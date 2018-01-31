Here are some common Moto G5S Plus problems and how to fix them

The Moto G series has ruled the Android budget roost for a few years now, in the face of increasingly stiff competition. We are impressed with the performance, battery life, and value for money that the Moto G5S Plus offers, but no phone is perfect and this one definitely has its issues. We’ve been digging around forums to unearth the most common Moto G5S Plus problems and see if we can offer workarounds or fixes to help you deal with them.

Problem: Shutter lag and other camera problems

We were quite impressed with the Moto G5S Plus camera in our review, though we did note that Lenovo might have done better sticking with a good single-lens camera, rather than trying to deliver a dual-lens option on a tight budget. As it turns out, many owners have been complaining about serious camera issues in the Lenovo forums, particularly shutter lag.

Potential solutions:

There have been some software updates, so it’s worth making sure that you have the latest. Make sure you’re connected via cellular or Wi-Fi and go to Settings > About Phone > System Updates to download any update that is available.

You should also make sure that you have the latest version of the Moto Camera 2 app and you may want to try Motorola’s Camera tuner for Moto G5S Plus.

Occasionally cases can cause problems, so if you’re using one, try testing the camera without it on.

Make sure there’s no cover or dirt on the lens — clean it gently with a dry cloth. If there’s damage, like a scratch that doesn’t rub off, then it could be the cause of your issue and you may need to contact Lenovo about a repair.

If you’re getting a lot of error messages and the camera app refuses to start up, then you should try going to Settings > Apps > Camera > Storage and tap Clear Cache and Clear Data.

Workarounds:

Some people report better results by using one of the best alternative camera apps or selfie apps.

Issue: Rapid battery drain

There have been complaints about battery drain in the Lenovo forums and also a post about Bluetooth causing rapid battery drain. This is a common issue with smartphones and there are various possible causes and several things you can try to sort it out. The first thing to do is try and identify what is draining your battery, so take a look in Settings > Battery.

Potential solutions:

It’s unlikely to be a permanent fix, but try a restart before you do anything else. Simply hold down the power button for 10 to 20 seconds until your Moto G5S Plus turns off and then starts up again.

Rogue apps can certainly cause battery problems. If you see a likely culprit on the Settings > Battery screen, then consider uninstalling it. You can also test to see the impact of third-party apps by booting into safe mode. Press the power button, then touch and hold on Power off on the screen, and then tap OK when Reboot to safe mode appears. You should see safe mode in the bottom left corner when it restarts and you can test battery life without any third-party apps running. If it’s much improved then you know an app is causing your issue, and you just need to track it down. A restart will take you back out of safe mode.

If Bluetooth specifically seems to be your issue, then try going to Settings >Battery and tap the three vertical dots at the top right, then Battery optimization, make sure that you’re on All apps and tap on Bluetooth share and select Don’t optimize.

Workarounds:

There is a Battery saver option in Settings > Battery.

Go to Settings > Display > Sleep and set Screen timeout as low as you can without it being annoying.

You can use Airplane mode to cut your cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connections, which will definitely save battery, but it will also prevent incoming messages.

Glitch: Random restarts

A few Moto G5S Plus owners have been suffering with random restarts and crashing, as discussed in the Lenovo forums. If this is happening to you, there are a few things you can try.

Potential solutions:

Restart your device by holding down the power button for 10 to 20 seconds and see if that helps.

Go to Settings > Storage and tap Cached data, then OK to delete. If your storage is running low, you may also want to consider offloading some files or getting rid of apps you don’t need.

This is another issue that could be caused by third-party apps you’ve installed. The trick is to identify the app responsible. Test your phone in safe mode by pressing the power button, then touching and holding on Power off on the screen, and then tap OK when Reboot to safe mode appears. You should see safe mode in the bottom left corner when it restarts, and you can test without any third-party apps running. Simply restart the Moto G5S Plus to get out of safe mode. If the restarts are gone in safe mode, then you know a third-party app is the cause and you can either uninstall and test one by one or do a factory reset.

A factory reset is a last resort and will wipe your phone, so back up everything that matters to you first. To wipe your Moto G5S Plus go to Settings > Backup & reset > Factory data reset and tap Reset phone. Make sure Automatic restore is turned off, or your device will automatically reinstall the same apps, which will probably bring the problem back.

Problem: Battery percentage wrong

A few people have been having trouble with the battery percentage on their Moto G5S Plus, as discussed in the Lenovo forums. For some, it seems to be decreasing when plugged in and charging, and for others it’s sticking randomly at certain numbers.

Potential fixes:

Generally, you want to keep your battery percentage between 20 and 80 percent to maintain battery health, but to try and reset the battery percentage, let it run down to zero and wait for the Moto G5S Plus to turn itself off. Once the battery has run down plug it in to charge and leave it alone until it hits 100 percent.

Make sure that you are using the cable and charger that came with your Moto G5S Plus. It might be worth testing different cables, chargers, and outlets just to confirm that none of them are faulty.

Back up everything that matters to you and try a factory reset. To wipe your Moto G5S Plus go to Settings > Backup & reset > Factory data reset, and tap Reset phone. Set your phone up as new and test to see if the issue is gone before you restore a backup.

If nothing so far has worked, then you may have a faulty battery. Contact Lenovo and ask about a repair or replacement.

Glitch: Wi-Fi won’t connect

Problems with Wi-Fi connections are common, and we’ve seen a few threads in the Lenovo forums on this topic. The first two are specifically about people being unable to connect to their saved home Wi-Fi network after a software update. Luckily, this one is easy to fix. If that’s not your issue we have some other things you can try.

Solution:

Switch your router from WEP to WPA/WPA2 security. If you’re unsure how to do this, then check with your internet service provider.

Other potential solutions:

Turn your router and your Moto G5S Plus off, then turn them both back on again and try to connect.

Go to Settings > Backup & Reset > Network Settings reset > Reset settings and then connect to your Wi-Fi network afresh.

Take a look in Settings > Wi-Fi and tap the three vertical dots at the top right, then Advanced > Keep Wi-Fi on during sleep and select Always.

Issue: Speaker not working or buzzing

We’ve seen a few reports in the Lenovo forums about speakers not working at all, crackling, or making buzzing sounds. If you encounter an issue, there are some things worth trying.

Potential fixes: