LG will bring new photography-focused K8 and K10 to MWC

LG K8 and K10

LG will announce new additions to its K8 and K10 budget range at MWC 2018. The new additions will seemingly focus on bringing flagship-level photography to the budget market.

LG K10

The K10 comes in three different editions, all with a 5.3-inch screen running a 1,280 x 720 resolution. Buyers will be able to choose between the standard K10, the K10+, and the K10α (“Alpha”). The K10 and K10α will sport similar internal specs, rocking 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, while the pumped up K10+ contains 3GB of RAM and 32GB of initial storage. As in the K8, all three versions of the K10 will have a MicroSD card slot, and be capable of expanding available storage by up to a mighty 2TB. It’s all powered by a hefty 3,000mAh battery.

The K10 and K10+ will both be equipped with the same 13-megapixel camera technology we saw on the LG G6, an impressive addition to a budget phone. However, the K10 only has a single lens, and it won’t be wide-angle. Around the front of the K10 and K10+ you’ll find two lenses — an 8MP lens and a wide-angle 5MP lens. Together, those support the “bokeh” portrait mode we saw on many 2017 flagships and a wide-angle selfie mode, allowing users to get larger groups in shot or show more of the background. This camera suite is backed up by LG’s PDAF auto-focus, which LG claims is 23-percent faster than normal auto-focus.

The K10α seems to be a lower priced version, likely intended for developing markets, and sees a small downgrade in camera tech, having an 8MP lens on the rear and a single 5MP normal lens on the front. It seems to still support the PDAF seen on the other versions.

The rear of the metallic-style K10 will house the fingerprint sensor, which also works as a Quick Shutter for the camera.

LG K8

The smaller LG K8 comes in a single edition, and will sport a 5-inch display running the same 1,280 x 720 resolution as the larger K10. The device comes with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, and the option for up to 2TB of expandable storage with a MicroSD card. The 2,500mAh battery seems small by today’s standards, but should be more than sufficient to keep the modest specifications running for a good battery life — and it’s also removable and replaceable.

You’ll find a similar camera suite to the K10α on the K8 — an 8MP lens on the rear and a 5MP on the front. The tech has been tweaked from the last K8, improving low-light performance and keeping fan-favorite features Auto Shot, Gesture Shot, Flash for Selfie, and Quick Share.

Both phones will come in a variety of colors, including Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue, and Terra Gold. You can find more of what to expect at MWC 2018 in our handy guide.

