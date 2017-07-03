Motorola’s next Moto Mod is a 360-degree camera that snaps onto your phone

Why it matters to you Between a new 360-degree camera Mod, Motorola's ideas for future accessories, and others set to release this summer, the selection of Mods is beginning to look quite impressive.

There is no shortage of 360-degree cameras out there. These days, however, many of the newest entries on the market are coming from smartphone manufacturers.

Last month, Android startup Essential revealed one alongside its new smartphone, the PH-1, which is set to launch sometime this summer. And Samsung, of course, has its Gear 360. Not to be outdone, Motorola now has a camera of its own.

The company announced the camera at a press event in Ghana, per a report from Techdroider. Although it might seem like something of a “me too” move, there’s one particular aspect of this camera that differentiates it from the competition: it’s a Moto Mod. That means it’s designed to work with the Moto Z family, which includes the new Moto Z2 Play, as well as the upcoming flagship Z2 that’s expected to be revealed in the near future.

New Moto 360 Camera Mod, launched earlier in Ghana. pic.twitter.com/W3Agzm6QkO — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 3, 2017

As a Moto Mod, the camera is part of a larger back shell that magnetically snaps on to the back of the phone. While that does make it rather simple to use, it also restricts compatibility to only the Moto Z line, as the E and G models do not accept Mods.

While there is certainly a lot of potential in the Moto Mods platform — as evidenced by the Transform the Smartphone Challenge from earlier in the year that saw a variety of unique and inventive pitches — the first-party Mods haven’t necessarily been released with the frequency that Moto Z owners probably had hoped for. The ability to take 360-degree video is a nice addition, but it’s still a bit of a niche feature.

Lenovo, however, says it’s on track to release “at least” 12 Moto Mods in the next year according to TechDroider, and the company showed off a couple concepts in a video at the event in Ghana. These included a Marshall-branded speaker, a DSLR camera body that accepts full-size lenses, and a strange DirecTV-branded contraption that featured an HDMI port in the back for compatibility with streaming sticks.

While those particular Mods may not necessarily see the light of day, the 360-degree camera is a full-fledged product at this point.

It’s also worth noting Moto has several exciting Mods planned for release later in the summer. There’s the new Style Shell with wireless charging and the TurboPower external battery, both of which will be available starting July 30. The company will also release a controller attachment before the fall that looks strikingly similar to a Nintendo Switch. Check out our handy guide on the best Moto Mods for more info.