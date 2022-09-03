 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 waterproof?

Cristina Alexander
By

If you are planning on buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the first thing on your mind is whether the phone is waterproof. Perhaps you’re the type of customer who loves to take underwater pictures when you go scuba diving or swimming in the pool with your friends. Or maybe you’re prone to spilling water or coffee on your desk. Despite your best efforts, it’s all too easy to accidentally end up short-circuiting your device.

The fact that the Z Flip 4 closes like an old-fashioned clamshell flip phone might give you a sense of security that the device won’t get damaged by water no matter what you do. Unfortunately, it still functions like a regular smartphone, so it’s still vulnerable to water damage to some extent.

How waterproof is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sitting on a bench.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

The Z Flip 4 carries an IPX8 rating, which means it is water-resistant but not necessarily waterproof. Like most smartphones, it’s only waterproof for up to 30 minutes when you submerge it in fresh water up to 1.5 meters.

The “X” in “IPX8” means that the Z Flip 4 has not been tested for dust protection, so it’s likely that it may suffer dust or sand damage in certain environments. Since it has a hinge — albeit one that’s invisible underneath the screen when unfolded — it runs the risk of accumulating dust particles over time, so you might want to make it a point to clean the phone every once in a while.

The “8” signifies the Z Flip 4 can technically survive submersion underwater for 30 minutes without any damage, so long as it is done in freshwater. However, if you exceed that time limit, your phone may suffer some damage since it hasn’t been tested past that point. Heaven forbid you bring it anywhere near the pool or ocean water, as the chemicals in chlorinated and saltwater may cause irreparable damage. The Z Flip 4 is safe if a few raindrops touch it if you’re running around in the rain or if you spill a cup of water on it by accident, but you still need to exercise great caution when you go on vacation anywhere near the beach or the pool. Think of it as insurance rather than the phone being built for that environment.

The Z Flip 3 also carried the IPX8 rating, along with the Z Fold 3. The Z Fold 4 also carries this rating despite having a screen on the outside. Even so, you need to take extra care to ensure that water of any kind doesn’t compromise your device.

If you really want to take underwater pictures with the Z Flip 4 unfolded, you can always invest in an underwater phone sleeve. The film of the pouch may hinder the quality of your pictures, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Huawei’s Nova 10 smartphones offer a freakishly huge selfie camera

Huawei Nova 10 Pro.

The best Samsung tablets for 2022

Best Samsung tablets

Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.

Best smartwatch deals for September 2022

I found an app that shows Apple how to fix the Apple Watch

Gentler Streak app on an Apple Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra 

The open screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 3: Should you upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

iPad 10th Gen: Everything we know about Apple’s 2022 iPad

The iPad 2021 looks exactly like its two predecessors.

12 podcasts to listen to during Black History Month and beyond

How to update Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

AirPods 3, AirPods, and AirPods Pro sitting in their charging cases.

How to customize a Samsung phone’s notification sounds

A closer look at the Google Pixel 6 camera array. Credits: Andy Boxall/Digital Trends.

Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know about the 2022 iPhone

iPhone 13 Pro in blue.