New Motorola Razr 2023 leaks show the colorful flip phone we need

There are only a few major names in the game if you’re looking for a foldable smartphone, but the name with the longest pedigree is probably Motorola. Leaks of the new Moto Razr have emerged on Twitter, and while they show relatively little of the phone, it does show off a new outer screen personalization feature – and a new, bold red colorway.

The leaks come courtesy of seasoned tipster Evan Blass (who has a private Twitter account), and he refers to it as the “Motorola Razr 40 Ultra”, further fueling speculation that Motorola may release multiple versions of the Razr this year, including a more reasonably priced Razr Lite. As an “Ultra”, it would make sense for these leaks to show the more expensive, flagship version of the device and, as such, likely includes features that wouldn’t be available on a “Lite” version.

The leaked images show just the upper back of the folded device and focus on the ability to customize the outer screen. If the shots are accurate (and Blass has an excellent record for leaks), then the new Motorola Razr will allow for large amounts of customization of the outer screen, letting users change everything from the fonts, the layout, and even the sounds. It’s a pretty comprehensive suite and one that’ll be exciting for anyone who wants to add a bit more personal flair to their smartphone.

The images line up with previous leaks, which include the outer display stretching to fill almost the entirety of the upper back, removing the large bezels from the 2022 Razr. Unlike its closest competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Razr has traditionally let you use normal apps on the outer screen, and that benefits if there’s more room to play with. It hasn’t been confirmed whether this feature will be returning yet, but it would certainly be a waste if it didn’t.

Finally, and certainly not least, is the inclusion of a new colorway. One of the images shows a new red/magenta coloring around the device’s hinge and bezel, and while not confirmed in any way, it’s fair to assume this color will continue around to the back of the device. Colorful smartphones are something we love at Digital Trends, and we’re always anxious to see more of them.

Of course, this is speculation based on leaks of an unreleased and unannounced product, so take these musings with a pinch of salt. However, Blass’s record is excellent, so there’s a certain amount of solace you can take from that if you’re a Razr fan. We probably don’t have long to wait for a Razr reveal now, as Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang said it was on the way “very soon” just last month.

