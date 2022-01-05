Until 2019, if you had to buy a smartphone with a stylus, you were pretty much stuck with the Samsung Galaxy Note series. This also meant you had to splurge flagship-level money to have the privilege of using a stylus. Sensing an opportunity here, Motorola came up with the $300 Moto G Stylus line in 2020 and followed that up with a revamped second-generation model in 2021. Encouraged by the success of these (relatively) affordable stylus-toting phones, Motorola seems to be readying the launch of the third-generation Moto G Stylus soon.

Late in December, popular tipster Onleaks — in collaboration with Prepp — posted the first-ever photos of what they claimed to be the Moto G Stylus 2022. Today, another leak from Nils Ahrensmeier, posted images that seem to be an authentic-looking spec sheet of this year’s Moto G Stylus.

Moto G Stylus 2022

(the one previously renderd by @OnLeaks) pic.twitter.com/F6DIAJmGhp — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) January 4, 2022

From one of the images above, the 2022 Moto G Stylus will likely get a 50MP primary camera (up from the 48MP sensor from 2021). The images also show references to the phone screen supporting a 90Hz refresh rate — which, if true, will be a first for the Moto G Stylus line. We also know that there is no change to the 128GB of onboard storage, which has remained consistent since the first iteration of the model.

Previously leaked images of the Moto G Stylus (2022) indicate a largely unchanged design with minor upgrades scattered around. The incoming model also appears to be slightly larger than its predecessor — which was already quite a large device in the first place.

The rear camera bump is distinctly different this time around, with no gap separating the primary camera from the two other lenses. While Motorola seems to have retained the triple camera array, laser autofocus seems to have been passed up. Other rumored specs include the Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset, support for up to 6GB RAM, and a 4,500 mAh battery. Traditionally, the Moto G Stylus lineup has seen a January or February announcement — which means there is a very good chance we could see this phone in the flesh very soon.

Editors' Recommendations