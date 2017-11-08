We're calling it the iPhone 11: Here's what we know about Apple's next flagship

Even though Apple just released the iPhone X, rumors are already beginning to swirl about the next iPhone. While we don’t know exactly what the next iPhone will be called, we’re assuming it’s not going to be called the iPhone 9. For now, we’re calling it the iPhone 11.

OLED display again

According to a report on Korean site The Investor at least two of the next iPhones will likely have OLED displays. Earlier this year Apple placed an order with Samsung for 5.28-, 5.85-, and 6.46-inch displays. However, a report in September stated that Apple canceled the 5.28-inch display order, possibly due to low marketability.

In addition to the OLED order, the Wall Street Journal reports Apple made a panel order with Japan Display for a 6-inch-plus model. Japan Display makes Full Active LCD displays which are less expensive than OLED displays yet offer many of the same features. iPhones with Full Active LCD display will feature darker blacks than on a traditional LCD display and can be used with wet hands.

Finally, it looks like 2018 will be the year that Apple finally discontinues its 4.70-inch iPhone. With reports that it canceled an order for 5.28-inch displays due to low marketability potential, it seems unlikely that the company is going to release another 4.7-inch model.

It remains to be seen if iPhone will keep a 4-inch model like the iPhone SE in 2018. The iPhone SE price point makes it an excellent seller in emerging markets and the company recently began manufacturing the devices in India due to high demand.

TrueDepth camera will make a return

According to a story on Mashable, the next iPhone will not feature TrueDepth 3D rear cameras. The story, based on a report from KGI Securities, states that Apple will instead focus on launching new models with the front-facing TrueDepth cameras and stabilizing shipments. While KGI originally reported that the next iPhones would feature the TrueDepth 3D rear cameras, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple’s current cameras are about two-and-a-half-year lead over current Android phones.

Battery and wireless charging

This year’s iPhone X was the first to feature an L-shaped battery. The new L-shaped battery allows Apple to make more efficient use of the limited space inside the chassis. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said this design also allows the battery to charge more quickly. A report earlier this year in Chosun Ilbo confirmed Apple had chosen LG Chem to supply the L-shaped batteries in 2018 iPhones. While Apple relies on a number of companies to supply batteries for the iPhone, LG Chem is the only company that makes L-shaped batteries.

Although LG Chem has not publicly commented on Apple’s 2018 order, industry insiders believe the company will be the sole-provider for the next iPhone.

This year Apple finally included wireless charging on its iPhones. This is a welcome addition that has been many Android phones for the last several years. In 2018, Apple may be upping the ante by including an entirely new type of wireless charging for the iPhone 11.

Apple has been rumored to be working with a company called Energous since 2015. Energous created a charging method that would allow you to charge your iPhone 11 up to 15 feet away from one of its transmitters. While there were rumors that this year’s crop of iPhones would include Energous wireless charging, the company was unable to ship its transmitters in time.

Energous, however, announced its wireless charging transmitters will be shipping by the end of 2017. With the company finally bringing its transmitters to market, it is possible that next year’s iPhones will be the first to feature the technology.

Other rumors

AppleInsider reports that Apple has developed a relationship with LG Innotek to create flexible circuit boards for the next iPhone. These flexible circuit boards, already used in some devices like the Samsung Galaxy, would allow Apple to create an iPhone with a curved display.

The next iPhone may offer 5G technology, dramatically increasing data speeds. Business Insider reports that Apple applied with the FCC to begin testing a new wireless technology called millimeter wave. This technology allows devices to access more bandwidth than is currently possible on existing cellular networks.

Earlier this year we reported that Apple may be creating a special version of the Pencil for at least one model of next year’s iPhone. While the Pencil debuted with the iPad Pro in 2015, the company has yet to make a Pencil that is compatible with the iPhone. If the next iPhone does include a Pencil, it will place the phone in direct competition with Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8.

Price and release date

Although the iPhone X is Apple’s most expensive phone, the company may be focused on bringing down costs in 2018. A report from KGI securities states that Apple wants to “reduce costs and selling prices” before the release of the next iPhone.

While we don’t know how much Apple will charge for iPhone 11, it’s a pretty safe bet that it will be less expensive than the iPhone X.