iOS 11 just as soon as you can. For that very reason, we’ve conjured up this handy guide on how to get the iOS 11 beta before it’s released to the general public in the fall.

There are two different paths available to you if you want to download and install the iOS 11 beta. We’re going to guide you through your options with some easy-to-follow instructions. One thing to keep in mind is that it will have issues — a lot of your favorite apps and games may not work properly and you are going to find bugs. After all, the whole point of beta is to find problems and resolve them before the public release. Just be aware that installing it on your main iPhone, which you rely on day-to-day, might not be a good idea.

The first thing to check is that your device is capable of running iOS 11. We expect the list of supported devices to include:

iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 4

iPod touch (sixth generation)

How developers can get the iOS 11 beta

The first people to get their hands on the new platform version are developers and the developer preview is available now. If you want to register for the Apple Developer Program it will cost you $99 per year. Once you are a developer, you’ll want to follow these steps:

Choose the device or devices you want to install iOS 11 on — Apple doesn’t limit the number, as long as they’re associated with your developer account. Back up your iPhone or iPad before you begin, to ensure you don’t lose anything. Make sure that it’s fully charged and connected to Wi-Fi. Log in to your account and visit the Apple Developer download page on your iOS device. Download the Configuration Profile and follow the installation instructions.

You can also get the iOS 11 beta via a Mac or PC. Once again, pick your device and do a backup first, then:

Log into your developer account at the Apple Developer website and download the iOS beta software restore image for your device. Make sure you have the latest version of iTunes installed, start it up, and plug your iOS device in. Select your device in iTunes and open the Summary tab. Hold the Option key on a Mac, or the Alt key on a PC, and click the Check for Update button. Choose the iOS beta software restore image you downloaded and click Open. It will install, and then your device will reboot.

If your device isn’t registered, it’s easy to add it to your developer account. Here’s how:

Log in to your developer account. Click on Certificates, IDs & Profiles. Click the + button in the top right corner. Select Register Device. Enter a name for the device and the UDID (You can find the UDID by plugging your device in and starting iTunes. Select your device, then on the Summary tab, click on Serial Number). Click Continue, review the information, then click Register.

How to sign up for the public beta

If you’re not a developer and you balk at the idea of paying $100 to get a sneak peek at iOS 11, then you can wait a little longer for the public beta program — it will be available at the end of the month. Sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program and you’ll get early access to iOS 11 without having to pay anything. Once you’ve signed up with your Apple ID, you’ll get the option to enroll your device. You’ll receive an email informing you just as soon as the public beta version of iOS 11 is available and you’ll be able to download a Configuration Profile and install iOS 11 via Settings > General > Software Update.

If you do decide to try it, make sure you back up your iOS device first, and remember that it’s probably going to be pretty buggy. The final public release of iOS 11 is expected this fall.