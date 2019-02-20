Digital Trends
Mobile

LG starts MWC 2019 early with the new Q60, K50, and K40 phones

Andy Boxall
By
lg q60 k50 k40 news

LG’s three new mid-range smartphones all have something in common: They don’t want to offer mid-range features, or look like mid-range devices. The LG Q60 is the pick of the new line-up, with its triple-lens camera array and large screen, and it’s joined by the LG K50 and the LG K40, which both still manage to include strong features and similarly large, attractive screens.

Let’s take a look at each one individually.

LG Q60

lg q60 k50 k40 news

The Q60 has the most technically impressive specification sheet of all the three new LG phones announced here. The screen measures 6.26-inches and has a FullHD+ resolution, along with a wide 19:9 aspect ratio. A teardrop notch is at the top, but as this is not a flagship device, there are noticeable bezels and a chin at the bottom of the screen.

On the back is a triple-lens camera consisting of a 16-megapixel main lens, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a final 2-megapixel depth sensing lens. There’s some artificial intelligence inside for object and scene recognition, phase detection autofocus, and the chance to take bokeh-style shots too. The front camera has 13 megapixels.

LG’s not saying which chip powers the Q60, only that it’s an octa-core processor with a 2.0GHz clock speed. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage memory, plus a MicroSD card slot, 4G LTE connectivity, a fingerprint sensor, direct access to Google Assistant using a dedicated button, and an 8.7mm thick body that reaches MIL-STD 810G toughness standards. The battery has a 3,500mAh capacity.

LG K50

lg q60 k50 k40 news

The K50 also has a 6.26-inch FullVision screen with a teardrop notch at the top, but the resolution is lower, and the aspect ratio slightly different at 19.5:9. It’s the same 2.0GHz octa-core chip inside with 3GB of RAM, but there’s only 32GB of internal storage here, with a MicroSD card slot to increase it by up to 2TB.

There are two camera lenses on the back — a 13-megapixel main lens with phase detection autofocus, and a second 2-megapixel depth-sensing lens. It’s another 13-megapixel camera on the front, and a 3,500mAh battery inside, just like the Q60. There are other similarities between the two, for example the K50 also reaches military standards for toughness, has DTS:X 3D sound, artificial intelligence camera features, a fingerprint sensor, and a dedicated button for Google Assistant.

LG K40

lg q60 k50 k40 news

The most basic of LG’s three new smartphones, the K40, still has the same 2.0GHz octa-core processor, but comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. The screen measures 5.7-inches with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and no notch. The battery gets smaller too, and has a 3,000mAh capacity.

There are changes to the camera array. It still has two lenses, only it’s one on the front and one on the back. The rear camera has 16-megapixels, while the selfie camera has 8 megapixels and comes with an LED flash. LG has still integrated its artificial intelligence features, DTS:X 3D sound, a fingerprint sensor, and the military-tough body.

The three new phones will be shown at Mobile World Congress 2019, where we expect to hear more about availability. LG is also expected to show the LG G8 ThinQ, and potentially the 5G V50 ThinQ at the show.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

When is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie? We asked every major manufacturer
instagram launches location stories to more users 1
Social Media

Instagram to make giving easier with a Stories donation sticker for fundraisers

Instagram is preparing to launch a donation feature within Stories that would allow users to raise cash for a range of nonprofit charities. The company confirmed it's aiming to launch the donation sticker later this year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Hauwei Mate 20 Pro
Mobile

The Huawei P30 will zoom into view on March 26 in Paris

The Huawei P30 Pro will be announced on March 26, 2019. It has already started to leak ahead of this date, and expectations are high that the company will improve even further on the P20 Pro's camera.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
vivo nex s review
Mobile

First phone specs reveal premium is the path for Vivo spinoff Iqoo

A new smartphone brand has launched. It's called Iqoo, and it's a sub-brand of Vivo, the Chinese device manufacturer owned by BBK Electronics. Excitingly, details about its first phone are slowly being released.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Snapdragon X55 5G
Mobile

Need speed? Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon X55, the world’s fastest 5G modem

Qualcomm is preparing for an even faster future: The silicon giant just unveiled a second generation 5G modem for smartphones, promising blistering download speeds as high as 7Gbps.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Sphero RVR
Mobile

Barbie’s Corvette ain’t got nothing on Sphero’s fully programmable robot car

Sphero is known for devices like the Sphero Bolt and BB-8 Star Wars toy, but now the company is back with another addition to its lineup -- the Sphero RVR. The RVR is a fully programmable robot car that can be expanding with different…
Posted By Christian de Looper
Home Theater

Accidentally aired Samsung ad shows Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds a day before launch

One day before the launch event that is widely expected to contain both the new Galaxy S10 smartphone and the Galaxy Buds fully wireless earbuds, an accidentally aired Samsung TV ad from Norway confirms both products.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Sirin Labs Finney
Product Review

Fascinating Finney phone is crypto in a nutshell: Exciting, but also terrifying

The Sirin Labs Finney phone is to cryptocurrency what the iPhone is to Apple Pay. It facilitates the payment, processing, and exchanging of cryptocurrencies on a smartphone, and surprisingly does it in a user-friendly way.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Samsung Foldable Phone
Mobile

The name of Samsung's folding phone may have been revealed a day early

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display tech for a few years and now a folding smartphone might finally arrive. The Galaxy X, or perhaps the Galaxy Fold, may be the company's first example. Here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
Mobile

The Razer Phone 2 is getting Android 9.0 Pie starting this month

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen
version 1532110182 2 iphone se family back
Deals

Apple brings back the iPhone SE with a $100 clearance discount included

Apple is offering the iPhone SE on their online clearance store once again. With discounts of $100, you can get a brand new unlocked iPhone SE for as little as $249. This offer is only available while supplies last.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
reasons to install ios 12 group facetime 2
Mobile

Apple fixes one FaceTime bug and then another one appears

Having fixed a FaceTime bug that let users eavesdrop on calls, another issue with Apple's video chat app appears to have surfaced. It concerns adding people to group calls, though there is a workaround.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
vivo v15 pro impressions 3215 feat
Mobile

Vivo V15 Pro’s trick camera rises to the challenge of making us smile

Vivo knows it's onto a winner with the cool motorized camera seen on the Vivo Nex S, and has now incorporated a newer version of the technology into the V15 Pro. We've tried it out.
Posted By Andy Boxall
vivo v15 pro news selfie close
Mobile

To avoid the notch, Vivo’s new smartphone has a secret selfie camera

Vivo has already experimented with a motorized selfie camera and now it's bringing the cool technology to a more affordable device -- the Vivo V15 Pro. Here's everything you need to know about the phone.
Posted By Andy Boxall
xiaomi mi 9 review xioami feat
Product Review

Want to see how powerful the Snapdragon 855 chip is? Just rev up the Xiaomi Mi 9

How fast do you want to go? If the answer to this is “as fast as possible,” then take a long look at the Xiaomi Mi 9. It’s one of the highest performance smartphones you can buy. It’s a real monster, and we’ve been using it.
Posted By Andy Boxall